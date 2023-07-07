Join the Landscape Work Day with Frederick Law Olmsted Society and the Village on July 8

The Frederick Law Olmsted Society and the Village are organizing a landscape workday on July 8. Participants can join anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at Scottswood Common.
People of all ages, including supervised children, are encouraged to attend. Bring work gloves and a water bottle; other supplies and snacks will be provided.Visit here for more details
