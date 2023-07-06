Warrenville, IL

Warrenville's Route 59 Multi-Use Paths Project Receives State Funding Boost

Illinois Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ersky_0nIDheFA00

Residents in Warrenville will soon have safer and more accessible paths to businesses and existing bikeways and trails along Route 59.

This high priority project aims to address safety concerns, including speeding cars, traffic accidents that harm pedestrians and cyclists, and the current lack of accessibility.

The project will provide ADA pedestrian and bicycle access, install handicapped accessible ramps, replace existing sidewalks, improve drainage with new storm sewers, and relocate signs and utility poles.

Mayor David Brummel expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the need for safety and access improvements in the community.

The City's Bikeway Implementation Plan included this project in 2016, and it secured federal funding to cover 75% of construction and engineering costs.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Illinois

1K followers

More from Illinois Updates

Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Board Schedules Public Meeting for August 17; Encourages Public Participation

The Police Board has scheduled its next public meeting for an evening in late summer. This meeting, open to the public, will be held at the Chicago Public Safety Headquarters. The Police Board encourages public participation and invites attendees to bring forth their questions or comments.

Read full story
Rock Island, IL

Mayor Mike Thoms Presents July's Update Rock Island: Library Book Sale, Sunset Park Cleanup, and Labor Day Parade Details

Update Rock Island is a section of city council meetings where Mayor Mike Thoms presents news about the city. This segment is made available online through video-sharing platform YouTube, providing updates on various city activities and initiatives.

Read full story
West Chicago, IL

City of West Chicago to Discuss Harvester Road Improvement Project at Public Meeting

The City of West Chicago has scheduled a Public Information Meeting to discuss the proposed improvement of Harvester Road. The discussion will focus on the stretch between Powis Road and Hawthorne Lane. The event is planned to be an interactive session, with city representatives addressing a range of topics related to the project.

Read full story
Antioch, IL

Antioch Community and Businesses Unite for Benefit Concert to Support Injured Child, Huntley

The Village of Antioch has announced a collaborative effort between local businesses and community groups to provide financial support to a 10-year-old child named Huntley, who was injured at the Taste of Antioch carnival. The child is currently recovering from his injuries. The local community is banding together to provide assistance to the young boy and his family during this challenging time.

Read full story
West Chicago, IL

Community Highlights and Local News from West Chicago: A Peek into Merle Burleigh's Home Diary

The article by Merle Burl discusses a variety of events and happenings in West Chicago, Illinois. The author begins by reflecting on the seasonal weather and the differing habits of early birds and night owls, before moving on to discuss a range of community events, such as a coffee meeting with the Mayor, healthy cooking classes, family-friendly cooking classes, a resume writing workshop, and a Back to School Celebration. The author also mentions a variety of local businesses, including a golf club and a new foot clinic.

Read full story
Geneva, IL

McKinley Avenue Temporary Closure for Asphalt Repairs Following New Water Infrastructure Installation

The Geneva Public Works Department is currently undertaking asphalt repairs on McKinley Avenue, forcing a temporary closure from State to Peyton streets. The project follows the recent installation of new water infrastructure on the same avenue.

Read full story
Geneva, IL

Goodly Creatures Theatre Returns with 'Love's Labour's Lost' at Geneva's Shakespeare in the Park

Geneva's Shakespeare in the Park performance of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is set to entertain with its themes of comedy, confusion and love. The drama unfolds as a king persuades his lords to devote themselves to studying and fasting, and renounce women. However, the men soon break their vow when a princess and her ladies arrive in the kingdom, leading to secret courtship, mistaken letters and the women laughing at the men's foolishness. Goodly Creatures Theatre, returning for its third year, will perform the play, which explores complex themes such as education, cunning, deception, gender relations, and love.

Read full story
Lombard, IL

Join the 33rd Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Lombard for an In-Depth Look into Police Work

The Lombard Police Department is extending an invitation to residents and workers in Lombard to participate in its 33rd Annual Citizen’s Police Academy. The program, led by Lombard police officers, aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the operations of the police department. Detailed insights into modern police procedures and the challenges faced by officers in the line of duty will be included in the curriculum.

Read full story
Riverside, IL

Desplaines Valley Warns of Rising West Nile Virus Levels in Mosquito Population, Urges Preventative Measures

The Desplaines Valley Mosquito Abatement District has warned residents of a sharp rise in the levels of West Nile Virus (WNV) within the adult mosquito population. The specific species of mosquito transmitting WNV is a passive type, often unnoticed due to its unaggressive nature. Recent warm temperatures have provided ideal conditions for the mosquito's production and the rapid amplification of WNV.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Department of Public Health Implements Comprehensive Hazardous Waste Disposal and Site Clean-Up Measures

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has established numerous measures to protect residents from exposure to hazardous materials and toxic pollutants. The department's environmental team has key strategies in place, including the collection of hazardous materials at the Household Chemical and Computer Recycling Facility, the creation of guidelines and permits for demolition and renovation projects, collaboration with state and federal agencies on contamination site cleanups, and monitoring of major events for environmental threats. The department provides detailed information on how residents and construction sites can properly dispose of waste.

Read full story
Lemont, IL

Roadwork Alert: Fresh Oil to be Applied on Specific Streets on July 27, Drivers Advised to Exercise Caution

On Thursday, July 27, fresh oil will be applied to certain areas of roadway. The affected roads include sections of Singer Avenue, Warner Avenue, and Sobieski Street. Drivers are advised to exercise caution during this period. They are also encouraged to avoid these areas if possible, drive slowly, and be aware of road conditions and workers.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

Joliet Public Safety Committee to Discuss Key Purchases and Resolutions at Upcoming Meeting

The City of Joliet Public Safety Committee is set to hold a meeting to discuss several items on its agenda. The meeting will take place on a Tuesday evening at the Joliet City Hall's Council Chambers. Citizens who are unable to attend can email their comments prior to the meeting.

Read full story
Lemont, IL

Local Facilities Serve as Cooling Centers Amid Excessive Heat Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook due to a high risk of excessive heat in some areas. In response to these conditions, local facilities are serving as cooling centers for residents during normal business hours. If assistance is required after these hours, residents are advised to contact the local police department's non-emergency line.

Read full story
Channahon, IL

Village Announces Street Sweeping Schedule, Requests Residents' Cooperation

Environmental Recycling & Disposal will commence street sweeping from late July to early August, dependent on weather conditions. The Village pleads with residents to clear any obstructions on the roads, including parked cars, to facilitate thorough sweeping.

Read full story
Chicago Ridge, IL

Requirements and Qualifications for Lateral Transfer Police Officer Applicants Outlined

The text outlines the salary and eligibility requirements for lateral transfer Police Officer applicants. The specified salary is based on the current CBA and individual's experience. Applicants must meet various qualifications and requirements at the time of application, including being at least 23 years old, having a high school diploma or GED, and being a U.S. citizen with a valid driver's license. Proficiency in English is also required, as well as a clean criminal record.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Early Peanut Exposure Could Reduce Allergy Risk, According to Pediatrics Research

Parents have been traditionally advised against exposing young kids to peanuts due to potential severe reactions. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics is now advocating for exposure to peanuts from as early as 4 months old to reduce the chance of developing a peanut allergy.

Read full story
Illinois State

Debunking Misconceptions: The Positive Economic Impact of Immigrants in Illinois

The news is rife with stories about immigration, ranging from policy debates to personal narratives. However, misinformation often runs rampant within these stories. For instance, not many know that immigrants constitute 14% of Illinois' population and contribute $51 billion annually to the economy.

Read full story
2 comments
Kane County, IL

Kane County Sheriff's Office Invites Community to National Night Out and End of Summer Party

National Night Out, an event celebrated all across the country, will take place in various communities throughout Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is inviting residents to join in the festivities at its annual event where they can enjoy free food, children's activities, music, and the display of emergency vehicles. The event also provides an opportunity for residents to interact with Sheriff Ron Hain and other members of the Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Warrenville, IL

Community Feedback Sought for Cerny Park Revitalization Project in Warrenville

The Warrenville Park District and the City plan to revitalize Cerny Park. Residents had an opportunity to view the proposed concepts and provide feedback at a public meeting. The proposed improvements include a splash pad, ballfield enhancements, a batting cage, renovations to the shelter, and additions of basketball and pickleball courts, among other things.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Enrollment Open for Naperville's Citizen Police Academy Fall 2023, Offering In-depth Insight into Police Operations

The Naperville Police Department is currently accepting applications for their 10-week Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The academy, which is free to attend, is set to commence on September 13, 2023. It will continue every Wednesday night until mid-November. Applications, which are considered in the order they are received, are due by August 9.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy