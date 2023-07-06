Warrenville's Route 59 Multi-Use Paths Project Receives State Funding Boost

Residents in Warrenville will soon have safer and more accessible paths to businesses and existing bikeways and trails along Route 59.

This high priority project aims to address safety concerns, including speeding cars, traffic accidents that harm pedestrians and cyclists, and the current lack of accessibility.

The project will provide ADA pedestrian and bicycle access, install handicapped accessible ramps, replace existing sidewalks, improve drainage with new storm sewers, and relocate signs and utility poles.

Mayor David Brummel expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the need for safety and access improvements in the community.

The City's Bikeway Implementation Plan included this project in 2016, and it secured federal funding to cover 75% of construction and engineering costs.