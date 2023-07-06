Revolutionary Cross-Species Coronavirus Test Developed at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a coronavirus antibody test that can detect exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in any animal species. Existing tests require specialized reagents for each species, hindering research across different animals.

The new test focuses on antibodies against the N-protein, which is more abundant and consistent across species than the viral proteins typically used in tests. The researchers validated their test using samples from animals with known infection status, achieving over 97% sensitivity and 98% specificity.