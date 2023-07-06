Joliet, IL

Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project: Road Closure and Delays Expected

The Plainfield Road Water Main Improvement Project on Plainfield Road (US Route 30) between Raynor Avenue and Center Street will begin on July 10, 2023, and is expected to be completed by October 27, 2023.

Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the project, including a full road closure between Taylor Street and Center Street starting on July 10, 2023. This section of the road is projected to reopen by August 18, 2023.

Detour routes will be provided, and drivers are advised to expect long delays and exercise caution while driving through the work zone. It is important to adhere to the posted speed limit, signs, and instructions from workers or flaggers, while refraining from using cell phones or texting.

During construction, Route 507 Pace buses will follow alternative routes.

