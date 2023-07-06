Crackdown on Speeding and Distracted Driving: Lombard Police Department's Partnership for Road Safety

The Lombard Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to encourage drivers to stop speeding and focus on the road.

Sergeant Tom Balsitis emphasizes the dangers of speeding and reminds drivers that speed limits are not suggestions, but laws.

To enforce this, Lombard Police will issue tickets to speeding drivers and increase patrols from July 6 to July 23, with Speed Awareness Day on July 26.