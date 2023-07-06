Lombard, IL

Crackdown on Speeding and Distracted Driving: Lombard Police Department's Partnership for Road Safety

Illinois Updates

The Lombard Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to encourage drivers to stop speeding and focus on the road.

Sergeant Tom Balsitis emphasizes the dangers of speeding and reminds drivers that speed limits are not suggestions, but laws.

To enforce this, Lombard Police will issue tickets to speeding drivers and increase patrols from July 6 to July 23, with Speed Awareness Day on July 26.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Illinois

1K followers

More from Illinois Updates

Chicago, IL

Chicago Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant During Weekend Events: Windy City Smokeout & Taste of Chicago Among Highlights

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is urging city residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities during the various citywide events and festivals scheduled this weekend. The OEMC will monitor these events and weather conditions citywide from its Operations Center, coordinating public safety resources as necessary. The public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings, especially in large gatherings, and to report any suspicious activity to onsite security or call 9-1-1. This is part of a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign called "If You See Something, Say Something™". The Department of Homeland Security has noted the continued heightened threat environment across the United States, although the city has not received any actionable threats.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Celebrating the Versatility and Richness of Trumpets in Music: A Tribute to Renowned Trumpet Players

The program highlighted the versatility and richness of trumpets, celebrating the unique musical flavor it brings to any arrangement. The trumpet's wide range of sounds, from high-pitched wails to muted, understated vibes, were discussed. It was emphasized how this instrument can enhance the overall mood and quality of a musical piece.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Politics, House Freedom Caucus Disputes, and Supreme Court Ethics Vote: Weekly Roundup

During the Friday shows, discussions were held about the Illinois Statehouse and the state congressional delegation. Topics included news related to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and reactions to the Northwestern football team.

Read full story
Champaign County, IL

Champaign County Community Coalition Meeting: Fostering Inclusivity and Celebrating Diversity Through Strategic Initiatives

The Equity and Engagement Department held their monthly Community Coalition meeting on July 12, where a range of topics were discussed. The Race Relations Committee reported on their 2023 activities; they were particularly proud of their collaboration with the Grand Prairie Museum and the African American Heritage Trail. This partnership aimed to educate locals about the significant cultural history of groups whose stories have often been overlooked.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Queer Girl Group, Emily The Band, Shines in Arts and Culture Spotlight: A Deep Dive into Their Musical Journey

Emily The Band, an indie alt-pop queer girl group, is featured in the Friday Arts and Culture Spotlight. The group's performance, which was submitted to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, is also showcased.

Read full story
Illinois State

Weekly Highlights from North and South Illinois: DEI Initiatives, New Train Service, Congressional Race, and More

The week ended with a roundup of news from Illinois, focusing on developments from both northern and southern parts of the state. In the north, the highlights were new DEI initiatives at a university, the launching of a new train service, and a special Hollywood-themed night.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

BPM² Neighborhood Group Strengthens Community Bonds Through Social Gathering and Cleanup Event

The BPM² neighborhood group held a social event aimed at fostering neighborly connections. The gathering at Willis Park was supported by NSD staff and featured food, music, and games. This event also set the stage for a neighborhood cleanup activity organized by the same group.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Community Engagement Boosted through Game Nights at Hedge POP! Park

Neighborhood Services recently held a game night at Hedge POP! Park, as part of a series of events aimed at encouraging community engagement. These game nights take place in different parks throughout Champaign, offering residents a chance to socialize and have fun outside.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Fatal Shooting During Group Altercation in Champaign Prompts Homicide Investigation

Champaign Police responded to a reported shooting with injuries on the evening of July 13, 2023. Upon arrival, officers found one male and one female victim, both from Champaign. The male victim had sustained a potentially fatal gunshot wound, while the female victim's injuries were less severe. Medical aid was immediately rendered to both victims by officers and the Champaign Fire Department.

Read full story
Willowbrook, IL

Free Document Shredding at Hinsdale South High School Recycling Event on July 22

The event at Hinsdale South High School Parking Lot will include free document shredding for residents, with a limit of two bags per car. Organized by State Senator John Curran and State Representative John Egofske, this service will be available only until the shredding truck is full.

Read full story
Oak Park, IL

Oak Park Police Department to Foster Community Engagement with National Night Out Celebration

The Oak Park Police Department will host National Night Out, a community event to foster positive relationships between the police and residents. The celebration is part of a national campaign, with Oak Park being one of over 17,000 participating communities. It will take place on the lawn behind the Village Hall, and will be free of charge.

Read full story
Iowa State

Midwest Updates: Abortion Legislation, College Transfers, and Carbon Capture Projects

Iowa's Republican-led legislature passed a bill this week to ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Meanwhile, Northwestern's football team has lost two recruits following allegations of hazing within the program. In other news, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation to facilitate the transfer of community college students into state universities.

Read full story
1 comments
Forest Park, IL

Multiple Counties Declared Disaster Areas in Gubernatorial Proclamation

A gubernatorial disaster proclamation was issued, declaring multiple counties, including Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington, as disaster areas. The proclamation includes the City of Chicago within Cook County.

Read full story
West Chicago, IL

West Chicago Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Red Chevy Tahoe Involved in Fatal Hit & Run

The West Chicago Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a vehicle involved in a recent fatal hit and run accident. The vehicle in question is a red 2000 Chevy Tahoe, bearing a Missouri license plate, and is expected to have substantial damage to the front driver's side. The vehicle also has a distinguishing Dallas Cowboy emblem on the rear left window.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Gateways Radio to Feature Performances by Akron Symphony Orchestra and Gateways Orchestra Tonight on WILL-FM 90.9

Tonight, Garrett McQueen will host Gateways Radio on WILL-FM 90.9. The program will feature performances from the Akron Symphony Orchestra and the Gateways Orchestra. The Akron Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Alan Balter, will perform Billy Childs' "The Distant Land". The Gateways Orchestra, led by Michael Morgan, will play Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations".

Read full story
Mchenry, IL

McHenry Man Sentenced to Ten Years for Attempted Robbery and Aggravated Battery

Patrick D. Kenneally, McHenry County State’s Attorney, announced that Cory Wolf of McHenry, Illinois was sentenced to a decade in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentencing, delivered by Judge James Cowlin, followed Wolf's initial charges of Attempt Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Mundelein, IL

Mundelein Arts Commission Announces Annual Short Story Contest with 'Fractures' Theme

The Mundelein Arts Commission is inviting entries for its annual short story writing contest. This year's theme is "Fractures" and writers are free to interpret it in any way they prefer. Participants are advised to carefully read and adhere to the contest rules available on the Arts Commission's website, where submission instructions are also provided.

Read full story
Mundelein, IL

Mundelein Arts Commission Extends Invitation for Community Acoustic Jam Session

The Mundelein Arts Commission has extended an open invitation to acoustic music players for a jam session. Jeff Justman, a member of the commission, will be hosting the event. The gathering will occur at an outdoor venue next to a local mural and is not an open mic event, but a true jam session.

Read full story
Edwardsville, IL

St. Louis Street Closure for Water Main Installation and Road Resurfacing Project on July 18

St. Louis Street is set to be closed to facilitate the placement of a new water main. This is in preparation for a road resurfacing project by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project also includes improvements to the intersection of St. Louis Street and West Street.

Read full story
Oak Park, IL

Expand Your Horizons with the Library's Adult Summer Reading Program and More

Summer is the perfect time to indulge in a variety of activities, especially after the limitations of the past few years due to social distancing norms. This summer, instead of only focusing on reading, one can explore diverse activities offered by the library’s adult summer reading program. Activities range from reading various titles, listening to audiobooks, music, watching videos or films on different platforms, and participating in different library activities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy