Rest and Recharge: Why Cubs’ Ace Marcus Stroman Opts Out of All-Star Game

Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman has decided not to pitch in next week's All-Star Game in Seattle in order to rest and recharge for the second half of the season.

Stroman has had a busy year, participating in high-intensity games with Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic in March and pitching for the Cubs in 121.2 innings across 21 starts.

Despite his impressive performance, Stroman wants to prioritize his body and mind by taking a break.

Cubs manager David Ross supports the decision, emphasizing the importance of players' health.