Uncertain Availability for Cubs' Shortstop Dansby Swanson Following Left Heel Contusion

Dansby Swanson left Wednesday night's game with a left heel contusion after trying to beat out a double play. He felt better on Thursday but the Cubs decided to keep him out of the finale against the Brewers as a precaution.

Trey Mancini pinch hit for Swanson in the 9th inning but failed to advance past first base. Swanson was seen limping around the clubhouse and his availability for the upcoming series against the Yankees and the All-Star Game is uncertain.