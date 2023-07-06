Exploring Pet-Friendly Outdoor Activities and Destinations in DuPage County, Illinois

DuPage County in Illinois offers plenty of opportunities for pet owners to enjoy outdoor activities with their dogs. Many businesses and locations in the area are pet-friendly, allowing dogs to accompany their owners.

The county is known for its beautiful outdoor spaces, such as forest preserves, where dogs can enjoy a peaceful stroll in the lush grass while their owners appreciate the tranquil surroundings. Various outdoor attractions, including Cantigny Park and The Morton Arboretum, also welcome dogs on specified days.

Pet owners can also visit pet-friendly restaurants and breweries in the area, where dogs are allowed on the outdoor patios. Shopping centers and downtown areas in DuPage are also dog-accessible, making it convenient for pet owners to bring their furry companions along.