Elon Musk's Alleged Affair With Sergey Brin's Wife May Lead to a $1 Billion Divorce

Ilana221

Elon Musk

At the highest level of tech bro friendships in the world sits Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google, and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, whose long-time friendship was broken up when Musk allegedly had an affair with Brin's wife.

The affair, first reported by The Wall Street Journal was said to have occurred in December at Art Basel, an event in Miami that draws wealthy people worldwide. The Wall Street Journal broke the news.

Brin and Musk have traded places on the top 10 list of the world's wealthiest people. Musk is currently listed at number 1. At one time, these two were such good friends that Musk lent Brin $500,000. And Musk, who famously claims he doesn't own a home, often spent time living at Brin's home.

Brin, 48, who was married to Nicole Shanahan for three years, filed for divorce in January. They have a three-year-old daughter together. Shanahan is asking for $1 billion of Brin's roughly $100 billion fortune. Although Shanahan signed a prenuptial agreement, she is fighting for the $1 billion payout because she claims she signed the agreement under duress while pregnant.

Musk's reputation has taken several hits recently, one of which occurred when Twitter sued him when he backed out of a deal to buy the company for $44 million. That trial will take place in October 2022. Musk's sexual escapades have made news recently when it was revealed that he had twins late last year with an employee at one of his tech companies, Shivon Zilis.

At about the same time, in the fall of last year, Musk also had a child with a girlfriend, the singer Grimes by way of a surrogate. Musk has said that he believes there is a severe problem with underpopulation. He is doing everything possible to take responsibility for this problem personally and has fathered ten children to date.

According to the Journal article, Musk reportedly got down on his knees to ask forgiveness from Brin, but the two are still at odds.

Subsequent to the Wall Street Journal article, Musk publicly denied the affair in a tweet that read, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic." Musk then tweeted a photo of himself with Brin, stating that it was taken yesterday.

