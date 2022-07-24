Enjoy Free Outdoor Concerts In A Spectacular Manhattan Location

At one of the most beautiful locations in Manhattan, if not in the world, New Yorkers can enjoy free River & Blues outdoor concerts this summer.

At the tip of Manhattan, at The River & Blues Concerts, the scene is so festive that you will forget Covid, inflation, and the rest of your troubles for a sweet few hours. Enjoy the breeze off the Hudson River, while you watch yachts and sailboats pass by, and the Statue of Liberty front and center across the way.

For four Thursdays in July, River & Blues concerts feature a variety of blues, rock, and soul music. Hundred of people line the lawn, sit on stone benches, and on folding chairs to hear music in the shade and in the sun enjoying the extra bonus of a summer sunset.

It almost doesn't matter what the music is, because the scene is so exhilarating. People dance, clap, and join in the singing, talking to strangers, or enjoying a picnic with friends.

The final concert of the summer is Thursday, July 28th at 6:00 p.m. where you can see Cedric Burnside and Maggie Rose.

Cedric Burnside was born into a prominent North Mississippi family, the son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and grandson of blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist R. L. Burnside. His 2022 Grammy award-winning album, I Be Trying won the award for Best Traditional Blues Album. He began touring with his grandfather at the age of 13.

Maggie Rose is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter, whose sound combines rock-and-roll, southern soul, funk, R&B, and country. This 34-year-old singer was born in Potomac, Maryland, and has been performing since she was 16. Some of her songs were featured on the soundtrack of a Disney T.V. Series.

The River & Blues Concerts will introduce you to top-notch musicians in a beautiful, uplifting setting in New York City.

