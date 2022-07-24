Manhattan, NY

Enjoy Free Outdoor Concerts In A Spectacular Manhattan Location

Ilana221

At one of the most beautiful locations in Manhattan, if not in the world, New Yorkers can enjoy free River & Blues outdoor concerts this summer.

At the tip of Manhattan, at The River & Blues Concerts, the scene is so festive that you will forget Covid, inflation, and the rest of your troubles for a sweet few hours. Enjoy the breeze off the Hudson River, while you watch yachts and sailboats pass by, and the Statue of Liberty front and center across the way.

For four Thursdays in July, River & Blues concerts feature a variety of blues, rock, and soul music. Hundred of people line the lawn, sit on stone benches, and on folding chairs to hear music in the shade and in the sun enjoying the extra bonus of a summer sunset.

It almost doesn't matter what the music is, because the scene is so exhilarating. People dance, clap, and join in the singing, talking to strangers, or enjoying a picnic with friends.

The final concert of the summer is Thursday, July 28th at 6:00 p.m. where you can see Cedric Burnside and Maggie Rose.

Cedric Burnside was born into a prominent North Mississippi family, the son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and grandson of blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist R. L. Burnside. His 2022 Grammy award-winning album, I Be Trying won the award for Best Traditional Blues Album. He began touring with his grandfather at the age of 13.

Maggie Rose is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter, whose sound combines rock-and-roll, southern soul, funk, R&B, and country. This 34-year-old singer was born in Potomac, Maryland, and has been performing since she was 16. Some of her songs were featured on the soundtrack of a Disney T.V. Series.

The River & Blues Concerts will introduce you to top-notch musicians in a beautiful, uplifting setting in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fKEH_0gr7dJoI00
River & Blues Concert, Battery Park City, New YorkIlana Rabinowitz

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# live music# Manhattan concerts# New York City# River and Blues# outdoor concerts

Comments / 0

Published by

A Philadelphia transplant in love with New York City

49 followers

More from Ilana221

US Open Tennis Goes Digital for Covid and Jobs are Lost

Last year Covid drove the US Open to close all access to fans. The tournament was eerily quiet as top players from around the world competed in empty stadiums. The 2021 US Open offered a welcome change, especially for the players, as the New York audience cheered with pent-up energy and encouraged their favorite players.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Subway Crime Comes To The Riverdale Area As Man Is Pushed Onto Tracks At The Number 1 Train

Subway platform 231St StreetThe Fixers (Wikis Take Manhattan 2009 participant) - Uploaded from Wikis Take Manhattan 2009. On Wednesday August 3rd, at the popular commuting hour of 7:30 a.m., a 45 year old man was shoved onto the tracks by an unknown attacker. The attacker approached the man from behind at the 231 St. station on the southbound platform without warning.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

If You're Buying Property In Riverdale, Bronx, There's Something You Should Know

View looking over the Henry Hudson Bridge in RiverdaleIlana Rabinowitz. When you buy a home, you'll be making an expensive, long-term decision. Where you end up living will impact your life. When you buy in Riverdale, it's more important to choose a local realtor than in most places.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

With Three New Cafes Riverdale, Bronx Is Finally An Up And Coming Neighborhood

If you believe that three events create a trend, then Riverdale is suddenly looking more like an up and coming neighborhood of the Bronx. This quiet, leafy neighborhood just north of Manhattan was known more for the place where your grandmother lived for many years. While it's a safe, friendly area with several parks close to Manhattan, the "uncool" nature of the area has meant inexpensive real estate values compared to nearby Manhattan and West Chester.

Read full story
1 comments

To Grow Your Social Media Following Take This Lesson From Old-School Media

Growing a large, engaged following on social media takes time. It will become the vehicle you use to promote your business whenever you want. Once you create an audience eager for your content, you won't have to worry about paying for advertising or p.r. or relying on third parties to promote you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy