Queen Marie Antoinette's low-key daily routine

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3og3Ms_0fq4SolB00
Portrait of Marie AntoinettePublic Domain

It is impossible to think about the French Revolution of 1789 without being reminded of the famous Queen Marie Antoinette.

Most remember Marie Antoinette — formerly known by her Austrian name as Maria Antoina Josefa Johanna — by her towering, elaborate hairstyles and expensive tastes, as shown and perhaps over exaggerated in Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film.

She is also mistakenly known for coining the phrase “let them eat cake,” a misquote circulated by her political enemies and those who wanted to justify her infamous beheading in 1793.

Marie Antoinette was disliked from the moment she stepped foot on French soil because of her Austrian heritage and spending habits, making the malicious rumors about her still pervasive today.

While the criticism of the beautiful monarch was excessive, she certainly enjoyed the finer things in life. Marie Antoinette’s taste for the exquisite is made obvious by her morning routine.

A morning bath to start off the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyOWh_0fq4SolB00
“The gilded room”: Marie Antoinette’s private chambers in VersaillesChateau de Versailles

Arriving at Versailles and wedding her husband Louis XVI at only fourteen, Marie Antoinette must have yearned for the comforts of home.

After all, her husband showed little interest in his new wife — it took the two seven long years to consummate the marriage — and her dealings with some key members of the court were less than cordial. For example, she began a public feud with the King’s (her husband’s grandfather) mistress when she first arrived at court.

Perhaps this is why her mornings always consisted of small luxuries.

At the beginning of her marriage, Marie Antoinette enjoyed sleeping late, rising between nine and ten in the morning.

However, as she grew older, the fashion-conscious royal preferred waking at around eight o’clock to select her preferred fabrics and garments for the day:

The first waiting woman presented a book, in which were pasted samples of gowns, full dress, undress, etc. ; there were ordinarily for each season twelve full toilets, twelve demi-toilets, twelve rich dresses with paniers. The queen marked with a pin the garments which she chose for the day, — a full dress, an undress for the afternoon, an evening dress for the play and for the supper. The book of patterns was immediately taken away, and the garments chosen were brought in, in a large taffeta.

After choosing the perfect outfit, Marie Antoinette needed to attend to the second most important part of her beauty regimen: her personal hygiene.

In eighteenth-century France, baths were a luxury for the poor. Prior to the 1700s, baths were considered immoral and even dangerous. But for residents of Versailles, they were apparently common.

For Marie Antoinette in particular, baths happened everyday. According to her nineteenth-century biographer:

The queen took a bath nearly everyday; a large tub was rolled into her room and the bathers were admitted with all the accessories of a bath. The queen wrapped herself in a long robe of English flannel, buttoned to the bottom, and when she came out of the bath a sheet was held very high before her to screen her entirely from the view of her women.

Despite her bold fashion choices and the malicious rumors about her promiscuity, it seems Marie Antoinette was fairly modest in keeping her figure hidden from her servants at all times.

After her bath, she returned to her bed in a gown of taffeta, choosing either to read or embroider.

For breakfast, she would not eat anything terribly elaborate, but opted for chocolate or coffee — both of which were delicacies in poverty-stricken France. Perhaps she was saving her appetite for supper, which usually consisted of biscuits, bouillon and a chicken wing.

If she was tired, she would break her fast using a small plate balanced upon the bathtub.

Public dressing ceremony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rChuL_0fq4SolB00
Queen Marie Antoinette and her husband, King Louis XVIPublic Domain

As was custom for French royals of her time, Marie Antoinette was forced to dress before court notables and other acquaintances.

Each time they arrived, she would greet them with a slight inclination of her head, emphasizing her superior social and political standing. The guests would sit around the Queen on folding chairs brought out by servants.

When Marie Antoinette first arrived as a young princess, she wrote about her experience to her mother, Maria Theresa of Austria and Hungary, with a hint of resentment, further evidencing her private nature:

At twelve, what is called the Chamber is held, and there everyone who does not belong to the common people may enter. I put on my rouge and wash my hands before all the world; the men go out, and the women remain; and then I dress myself in their presence.

From Marie Antoinette’s description, it seems she was not used to such public attention from so many people in the early hours of the morning.

During this time, she would also have her hair publicly dressed, often accompanied by her husband’s brothers and other members of the royal family coming to visit.

Once a month, she was given a silver purse with monthly allowances to give to her charities or other ventures.

She went to church everyday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebTGh_0fq4SolB00
Marie Antoinette and her childrenPublic Domain

After dressing, Marie Antoinette and Louis would parade through the Salon de la Paix, a gilded salon overlooking her apartments and located in the Hall of Mirrors, with their attendants and other key members of the royal family.

She attended mass everyday “in the tribune facing the high altar, except on days of full service, when she hears it below on the carpet of velvet fringed with gold.”

Catholicism was an important part of eighteenth-century France and effectively wielding power meant monarchs needed to publicly profess the religion.

While it is difficult to know how ardent Marie Antoinette’s personal faith was, her biographer wrote she was always steadfast, despite her sometimes frivolous lifestyle.

Though Marie Antoinette’s life was far more privileged than any French inhabitant of her time, she was not as heartless or wasteful as she is often depicted. She was a young princess plunged into a foreign land and married to a stranger, only ever knowing the life she was given.

Sadly, her morning routines would come to an abrupt end with the 1789 French Revolution, which resulted in the defeat of the French monarchy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# history# Women# French# Politics

Comments / 7

Published by

Please consider funding my creative work with the link below if you enjoy my writing! :)

Los Angeles, CA
6472 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

Some movies with Christian themes anyone can enjoy

I’ll be the first to admit Christian movies often miss the mark. In an era where vibrant stories and characters can be brought to life using spectacular art, technology and cinematography, it is disappointing to see the Christian film industry recycle old plots and clichés.

Read full story
20 comments

The "Great Stink" of 1858: England's smelliest summer

1854 political cartoon illustrating the River ThamesGetty Images. In the summer of 1858, the putrid smell of the once-beloved River Thames became too much for members of the British Parliament to bear.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: The Dionne quintuplets had a tragic childhood

Since the dawn of mass media, the public has been obsessed with making celebrities out of children. Consumers enjoy finding young people to fawn over, with producers generating mass amounts of merchandise and stories to profit from their images.

Read full story

Young adult fiction can spread unhealthy ideas about relationships

When I was in the seventh grade, the hit television series Pretty Little Liars starring Lucy Hale and Shay Mitchell finally made its grand debut on Netflix. The older girls at my school had been raving about the books by Sara Shepard for years, so we were excited to see what all the hype was about.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Not all Canadians live in igloos: addressing common misconceptions Americans have about Canada

Growing up, I always admired the United States. Almost every movie and television show I watched took place in New York City or Chicago or Los Angeles. My childhood coincided with the early 2010s, before the United States became known for its unpleasant political climate, so I hadn’t become yet become jaded about the darker aspects of the country.

Read full story
22 comments

Friends can help each other overcome anxiety

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. If you are experiencing anxiety or other mental illnesses, please reach out to your family doctor or another mental health professional.

Read full story
4 comments

Approaching negative comments as a writer

A few months ago, I received my first negative comment. After creating a solid online presence as a writer on the storytelling platform Wattpad, I had engaged with thousands of other writers and readers, sharing and receiving constructive criticisms and helpful writing tips.

Read full story

Opinion: Why have so many people left Hillsong Church?

Please be advised this article deals with issues of sexual assault and abuse. USA helplines for victims of assault are located at the bottom of this essay. Like any other twenty-first-century kid raised in an evangelical Christian household — or any other Christian home I grew up absorbing Hillsong Worship music.

Read full story

Opinion: Why are there more religious women than men?

I was once accused of being brainwashed. I was discussing the existence of God with a male classmate during one of the lulls typical of high school classes at the end of the semester. He knew I was a Christian, while I knew he was an atheist. I wouldn’t call him a close friend, but we were used to exchanging pleasantries and questions about homework. At first, our conversation was lively and pleasant.

Read full story
5 comments

My grandma plays baseball in Heaven

People say I have my grandmother’s eyes. Hers were hazel, with a ring of gold circling her pupils. Mine are much the same. When they catch enough light, they appear moss-green — like the forest surrounding the place I grew up in. Other times, they look almost blue, like my mom’s, or cedar-brown, like my dad’s.

Read full story
4 comments

I witnessed abuse and bullying at my movie theatre job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me. Names have not been given to maintain confidentiality.*. Three years ago, when I was still a high school student, I received my first ever job offer.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia are examples for the rest of us

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

Suggestions for writing Historical Fiction novels

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a major history buff. One of my most beloved childhood books was a children’s history encyclopedia spanning from ancient civilizations to the Second World War. I would sit in my room for hours, staring at the crisp pages and imagining the stories behind the colourful pictures of people milling about ancient marketplaces and on the decks of Viking ships.

Read full story
3 comments

The history of forgotten Christmas traditions

Christmas traditions have become beloved hallmarks of the annual holiday. Candy canes, caroling, putting cookies out for Santa Claus and opening bright presents all connote Christmas.

Read full story
22 comments
Willowbrook, CA

Some women of the Bible who changed history

I have always treasured the stories of biblical characters and their influence on the course of ancient — and subsequently modern and future — history. As a student of history, I am also surprised by the omnipresence of women throughout the Scriptures and their integral connections to the overarching plot lines and themes.

Read full story

The extravagant daily routine of King Louis XIV

Portrait of Louis XIV of France by Charles Le BrunPublic domain. Louis XIV is the longest reigning monarch in European history. His reign lasted from 1643 to 1715. During this time, he waged countless wars, colonized many territories, encouraged the advancement of the arts and built the glittering palace of Versailles — a project that cost a whopping 2–300 billion US dollars. Interestingly, his construction of Versailles attracted the envy of other European monarchs, many of whom tried to replicate its breathtaking splendor.

Read full story
102 comments

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

Read full story
17 comments

Prince Philip's deaf mother was treated by Freud and tricked the Nazis

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.

Read full story
45 comments
Missouri State

The State of Missouri Executed A Disabled Man

On October 5th, 2021, a 61-year-old mentally disabled man named Ernest Lee Johnson was executed. He was convicted of killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery in Columbia, Missouri, after which he was placed in a Bonne Terre prison.

Read full story
1246 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy