Friends can help each other overcome anxiety

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPVgi_0dOGEgyC00
Victor Freitas/Pexels

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. If you are experiencing anxiety or other mental illnesses, please reach out to your family doctor or another mental health professional.

The first time I had a panic attack, I was standing in front of my entire French class. A flimsy pink poster was between my fingers. My gaze drifted across a room full of my fellow fifteen and sixteen-year-olds, hoping to find a familiar face. I inhaled deeply, then exhaled — uttering a prayer as I did so.

Lord, don’t let me mess this up.

I read the poster-board out loud. I had practised all weekend for this presentation, scouring YouTube videos about how to correctly annunciate the French r. As I noticed the sound of my voice, I trembled.

“Can I have a moment?” I asked my teacher, tears edging my words and snagging at the back of my throat.

She looked unimpressed. She wasn’t my favourite teacher, to say the least. She terrified me. And she seemed to favour only the most popular, outgoing students, a group whom I didn’t belong to.

My head began spinning. I couldn’t speak. I could scarcely say my name. I felt my face heat, and I wanted more than anything to sink into the floor. A snicker ricocheted across the room, followed by another, then another. Tears began pouring down my face. Finally, my teacher allowed me to excuse myself.

At lunchtime, I was still shaken by the experience. As a high-achieving student, I was terrified that my inability to finish the presentation would prevent me from maintaining my 4.0 GPA. I was even more terrified that people had seen me break down for no apparent reason.

When I told my friends what happened, they were all concerned. But the way one friend reacted to the situation has resonated with me to this day. She listened, and then pulled me into an embrace.

“It’s okay,” she consoled me. “Tell me what you think would make you feel better about this.”

Those words might not seem like much to you, but to a person with anxiety, they are comforting. Too often, we dismiss our friends and family members who confide in us about their mental health struggles. That is why it is so vitally important to try our best to be there for them.

1. Listen

This might seem obvious, but when someone approaches you about their anxiety, listening to them is essential. Ask them what might make them feel better, as my friend did. Listening can help you gain a better understanding of what your friend is anxious about and how you can care for them.

If you are busy with something else at the moment, either put it to the side or ask the friend if you can meet with them at another time. The second option isn’t the most ideal, but sometimes, it cannot be avoided.

2. Don’t invalidate their feelings

Appreciate the fact that your friend had the courage to share their mental health battle with you. This shows that they trust you enough to share something highly personal with you. It also shows their own strength in being vulnerable.

Although the stigma around mental health has diminished significantly in the past few years as more and more people talk about it, it is still prevalent. People with mental illnesses are still discriminated against and made to feel inferior, often preventing them from seeking help.

That is why it is so crucial that you do not dismiss their struggle. Don’t tell them to lighten up or that they’re being overdramatic about whatever situation sparked their anxiety. If they could stop being anxious, they would have done this already.

Do let them know these feelings will eventually pass. There is help for them, and they won’t feel like this forever.

3. Connect them with resources

You are not a therapist or a trained professional (unless you actually are). It takes years of professional training to provide quality care for individuals with mental illnesses.

Thankfully, there are plenty of resources for people struggling with anxiety. Either you can encourage your friend to visit their family doctor, or another clinic or established organization. If your friend is worried about attending alone, offer to accompany them to their appointment.

Ensure your friend knows there is no harm in getting help. Once they meet with a doctor or a counsellor, they will work with that trained professional to figure out next steps that work for them. Plenty of people struggle with anxiety, and plenty have learned how to overcome it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
AnxietyMental HealthDepressionFriendshipAdvice

Comments / 4

Published by

Please consider funding my creative work with the link below if you enjoy my writing! :)

Los Angeles, CA
6192 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

Los Angeles, CA

Not all Canadians live in igloos: addressing common misconceptions Americans have about Canada

Growing up, I always admired the United States. Almost every movie and television show I watched took place in New York City or Chicago or Los Angeles. My childhood coincided with the early 2010s, before the United States became known for its unpleasant political climate, so I hadn’t become yet become jaded about the darker aspects of the country.

Read full story
16 comments

Approaching negative comments as a writer

A few months ago, I received my first negative comment. After creating a solid online presence as a writer on the storytelling platform Wattpad, I had engaged with thousands of other writers and readers, sharing and receiving constructive criticisms and helpful writing tips.

Read full story

Opinion: Why have so many people left Hillsong Church?

Please be advised this article deals with issues of sexual assault and abuse. USA helplines for victims of assault are located at the bottom of this essay. Like any other twenty-first-century kid raised in an evangelical Christian household — or any other Christian home I grew up absorbing Hillsong Worship music.

Read full story

Opinion: Why are there more religious women than men?

I was once accused of being brainwashed. I was discussing the existence of God with a male classmate during one of the lulls typical of high school classes at the end of the semester. He knew I was a Christian, while I knew he was an atheist. I wouldn’t call him a close friend, but we were used to exchanging pleasantries and questions about homework. At first, our conversation was lively and pleasant.

Read full story
5 comments

My grandma plays baseball in Heaven

People say I have my grandmother’s eyes. Hers were hazel, with a ring of gold circling her pupils. Mine are much the same. When they catch enough light, they appear moss-green — like the forest surrounding the place I grew up in. Other times, they look almost blue, like my mom’s, or cedar-brown, like my dad’s.

Read full story
4 comments

Important women of the Bible changed history

I have always treasured the stories of biblical characters and their influence on the course of ancient — and subsequently modern and future — history. As a student of history, I am also surprised by the omnipresence of women throughout the Scriptures and their integral connections to the overarching plot lines and themes.

Read full story

I witnessed abuse and bullying at my movie theatre job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me. Names have not been given to maintain confidentiality.*. Three years ago, when I was still a high school student, I received my first ever job offer.

Read full story
16 comments

Interesting books often assigned to High School students

For most students, reading required books for school has become an unfortunate and often dreaded chore. I don’t know what it is about some high school English teachers and professors assigning awful books for coursework, but it seems to be a regular occurrence. For many students, reading books at school is their main exposure to literature, so having an unpleasant reading experience can unfortunately turn them off reading forever.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia are examples for the rest of us

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

Suggestions for writing Historical Fiction novels

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a major history buff. One of my most beloved childhood books was a children’s history encyclopedia spanning from ancient civilizations to the Second World War. I would sit in my room for hours, staring at the crisp pages and imagining the stories behind the colourful pictures of people milling about ancient marketplaces and on the decks of Viking ships.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, CA

Judy Garland was mistreated by Hollywood executives during her childhood

In almost every photograph and film from her early life, Judy Garland is smiling. From sharing sodas with teenage heartthrob Mickey Rooney to posing for photographs with her elder sisters, young Judy always seemed effervescent and happy.

Read full story

The history of forgotten Christmas traditions

Christmas traditions have become beloved hallmarks of the annual holiday. Candy canes, caroling, putting cookies out for Santa Claus and opening bright presents all connote Christmas.

Read full story
22 comments

The extravagant daily routine of King Louis XIV

Portrait of Louis XIV of France by Charles Le BrunPublic domain. Louis XIV is the longest reigning monarch in European history. His reign lasted from 1643 to 1715. During this time, he waged countless wars, colonized many territories, encouraged the advancement of the arts and built the glittering palace of Versailles — a project that cost a whopping 2–300 billion US dollars. Interestingly, his construction of Versailles attracted the envy of other European monarchs, many of whom tried to replicate its breathtaking splendor.

Read full story
99 comments

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

Read full story
17 comments

Prince Philip's Deaf Mother Was Treated by Freud and Tricked the Nazis

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.

Read full story
34 comments

The State of Missouri Executed A Disabled Man

On October 5th, 2021, a 61-year-old mentally disabled man named Ernest Lee Johnson was executed. He was convicted of killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery in Columbia, Missouri, after which he was placed in a Bonne Terre prison.

Read full story
1262 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.

Read full story
118 comments

The Strict Social Etiquette Rules of Victorian England

The Victorian era—the period of time from 1837 to 1901 marked by Queen Victoria’s rule over the British Empire — is often remembered for a strict observance to social rules and customs.

Read full story
49 comments

Instagram Discriminates Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story
87 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy