Opinion: Why have so many people left Hillsong Church?

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMW0C_0dOFWqC100
Hillsong Church Tumblr

Please be advised this article deals with issues of sexual assault and abuse. USA helplines for victims of assault are located at the bottom of this essay.

Like any other twenty-first-century kid raised in an evangelical Christian household — or any other Christian home I grew up absorbing Hillsong Worship music.

Whether it was at church, through the speakers of the car radio on the way to soccer games or at youth summer camps, Hillsong songs like Oceans, What A Beautiful Name and King of Kings gave me renewed hope and peace.

I loved Hillsong music so much I dreamed of visiting one of their locations — envisioning myself among the thousands of parishioners worshiping from below the rock band stages. Even now, the playlists on my phone bound with worship songs produced by the star-studded mega-church.

For a while, Hillsong seemed like a breath of fresh air.

In an era where church attendance has plummeted across the United States, Hillsong could captivate young people with top tier worship music and services that resembled concerts more than religious services.

Celebrities including Chris Pratt, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Kevin Durant have all attended Hillsong. For the first time in a long time, because of Hillsong’s cultural capital, it was actually considered coolto attend church.

Though my faith has remained intact, my enthusiasm for everything Hillsong has since waned.

A plethora of allegations against the global Pentecostal church — including charges of pedophilia, sexual assaults and large-scale coverups — has marred its once shining reputation.

As of September 2021, Brian Houston, the lead global pastor of the church, is facing criminal charges comprising claims he failed to report his late father’s sexual abuse of a young boy.

His father, Frank Houston, a convicted pedophile who targeted young boys during the 60s and 70s, was also a powerful pastor. Houston has vehemently denied the allegations and claimed complete transparency throughout the entire ordeal, in which the male victim was offered $12,000 over McDonald’s — a measly amount compared to the doubtless staggering net worth of the church.

In the wake of Hillsong’s deteriorating image, many former congregants are leaving. Several former staff members have also cut ties with the church. According to sources provided by the New York Post, the festering abuse of the church has a long legacy that is only just being uncovered.

Abuse within Hillsong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9NmN_0dOFWqC100
Young Brian Houston preaching alongside his father, Frank HoustonDaily Telegraph

Hillsong Church was a Pentecostal congregation founded by charismatic Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie in 1983 in Sydney, Australia.

Brian Houston’s father, Frank Houston, was also a high-profile pastor. He was leader of the Assemblies of God in New Zealand, a branch of the world’s largest Pentecostal denomination.

During the 1960s and 70s, Houston was a powerful figure who frequently traveled to different congregations — seizing the opportunity to sexually abuse the young sons of the families he stayed with.

In an emotional 2018 interview to 60 Minutes Australia, Brett, a man who was molested by Frank Houston when he was staying at his family home, spoke about how frustrated he was with Hillsong’s response to the abuse.

After Brett came forward, Frank Houston confessed but did not apologize. Although Brett was given $12,000, he was not offered any counseling for the intense emotional and mental trauma the abuse caused him.

Brett’s experience with Hillsong shows the church’s treatment of abuse victims. Any abuse within the church is concealed as staff seek to maintain Hillsong’s mostly positive reputation.

This troubling pattern has been made apparent by the stories of two women whose experiences of abuse were ignored by the church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAXdo_0dOFWqC100
Hillsong staffer Jason Maysthe Christian Post

Anna Crenshaw was attending Hillsong College in when she was sexually assaulted by Jason Mays at a church meeting in a mutual friend’s home. Mays, a married Hillsong staffer, touched her inappropriately in the presence of their friends. Crenshaw fled, but not without being followed out by Mays.

After struggling with the trauma she endured, Crenshaw reported the incident to Hillsong’s head of pastoral care, but was made to feel as though the assault had been her fault.

Her case was largely ignored by the church staff until her father, a pastor from the United States, demanded justice.

After Mays pleaded guilty to indecent assault and Crenshaw’s story was corroborated by those present when she was abused, the perpetrator remained employed by Hillsong. He was even promoted and allowed to take part in the worship team.

Crenshaw’s father expressed anger at Mays’ continued role in Hillsong. In a statement to the Christian Post, he said:

I think that there has to be genuine repentance and appropriate restitution if you look at things biblically for somebody to be restored. And as far as we can tell, there has not been such repentance.

Hillsong has justified its internal decision to promote Mays, explaining, in part:

The Magistrate spoke to the significant punishment already received through his employer (Hillsong) with suspension relating to paid work and volunteering activities. Jason works in an administrative role and is not, and never has been, in a leadership position. One of the cornerstones of our biblical beliefs as Christians is forgiveness and redemption. It is important Jason is allowed this as well.

Another woman who went by the alias Katherine spoke to 60 Minutes Australia about being raped after a Bible study in a church events office. She had been cleaning up after the gathering and was then assaulted by another Bible study attendee.

When Katherine reported the rape to a youth pastor, she was instructed it wasn’t something she should bring up. Rather, she was told to discuss the incident with her rapist and work on “repairing relationships.”

Only after Katherine, who remains a devout Christian, posted to social media about her assault, did Hillsong acknowledge her experience.

However, the church alleges she has been unwilling to cooperate in their investigation of the abuse.

What would Jesus do?

When dealing with abuse within the church, as with Hillsong, Christians are told not to judge. Perpetrators of assault and church leaders who take advantage of their authority are offered forgiveness without signs of repentance.

However, this common approach is not biblical. While Jesus encompassed ideals of compassion and forgiveness, He also emphasized repentance.

In John 8, when Jesus famously saved an adulterous woman from being stoned to death by a pack of Pharisees, He rebuked the Pharisees then told her to “go now and leave your life of sin.”

Although this might upset our modern sensibilities, it is important to understand Jesus extends us forgiveness and unconditional love, while also calling us out of our sin — which is inherently destructive through hurting both ourselves and those around us.

When Paul first wrote to the Christian community at Corinth, he employs the ancient Hebrew metaphor where yeast represents sin. Like sin, yeast spreads easily to infect everything around it.

In the same letter, where Paul scolds the church at Corinth for their failure to address sexual immorality — specifically a man within the community who was sleeping with his father’s wife — he enforces strict guidelines for associating with Christians who promote sinful behavior:

9 I wrote to you in my letter not to associate with sexually immoral people — 10 not at all meaning the people of this world who are immoral, or the greedy and swindlers, or idolaters. In that case you would have to leave this world. 11 But now I am writing to you that you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people.
12 What business is it of mine to judge those outside the church? Are you not to judge those inside? 13 God will judge those outside. “Expel the wicked person from among you.”

Importantly, Paul explains Christians have no business judging those outside the church. However, Christians should condemn sinful behavior when it happens within the community amongst those who call themselves followers of Christ.

From a biblical standpoint, the victims of abuse within Hillsong Church — and those who experience abuse within any other church — should have been listened to with compassion, just as Jesus listened to those who were often ignored and alienated by society.

Since the perpetrators claimed to be Christian — two in positions of spiritual authority — their behaviour should have been immediately investigated and condemned.

But when the sins of sexual abuse and assault may spread like yeast because church authorities want to protect the reputation of their brand rather than care for the broken, the consequences are grave.

As a young woman, I am disheartened by Hillsong’s failure to address abuse within the church. As a Christian, I do not rejoice as the revealed abuse highlights Hillsong’s failure to care for its congregants as Jesus would have done.

I hope the Hillsong scandals allow other churches to reflect on how to handle abuse and harassment in a transparent and compassionate manner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
ChurchChristianityNewsReligionCulture

Comments / 0

Published by

Please consider funding my creative work with the link below if you enjoy my writing! :)

Los Angeles, CA
6192 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

Los Angeles, CA

Not all Canadians live in igloos: addressing common misconceptions Americans have about Canada

Growing up, I always admired the United States. Almost every movie and television show I watched took place in New York City or Chicago or Los Angeles. My childhood coincided with the early 2010s, before the United States became known for its unpleasant political climate, so I hadn’t become yet become jaded about the darker aspects of the country.

Read full story
16 comments

Friends can help each other overcome anxiety

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. If you are experiencing anxiety or other mental illnesses, please reach out to your family doctor or another mental health professional.

Read full story
4 comments

Approaching negative comments as a writer

A few months ago, I received my first negative comment. After creating a solid online presence as a writer on the storytelling platform Wattpad, I had engaged with thousands of other writers and readers, sharing and receiving constructive criticisms and helpful writing tips.

Read full story

Opinion: Why are there more religious women than men?

I was once accused of being brainwashed. I was discussing the existence of God with a male classmate during one of the lulls typical of high school classes at the end of the semester. He knew I was a Christian, while I knew he was an atheist. I wouldn’t call him a close friend, but we were used to exchanging pleasantries and questions about homework. At first, our conversation was lively and pleasant.

Read full story
5 comments

My grandma plays baseball in Heaven

People say I have my grandmother’s eyes. Hers were hazel, with a ring of gold circling her pupils. Mine are much the same. When they catch enough light, they appear moss-green — like the forest surrounding the place I grew up in. Other times, they look almost blue, like my mom’s, or cedar-brown, like my dad’s.

Read full story
4 comments

Important women of the Bible changed history

I have always treasured the stories of biblical characters and their influence on the course of ancient — and subsequently modern and future — history. As a student of history, I am also surprised by the omnipresence of women throughout the Scriptures and their integral connections to the overarching plot lines and themes.

Read full story

I witnessed abuse and bullying at my movie theatre job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me. Names have not been given to maintain confidentiality.*. Three years ago, when I was still a high school student, I received my first ever job offer.

Read full story
16 comments

Interesting books often assigned to High School students

For most students, reading required books for school has become an unfortunate and often dreaded chore. I don’t know what it is about some high school English teachers and professors assigning awful books for coursework, but it seems to be a regular occurrence. For many students, reading books at school is their main exposure to literature, so having an unpleasant reading experience can unfortunately turn them off reading forever.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia are examples for the rest of us

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

Suggestions for writing Historical Fiction novels

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a major history buff. One of my most beloved childhood books was a children’s history encyclopedia spanning from ancient civilizations to the Second World War. I would sit in my room for hours, staring at the crisp pages and imagining the stories behind the colourful pictures of people milling about ancient marketplaces and on the decks of Viking ships.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, CA

Judy Garland was mistreated by Hollywood executives during her childhood

In almost every photograph and film from her early life, Judy Garland is smiling. From sharing sodas with teenage heartthrob Mickey Rooney to posing for photographs with her elder sisters, young Judy always seemed effervescent and happy.

Read full story

The history of forgotten Christmas traditions

Christmas traditions have become beloved hallmarks of the annual holiday. Candy canes, caroling, putting cookies out for Santa Claus and opening bright presents all connote Christmas.

Read full story
22 comments

The extravagant daily routine of King Louis XIV

Portrait of Louis XIV of France by Charles Le BrunPublic domain. Louis XIV is the longest reigning monarch in European history. His reign lasted from 1643 to 1715. During this time, he waged countless wars, colonized many territories, encouraged the advancement of the arts and built the glittering palace of Versailles — a project that cost a whopping 2–300 billion US dollars. Interestingly, his construction of Versailles attracted the envy of other European monarchs, many of whom tried to replicate its breathtaking splendor.

Read full story
99 comments

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

Read full story
17 comments

Prince Philip's Deaf Mother Was Treated by Freud and Tricked the Nazis

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.

Read full story
34 comments

The State of Missouri Executed A Disabled Man

On October 5th, 2021, a 61-year-old mentally disabled man named Ernest Lee Johnson was executed. He was convicted of killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery in Columbia, Missouri, after which he was placed in a Bonne Terre prison.

Read full story
1262 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.

Read full story
118 comments

The Strict Social Etiquette Rules of Victorian England

The Victorian era—the period of time from 1837 to 1901 marked by Queen Victoria’s rule over the British Empire — is often remembered for a strict observance to social rules and customs.

Read full story
49 comments

Instagram Discriminates Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story
87 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy