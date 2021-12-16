Los Angeles, CA

Not all Canadians live in igloos: addressing common misconceptions Americans have about Canada

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TReMf_0dJgsUyr00
Image by author

Growing up, I always admired the United States. Almost every movie and television show I watched took place in New York City or Chicago or Los Angeles. My childhood coincided with the early 2010s, before the United States became known for its unpleasant political climate, so I hadn’t become yet become jaded about the darker aspects of the country.

As I watched grand adventures play out on the silver screen, I thought visiting an American city meant falling in love with a handsome stranger at a quirky coffee shop or being randomly thrust into a high-stakes espionage conspiracy. It seemed like exciting things only ever happened in the United States.

Alas, when I visited the Big Apple for the first time, I was very disappointed with the very unglamorous, overcrowded subway system and lack of fast-talking mobsters or spontaneous alien invasions.

Apart from debunking my own false assumptions, one thing I did learn about the United States during my mild childhood obsession was the fact that Americans have a lot of thoughts about Canadians.

Some of these assumptions are fairly understandable, while others are blatantly untrue.

While I know not all Americans believe these things, I hope my thoughts bring some clarity to the confusion caused by these popular myths. Without further ado, here are some of the misconceptions I noticed when speaking with Americans about their neighbours in the North.

Canadians say "eh"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlK76_0dJgsUyr00
Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels

For some reason, most American television shows and movies perpetuate the belief that Canadians say “eh” every other word.

I noticed this pervasive misconception when I was watching Saturday Night Live and a segment about a Canadian news show, loosely based off CBC, the predominant news channel in Canada. The segment featured some American actors using very exaggerated Canadian accents that sounded more Irish than Canadian, and saying the word “eh” as a greeting.

Despite the segment’s funny view of Canadian culture — one which made me laugh—I regret to inform my American readers our accents aren’t very different from yours. Unless you’re from Texas or New Jersey.

Plus, the only person I’ve ever heard say “eh” is my dad, but I am pretty sure he uses the term ironically when he’s trying to make a point. Other than from my father, I hear more Americans say “eh” when feigning a Canadian accent than bonafide Canadians actually do.

It’s always freezing in Canada… and all Canadians live in igloos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WE7yk_0dJgsUyr00
Andre Furtado/Pexels

When I met a group of American students in elementary school while I was travelling abroad with my family, the first question they asked me was: “what is it like living in an igloo?”

Needless to say, I was rather shocked by their question.

They also marvelled at the ability of Canadians to withstand the unbearable, constant cold of the region. Popular culture probably taught them this myth, since many movies about Canada depict endless sheets of snow and ice. In reality, the vast majority of Canadians live in regions with mild weather.

Although the Inuit — a group of Indigenous peoples living across the Arctic regions of Canada, Greenland, and Alaska — have historically used igloos or iglus as temporary winter homes, not all Canadians live in these structures.

However, according to archaeologist Peter Whitridge, many Inuit people still use igloos, which have transformed overtime to accommodate work and sociality.

Canadians listen to the same music as Americans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZQWW_0dJgsUyr00
Zen Chung/Pexels

Although Canadians and Americans live geographically close and watch many of the same movies — a great number being filmed in Hollywood North, my city of Vancouver — we do not listen to all the same music.

This is because when the United States began emerging as a great world power in North America, many Canadian government officials feared Canadians would be culturally absorbed into its wealthy and influential neighbour.

During the nineteenth century, there was a lot of fear about the United States taking over Canada because of the Manifest Destiny theory, where America was thought to be divinely destined to rule over the world.

As a result, the Canadian government established laws forcing all Canadian radio stations to ensure at least 35% of popular music programming remains Canadian rather than American.

Luckily—or unluckily, depending on your personal preferences — this means us Canadians still get to hear Justin Bieber, Drake, Alessia Cara and The Weeknd on repeat.

Everyone in Canada speaks French

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcGz4_0dJgsUyr00
Polina Kovaleva/Pexels

Many Americans believe all Canadians speak fluent French. Because of this, Canada is sometimes viewed as the more elegant and cultured neighbour of the two countries — despite the fact I only know about two Canadians who speak French fluently.

In total, only 22.8% of Canadians speak French fluently.

While French is technically one of Canada’s two official languages, people in provinces other than the French-speaking and former French colony Québéc only learn the language in elementary school, and sometimes secondary school.

Some of my friends also attended French immersion school to gain a more robust understanding of the language.

Canada’s language division has caused some significant problems in the past, especially since Quebeckers feel left out of the national Anglo-centric narrative.

Canadians are more progressive than Americans

Ever since Donald Trump’s presidential victory in 2016, I’ve seen some Americans literally apologize to Canadians about how morally inferior and backwards their country is. Many liberal Americans have also spoken about moving to Canada because of how progressive our country supposedly is.

I’ve also watched some of my fellow Canadians use this opportunity to boast about how progressive and enlightened our country is in comparison to our southern neighbours. This myth has existed since the abolition of slavery in the United Kingdom, which Canadians began bragging about despite still allowing racism to thrive for years after.

The narrative about Canada being morally superior to the United States is far from the truth. The discovery of mass unmarked graves of thousands of Indigenous children who were forced to attend residential schools is perhaps the most sobering proof of this. Indigenous peoples in Canada have been historically marginalized and mistreated, as well as other people groups.

So, it is a myth to believe Canadians are somehow immune to the injustices of the world.

While Americans have historical and current injustices to reckon with, Canadians do too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
HistoryCanadaCultureTravelWorld

Comments / 4

Published by

A student writing about faith, mental health, history, literature, politics and travel.

Los Angeles, CA
5905 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

Friends can help each other overcome anxiety

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional. If you are experiencing anxiety or other mental illnesses, please reach out to your family doctor or another mental health professional.

Read full story

Approaching negative comments as a writer

A few months ago, I received my first negative comment. After creating a solid online presence as a writer on the storytelling platform Wattpad, I had engaged with thousands of other writers and readers, sharing and receiving constructive criticisms and helpful writing tips.

Read full story

Opinion: Why have so many people left Hillsong Church?

Please be advised this article deals with issues of sexual assault and abuse. USA helplines for victims of assault are located at the bottom of this essay. Like any other twenty-first-century kid raised in an evangelical Christian household — or any other Christian home I grew up absorbing Hillsong Worship music.

Read full story

Opinion: Why are there more religious women than men?

I was once accused of being brainwashed. I was discussing the existence of God with a male classmate during one of the lulls typical of high school classes at the end of the semester. He knew I was a Christian, while I knew he was an atheist. I wouldn’t call him a close friend, but we were used to exchanging pleasantries and questions about homework. At first, our conversation was lively and pleasant.

Read full story

My grandma plays baseball in Heaven

People say I have my grandmother’s eyes. Hers were hazel, with a ring of gold circling her pupils. Mine are much the same. When they catch enough light, they appear moss-green — like the forest surrounding the place I grew up in. Other times, they look almost blue, like my mom’s, or cedar-brown, like my dad’s.

Read full story
1 comments

Important women of the Bible changed history

I have always treasured the stories of biblical characters and their influence on the course of ancient — and subsequently modern and future — history. As a student of history, I am also surprised by the omnipresence of women throughout the Scriptures and their integral connections to the overarching plot lines and themes.

Read full story

I witnessed abuse and bullying at my movie theatre job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on real events that happened to me. Names have not been given to maintain confidentiality.*. Three years ago, when I was still a high school student, I received my first ever job offer.

Read full story
9 comments

Interesting books often assigned to High School students

For most students, reading required books for school has become an unfortunate and often dreaded chore. I don’t know what it is about some high school English teachers and professors assigning awful books for coursework, but it seems to be a regular occurrence. For many students, reading books at school is their main exposure to literature, so having an unpleasant reading experience can unfortunately turn them off reading forever.

Read full story

Opinion: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia are examples for the rest of us

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

Suggestions for writing Historical Fiction novels

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a major history buff. One of my most beloved childhood books was a children’s history encyclopedia spanning from ancient civilizations to the Second World War. I would sit in my room for hours, staring at the crisp pages and imagining the stories behind the colourful pictures of people milling about ancient marketplaces and on the decks of Viking ships.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, CA

Judy Garland was mistreated by Hollywood executives during her childhood

In almost every photograph and film from her early life, Judy Garland is smiling. From sharing sodas with teenage heartthrob Mickey Rooney to posing for photographs with her elder sisters, young Judy always seemed effervescent and happy.

Read full story

The history of forgotten Christmas traditions

Christmas traditions have become beloved hallmarks of the annual holiday. Candy canes, caroling, putting cookies out for Santa Claus and opening bright presents all connote Christmas.

Read full story
15 comments

The extravagant daily routine of King Louis XIV

Portrait of Louis XIV of France by Charles Le BrunPublic domain. Louis XIV is the longest reigning monarch in European history. His reign lasted from 1643 to 1715. During this time, he waged countless wars, colonized many territories, encouraged the advancement of the arts and built the glittering palace of Versailles — a project that cost a whopping 2–300 billion US dollars. Interestingly, his construction of Versailles attracted the envy of other European monarchs, many of whom tried to replicate its breathtaking splendor.

Read full story
84 comments

English Sayings With Biblical Origins

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

Read full story
15 comments

Prince Philip's Deaf Mother Was Treated by Freud and Tricked the Nazis

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.

Read full story
34 comments

The State of Missouri Executed A Disabled Man

On October 5th, 2021, a 61-year-old mentally disabled man named Ernest Lee Johnson was executed. He was convicted of killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery in Columbia, Missouri, after which he was placed in a Bonne Terre prison.

Read full story
1261 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.

Read full story
118 comments

The Strict Social Etiquette Rules of Victorian England

The Victorian era—the period of time from 1837 to 1901 marked by Queen Victoria’s rule over the British Empire — is often remembered for a strict observance to social rules and customs.

Read full story
56 comments

Instagram Discriminates Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story
87 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy