Los Angeles, CA

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUBFz_0cIyYxdC00
Image of Dolores HartWikimedia Commons

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards.

Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.

Years before, she had been on track to become one of the most celebrated actresses of her time, acting as the on-screen love interest of Elvis Presley in movies such as Loving You and King Creole.

At the height of her career, she was earning jaw-dropping amounts of money and deemed “the new Grace Kelly.” Hart was a beautiful young woman earning attention from the hotshots of 1960s Hollywood.

She went on a date with the English comedian Peter Sellers, who disturbingly returned to her hotel room naked, though was promptly sent away. When she and Elvis Presley shared an on-screen kiss, he couldn’t stop blushing. As she traded Hollywood for a quaint convent, rumors swirled she had borne the King of Rock’s child, despite this gossip being completely fabricated. She later became engaged to her longtime sweetheart, Los Angeles businessman Don Robinson.

But on this day on the red carpet, she was not accepting an award for her extensive acting work.

Mother Dolores Hart — or Dolores Hart, as she had been known by her doting fans of the 1950s and 60s — was attending the prolific award show because of the HBO documentary God Is The Bigger Elvis. The documentary detailed the elderly nun’s life: one that seems both unbelievable and inspiring.

Early Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyTiR_0cIyYxdC00
Photo of Dolores Hart and her parentsABC News

Dolores Hart was born Dolores Hick to parents Bert and Harriet Hicks on October 20, 1938.

Her parents were only teenagers when they had their daughter. When she was only three-years-old, Dolores’ father left Chicago for Hollywood as he dreamed of becoming a movie star.

Likely because of her turbulent home life, young Dolores was cared for by her grandmother in Chicago. As Dolores later recalled, her grandmother was concerned about her granddaughter safely traveling to school and subsequently enrolled her in a Catholic one, noting: “She didn’t want me to cross the railroad tracks to get to public school.”

Dolores’ enrollment in Catholic school combined with her desire for stability amid an uncertain home life motivated her conversion to Catholicism at just age 10. She later jokingly added the children who received the Eucharist — a Catholic tradition meant to remember the death of Jesus Christ — were given chocolate milk and doughnuts.

Dolores grew fond of the movies because her beloved grandfather worked as a movie theatre projectionist. She would accompany her grandfather to work, watching many films without sound so as not to wake him from his naps. Then she would wake him whenever the film ended.

Upending the comfortable life she lived in Chicago with her grandparents, Dolores and her parents moved to sunny Los Angeles. Soon after, Bert and Harriet divorced, and the latter remarried a deli owner named Al Gordon.

In the Spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPF0M_0cIyYxdC00
Photo of Dolores Hart and Stephen BoydWikimedia Commons

When Dolores and her family moved to Los Angeles, the Golden Age of Hollywood was arguably in its zenith.

Following the devastation wrought by the Great Depression and the Second World War, people were yearning for entertainment. Television sets were not yet mass produced, so many took advantage of the improving post-war economy to frequent the movie cinemas that pervaded American cities and towns.

Major production studios such as MGM scouted beautiful young women and swoon-worthy young men for their films, molding them into the perfect archetypes of what Hollywood represented.

The provocative music and performance style of young rock singer Elvis Presley was sending gigantic shock waves through the conservative core of America. The previously poor Memphis-born musician’s newfound success epitomized the changing social attitudes in the United States.

Eighteen-year-old Dolores — who changed her surname to Hart — came to inhabit this glamorous and sometimes precarious world when she was cast as Elvis’s romantic interest in the musical drama film Loving You. Attending Marymount College, she admitted she knew little about who Elvis was, to the shock of her classmates.

Despite her naivety, Dolores was swiftly catapulted into immediate fame. Along with her obvious external beauty, she possessed the intangible qualities characterizing the leading ladies of her era, and was likened to the famed Grace Kelly on over one occasion.

In rapid succession, Hart starred in productions ranging from Broadway plays to the original spring break movie, Where the Boys Are. Along with several films with Elvis, she acted alongside names such as Montgomery Clift, Cosmo Sardo, Robert Wagner, Connie Francis and Dawn Addams.

On some of her days off, Hart stayed at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Connecticut. The quiet tranquility of the convent seemed to offer a refuge from the grueling work expected of Hollywood actors. In an interview with ABC News, Hart recalled:

“You work intensely for maybe eight to 10 weeks. And then you break. And you never see the person again. It’s terrible … I think that’s one of the most anguishing parts of Hollywood.”

In 1960, Dolores was set up on a blind date by friends with Don Robinson, a Los Angeles businessman. Like Hart, he was a staunch Catholic who attended mass almost daily and a Loyola University graduate. Robinson fell head over heels for the young actress and proposed marriage.

Their wedding was expected to be an event of the century, with Edith Head — the most celebrated female costume designer in Hollywood history — designing Dolores’ wedding dress from a bolt of antique Spanish lace. Wedding invitations were printed and sent, but despite the fairy-tale unfolding in front of her — she wasn’t content.

A Change of Heart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frdQS_0cIyYxdC00
Photo of Dolores Hart in "Francis of Assisi"20th Century Fox

Near the end of her acting life, Hart was cast in Francis of Assisi — a film that would arguably become the most defining of her career, despite being a box-office loss.

In the movie, Hart plays Clare, a young aristocratic woman who leaves her earthly possessions to become a nun. During filming, she was awarded a papal audience with Pope John XXIII, who greeted her as “Chiara” or Clare, despite Hart’s protestations that she was really Dolores. This was a foreshadowing of the life Hart would eventually choose.

During this time, Hart became conflicted about her feelings for Hollywood and marriage. Though she described neither as inherently bad — she had enjoyed her time as an actress and loved Robinson deeply — she was repeatedly drawn to the Abbey of Regina Laudis and the appeal of a life of service.

Robinson noticed her angst and, during an engagement party thrown by her parents, he supported her decision to return to the Abbey to figure things out. When she admitted her desire to become a nun, he was heartbroken, but supported her all the same.

To the profound disbelief of Hollywood, Dolores Hart announced her decision to join the convent and dedicate the rest of her life to God. Many believed she was abandoning her seemingly perfect life to hide a pregnancy or some other terrible secret.

In reality, Hart desired to find communion with God. She did not know what life at the convent entailed. She struggled with adapting to the new work required of her, crying herself to sleep every night for the first three years.

Regardless, her life at the convent slowly gained stability and regularity. She used her gifts to contribute to the vibrant community at the convent — which boasts pastures, hay fields, orchards, music and art.

She was visited every year by her dear friend Don Robinson, who never married. He described Hart as the love of his life.

Present Day

Today, Mother Dolores Hart has spoken of her decision to leave Hollywood and a life others can only ever dream of as both mysterious and necessary.

Many question Hart’s transition from the glittering lights and glamour of the film industry to a life of hard manual labor and solitude. Hart herself admits she didn’t at first understand why God was calling her to the convent, but notes:

“I have struggled with this call to vocation all my life. I can understand why people have doubts, because who understands God? I don’t. When you are dealing with something at this level, you are dealing with mystery.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 81

Published by

A university student writing about faith, mental health, history, literature, politics and travel.

Los Angeles, CA
2685 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

The Deaf Princess Who Was Treated by Freud, Tricked the Nazis, and Became A Nun

The royal wedding of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten on November 20th, 1947 at the Westminster Abbey in London was a festive day marked by grand celebrations. Contemporary British newspapers gushed about every aspect of the wedding, from the hundreds of gifts sent to the young couple by well-wishers—the young princess was sent eighty pairs of nylons and a mink coat and silver from Canada—to the mysterious design of her gown.

Read full story
18 comments

Phrases and Words From the Bible

There is no doubt much of North America is increasingly secular. Despite the United States being classified by Pew Research as 70.6% Christian in 2021, church attendance is rapidly declining and religious non-affiliation is growing. Needless to say, there is an increasingly large number of people who would define themselves as religiously unaffiliated.

Read full story

The Daily Routine of King Louis XIV

Portrait of Louis XIV of France by Charles Le BrunPublic domain. Louis XIV is one of the most famous and the longest reigning monarch in European history. His reign lasted from 1643, when he inherited the French throne from his father, to 1715.

Read full story
8 comments

People Are Leaving Hillsong Church Amid Abuse Scandals

Like any other twenty-first-century kid raised in an evangelical Christian household — or any other Christian home I grew up absorbing Hillsong Worship music. Whether it was at church, through the speakers of the car radio on the way to soccer games or at youth summer camps, Hillsong songs like Oceans, What A Beautiful Name and King of Kings gave me renewed hope and peace.

Read full story
Missouri State

The State of Missouri Executed A Disabled Man

On October 5th, 2021, a 61-year-old mentally disabled man named Ernest Lee Johnson was executed. He was convicted of killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery in Columbia, Missouri, after which he was placed in a Bonne Terre prison.

Read full story
564 comments

Social Etiquette of Victorian England

The Victorian era—the period of time from 1820 to 1914 marked by Queen Victoria’s rule over the British Empire — is often remembered for a strict observance to social rules and customs.

Read full story
7 comments

Instagram Discriminates Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story
24 comments

Women: It's OK to be Rude

The first time I was harassed, I was barely thirteen. Standing outside the grocery store where my dad was helping my grandma choose some things to bring back to her apartment, I waited with our new puppy on the sidewalk. It was busy and hot, the sun battering the pavement and the exhaust from cars clouding in the air. A man older than my father approached, petting our new puppy without asking. He then launched into a speech about how pretty I was, followed by an onslaught of questions begging to know my address, my phone number, my age and whether my parents were around. I told him I was just thirteen. He laughed, but was not dissuaded. I noticed how his eyes lingered in uncomfortable places for longer than I wanted them to. As he leaned close to me, I caught a whiff of alcohol from his faded t-shirt. Eventually, I ran inside.

Read full story

Most Homeless People Are Not Drug Addicts

"Don’t give him any money. He’s just going to use it for drugs.”. My childhood friend and I were walking down a shop-lined boulevard, in search of some ice cream to appease the thick humidity drenching our thick wool tights and heavy kilts. It was a Friday afternoon and we were nearing the final stretch of exams. Sunlight warmed our backs as we passed eclectic street vendors and artsy coffee shops, accompanied by the fresh aroma of coffee grinds and baguettes and kebab that beckoned to us from each of the bustling businesses.

Read full story
113 comments

Places to Visit in Kerry, Ireland

There’s an old Irish adage that goes: “There are only two kingdoms, the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Kerry.” The words appear on a shiny plaque in my grandparent’s guest room. Whenever I see it, I am reminded of the rugged cliffs, salt-laden breeze, emerald fields and ancient, oak forests of southwestern Ireland.

Read full story

Housing Affordability Has Declined in Major Cities

Whenever I take aimless walks through the different neighbourhoods scattered around my home city, I imagine living in the houses I pass along the way. My favourite house was a charming bungalow with a small garden out front and climbing wisteria framing the pathway, the veranda snaking around the large bay windows. Another was a stately Victorian with spiring windows; harkening back to the typical homes in classic children’s Halloween movies.

Read full story
31 comments

Are Canadians Better than Americans?

As a Canadian born long after America’s supposed “Golden Age,” I have grown up with the celebrated notion of Canadian superiority. In school, well-meaning teachers bragged about the inherent multiculturalism of Canada, referencing famous Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s famous Multiculturalism Act when discussing the legacy of racism in the United States.

Read full story

Dogs Help Humans More than We Think

I used to be afraid of dogs. I don’t know where exactly this slightly irrational fear came from, but I remember being absolutely terrified when I went over to a friend’s house, only to discover her family had a husky.

Read full story
11 comments

The Exploitation Behind the Porn Industry

Rose Kalemba was just fourteen when she was raped. She had been out for an evening walk in her Ohio hometown when a man appeared from the shadows, forcing her into his car at knife point before assaulting her. Her attacker — who was joined by another man — then showed her videos of the rapes of other women.

Read full story

The Exploitative Nature of the Dr. Phil Show

Photo of Phil McGraw, better known as "Dr. Phil"Dr. Phil/YouTube. In 2017, Todd Herzog, a former contestant on the reality show Survivor, opened up about his traumatic experience with Dr. Phil. Herzog won Survivor in 2007, earning $1,000,000 in prize money at just 22. After his rise to fame, he began struggling with alcoholism — prompting a visit to the Dr. Phil Show in 2013.

Read full story
286 comments

Anxiety Does Not Last Forever

When I was braving a crippling, seemingly never-ending tsunami of anxiety, I could not believe I would ever get better. It was my junior year of high school — a period of my life that feels like an eternity away and yet was very recent — when students were gearing up for university and scholarship applications. I was a conscientious student with promising plans on the horizon: to attend my dream school and become a teacher. I maintained a 4.0 GPA through hours of studying and writing assignments, surrounding myself with a wonderful group of friends who encouraged both my personal and academic pursuits.

Read full story
4 comments

The Life of Writer Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.

Read full story

Traits of Highly Sensitive People

For as long as I can remember, I’ve considered myself oversensitive. As a young child, I was labelled by my teachers and friends as shy, sensitive and emotional. It was never meant as an insult — actually, many people saw my disposition as a positive thing — but my delicate nature designated me as inherently different.

Read full story

The Prosperity Gospel Popular in American Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.

Read full story
433 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy