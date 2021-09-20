Company MindGeek Under Scrutiny for Illegal Content

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqX3d_0aoP4gpz00
ThisIsEngineering/Pexels

Rose Kalemba was just fourteen when she was raped. She had been out for an evening walk in her Ohio hometown when a man appeared from the shadows, forcing her into his car at knife point before assaulting her. Her attacker — who was joined by another man — then showed her videos of the rapes of other women.

As an Indigenous American, Kalemba recognized her assault at the hands of white perpetrators was the product of racial violence and a distinct power imbalance. Many of the women in the videos she was shown by her abusers were also people of colour. Kalemba promised not to reveal her abusers’ identities so they would release her, which they eventually did — leaving her badly bruised and injured on the side of the street.

After being released from hospital and receiving little help from authorities, Kalemba attempted suicide. Fortunately, her brother found her in time to treat her injuries. But as the trauma of that night persisted, she discovered multiple videos of the attack—including ones where she was unconscious — had been posted on the popular pornography site Pornhub, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

Because the videos made Kalemba’s assault excruciatingly public, many of her classmates taunted her for what they said was her fault. Many family members also blamed her for what happened. Even though her assault had been made public in the worst way possible, she felt alone.

Kalemba petitioned Pornhub to remove the videos to no avail. Only when she posed as a lawyer threatening legal action did the massive streaming site owned by Montreal-based corporation MindGeek finally take the videos down.

What followed was a decade of recovery and healing, with Kalemba using her voice as a survivor of rape to encourage and advocate for other survivors. She is now in her mid-twenties and finds strength through her relationships with her boyfriend and her pitbull, Bella. She also writes on a blog discussing her advocacy, Christian faith and mental health. She dreams of marrying her boyfriend and becoming a mother.

However, the thought of someone having watched the video of her attack still puts her on edge, making simple everyday tasks like visiting the grocery store difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFaYA_0aoP4gpz00
A picture of Rose KalembaBBC

Unfortunately, Kalemba’s experience is not at all uncommon. For years, Pornhub, as well as other pornography streaming sites, have been profiting from the large-scale exploitation of minors and rape survivors.

In June 2021, dozens of women filed a lawsuit against Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek, alleging the site’s distribution of videos depicting nonconsensual sexual activity, assault against children and human trafficking.

This comes after the explosive New York Times investigation accusing Pornhub of profiting from illegal child pornography. The article details another incident of an explicit video of a fourteen-year-old being distributed and subsequently monetized on the site, with moderators placing ads on the video without questioning the legality or morality of the posted video.

In the wake of the exposé, the decade-long crimes of the previously unscrutinized industry finally emerged in the public consciousness.

People were rightly outraged at the realization women and children like Kalemba were being exploited by one of the most popular websites on earth, their pleas ignored by its moderators and executives for years after their assaults. How could this have happened for so long with no safeguards?

Like any massive corporation at risk of losing millions of dollars in revenue, Pornhub swiftly purged the site of illegal content, removing 10 million videos from unverified users, in early December, 2020. In a blog post, the company claimed they had always been committed to curbing exploitation, stating:

Over the years, we have put in place robust measures to protect our platform from non-consensual content. We are constantly improving our trust and safety policy to better flag, remove, review and report illegal material. While leading non-profit and advocacy groups recognize that our efforts have been effective, we know there is more to do.

There was no apology to the victims of the large-scale abuse the corporation profited from, nor was there any mention of the specific names of non-profits that supposedly condoned Pornhub’s platform. No acknowledgement of Kalemba’s years-long torment and neglect by Pornhub moderators.

The sheer amount of videos removed by the platform may seem startling. Considering the fact Pornhub is one of the world’s most visited websites and hosts 170 million visitors per day, generating $460 million in annual revenue —the number is relatively small.

As the pleas of victims and survivors became more audible, the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics — often referred to simply as an ethics committee — began investigating MindGeek’s crimes.

David Tassillo and Feras Antoon, MindGeek’s CEOs, testified before the committee in February, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bokmB_0aoP4gpz00
A picture of MindGeek CEO, David TassilloWikimedia Commons

When one of the members of Parliament pressed Tassillo for information on Kalemba’s case, Tassillo sidestepped by stating they would have to comb through the site’s history to retrieve information about the video: something they should have already done in a criminal investigation. The MP also referenced the fact the footage of Kalemba’s rape had included the descriptor “teen,” meaning moderators would have been aware of the illegality of the video.

Among the major lies pervasive through the hearing was the notion that Pornhub’s business model is inherently incompatible with child pornography and other illegal content. This is untrue. The massive amount of content uploaded to the site every year overwhelms the ambiguous number of human moderators MindGeek claims to employ — the explosive New York Times article suggested only 80 — meaning the majority of videos will be posted without ever being screened.

In the case of Kalemba and many other victims, illegal, damaging videos have been marked by advertisements, evidencing the company actually profits from such content. A lack of safeguards combined with a troubling demand for such content and corporate greed allows for the success of exploitative and deeply harmful videos on Pornhub, among other lesser known pornography sites.

The testimonies of Tassillo and Antoon were no more compelling than Pornhub’s hollow blog post as both denied responsibility and promoted the documented myth of Pornhub’s innocence and well-meaning.

In mid-June, 2021, more victims spoke out against MindGeek, alleging the company’s distribution of child pornography, racketeering, negligence and violations of federal sex trafficking laws. The claim likened the corporation to the mafia family at the centre of the fictional Sopranos, with executives allegedly dubbing themselves the “Bro-Club,” and taking drastic measures to conceal the crimes of their wildly successful business.

Considering the magnitude of MindGeek and its succession of pornographic streaming sites, I have no doubt more victims will come forward with the next months and years.

Like the #MeToo movement that focussed on the sexual assault and harassment allegations of celebrities and public figures, the stories of those tormented and exploited by the porn industry must be listened to. Many of these victims are young and belong to underprivileged groups, such as Kalemba herself. The vast number of these victims is still undetermined, but as the porn industry continues to expand and corporations such as MindGeek note the troubling rise in demand for exploitative content, it will surely grow.

Though the unchecked exploitation of porn is well-documented, many of us ignore its harm. Perhaps this is because the consumption of pornography occurs in the private sphere — literally behind closed doors, making it seem as though the only person it impacts is the one watching.

Of course, when regular porn viewing escalates into addiction — watching or not watching becomes less a matter of choice and may require a therapy programme. The psychological effects of porn are extensive, and partially explain why the demand for porn — fuelling the production of exploitative content — remains astonishingly high.

Overall, as new allegations of systemic abuse surface, we must grapple with the inextricable connection between exploitation and internet porn. Though the porn industry remains mostly hidden away from polite public discourse, the stories of Rose Kalemba and other survivors must prompt us to curb demand and hold the giants of the porn industry responsible.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

A student writing about faith, mental health, history, literature, politics and travel.

Los Angeles, CA
517 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

Are You a Hypersensitive Person?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve considered myself oversensitive. As a young child, I was labelled by my teachers and friends as shy, sensitive and emotional. It was never meant as an insult — actually, many people saw my disposition as a positive thing — but my delicate nature designated me as inherently different.

Read full story

How Housing Affordability Affects Younger Buyers

Whenever I take aimless walks through the different neighbourhoods scattered around my home city, I imagine living in the houses I pass along the way. My favourite house was a charming bungalow with a small garden out front and climbing wisteria framing the pathway, the veranda snaking around the large bay windows. Another was a stately Victorian with spiring windows; harkening back to the typical homes in classic children’s Halloween movies.

Read full story
12 comments

Some Televangelists are Wrong about the Gospel

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.

Read full story
50 comments

Dogs Help Humans More than We Think

I used to be afraid of dogs. I don’t know where exactly this slightly irrational fear came from, but I remember being absolutely terrified when I went over to a friend’s house, only to discover her family had a husky.

Read full story
3 comments

CBS's New Show Is Being Criticized

On September 9th, 2021, the giant American television and radio network CBS announced the launch of a new reality series entitled The Activist, premiering on October 22nd. According to CBS’s official website, the series will highlight the work of real-life advocates for various issues and pair them with celebrities while contestants compete for a chance to take part in the G20 Summit. Among the celebrities hosting the series are Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Deadline further revealed contestants will be graded on criteria based on “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.” The winning team of advocates will be serenaded by some of “the world’s most passionate artists.”

Read full story
57 comments

The Dr. Phil Show Is Cruel and Exploitative

Photo of Phil McGraw, better known as "Dr. Phil"Dr. Phil/YouTube. In 2017, Todd Herzog, a former contestant on the reality show Survivor, opened up about his traumatic experience with Dr. Phil. Herzog won Survivor in 2007, earning $1,000,000 in prize money at just 22. After his rise to fame, he began struggling with alcoholism — prompting a visit to the Dr. Phil Show in 2013.

Read full story
139 comments

Tips for Writing Historical Fiction

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a major history buff. One of my most beloved childhood books was a children’s history encyclopedia spanning from ancient civilizations to the Second World War. I would sit in my room for hours, staring at the crisp pages and imagining the stories behind the colourful pictures of people milling about ancient marketplaces and on the decks of Viking ships.

Read full story

Does Anxiety Last Forever?

When I was braving a crippling, seemingly never-ending tsunami of anxiety, I could not believe I would ever get better. It was my junior year of high school — a period of my life that feels like an eternity away and yet was very recent — when students were gearing up for university and scholarship applications. I was a conscientious student with promising plans on the horizon: to attend my dream school and become a teacher. I maintained a 4.0 GPA through hours of studying and writing assignments, surrounding myself with a wonderful group of friends who encouraged both my personal and academic pursuits.

Read full story

Are Canadians Better than Americans?

As a Canadian born long after America’s supposed “Golden Age,” I have grown up with the celebrated notion of Canadian superiority. In school, well-meaning teachers bragged about the inherent multiculturalism of Canada, referencing famous Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s famous Multiculturalism Act when discussing the legacy of racism in the United States.

Read full story

Richard Dawkins Is Wrong About Down Syndrome

On August 20th, 2014, renowned atheist author and ethologist Richard Dawkins told a woman on Twitter she ought to hypothetically abort in the case her child happened to have Down Syndrome. More specifically, he told her it would be immoral for her to keep the baby. What followed was what Dawkins facetiously described as “a new feeding frenzy,” subsequently painting himself as the victim of unfair scrutiny.

Read full story
10 comments

Most Homeless People Are Not Drug Addicts

"Don’t give him any money. He’s just going to use it for drugs.”. My childhood friend and I were walking down a shop-lined boulevard, in search of some ice cream to appease the thick humidity drenching our thick wool tights and heavy kilts. It was a Friday afternoon and we were nearing the final stretch of exams. Sunlight warmed our backs as we passed eclectic street vendors and artsy coffee shops, accompanied by the fresh aroma of coffee grinds and baguettes and kebab that beckoned to us from each of the bustling businesses.

Read full story
33 comments

Women: It's OK to be Rude

The first time I was harassed, I was barely thirteen. Standing outside the grocery store where my dad was helping my grandma choose some things to bring back to her apartment, I waited with our new puppy on the sidewalk. It was busy and hot, the sun battering the pavement and the exhaust from cars clouding in the air. A man older than my father approached, petting our new puppy without asking. He then launched into a speech about how pretty I was, followed by an onslaught of questions begging to know my address, my phone number, my age and whether my parents were around. I told him I was just thirteen. He laughed, but was not dissuaded. I noticed how his eyes lingered in uncomfortable places for longer than I wanted them to. As he leaned close to me, I caught a whiff of alcohol from his faded t-shirt. Eventually, I ran inside.

Read full story

Will Republicans and Democrats Ever Get Along?

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

Ways to Help an Anxious Friend

The first time I had a panic attack, I was standing in front of my entire French class. A flimsy pink poster was between my fingers. My gaze drifted across a room full of my fellow fifteen and sixteen-year-olds, hoping to find a familiar face. I inhaled deeply, then exhaled — uttering a prayer as I did so.

Read full story

Places to Visit in Kerry, Ireland

There’s an old Irish adage that goes: “There are only two kingdoms, the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Kerry.” The words appear on a shiny plaque in my grandparent’s guest room. Whenever I see it, I am reminded of the rugged cliffs, salt-laden breeze, emerald fields and ancient, oak forests of southwestern Ireland.

Read full story

The Impossibility of American Beauty Standards

On March 9, 1959, the Barbie doll was first introduced into the American market. Barbie was modelled after the German “Bild Lilli” doll, a racy figurine designated as the epitome of female beauty and often found at bachelor parties and in tobacco shops.

Read full story

The Life of Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy