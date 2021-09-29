The Dr. Phil Show Is Cruel and Exploitative

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9MKt_0aV6BSek00
Photo of Phil McGraw, better known as "Dr. Phil"Dr. Phil/YouTube

In 2017, Todd Herzog, a former contestant on the reality show Survivor, opened up about his traumatic experience with Dr. Phil. Herzog won Survivor in 2007, earning $1,000,000 in prize money at just 22. After his rise to fame, he began struggling with alcoholism — prompting a visit to the Dr. Phil Show in 2013.

In a highly disturbing video clip that remains on the official Dr. Phil YouTube channel to this day, Herzog is visibly intoxicated and distressed — requiring the help of unnamed individuals as he finds a seat on an elevated platform facing both concerned family members and the studio audience.

The set-up is emblematic of the tough love approach Dr. Phil, or Phil McGraw assumes with all of his patients. McGraw’s approach to therapy often involves frank conversations with clients and their loved ones, showcasing dramatized clips detailing the specific individual’s mental health or addiction issue. There are always audible reactions from audience members, the camera sometimes panning over to catch their reactions of disgust or amusement.

After expressing his concern, McGraw administers a breathalyzer test, which predictably reveals Herzog’s high level of impairment. McGraw remarks he has never seen a patient closer to death.

While the video clip itself feigns a sense of innocent well-meaning towards Herzog, the former reality star’s experience behind-the-scenes is far more troubling.

An investigation by STAT News in collaboration with the Boston Globe revealed Herzog was not intoxicated when he arrived to the set of the show, but found a bottle of vodka in his dressing room. Likely, the alcohol was deliberately placed there to ramp up entertainment value to the detriment of Herzog’s health. Herzog also alleged a staff member gave him a Xanax to “calm his nerves.” It is common knowledge mixing Xanax and alcohol can elicit dangerous side effects — something staff on the show would have known.

Another former guest of the show alleged one of the staff urged her to purchase heroin from an “open-air drug market” for her niece. Clients battling addictions are also subject to life-threatening 48 hour detoxes on their own — which is dangerous considering recommendations from medical professionals to seek professional help while attempting to stop chronic substance use. According to Dr. Maureen Boyle, no one should ever attempt to detox without medical supervision.

Shortly after the investigation surfaced, on behalf of McGraw, Dr. Phil staff denied the allegations in an embittered statement:

The STAT article does not fairly or accurately describe the methods of the Dr. Phil show or its mission to educate millions of viewers about drug and alcohol addiction. The show does not give drugs or alcohol to its guests and any suggestions to the contrary are errant nonsense. For the past 16 years, the Dr. Phil show has provided valuable information to viewers by telling compelling stories about people who are fighting the battle to overcome alcohol and drug addiction. Unfortunately, addicts often lash out at the very people who are trying the hardest to help them break the cycle of addiction. Although terribly unfortunate, this is an understandable part of the behavior of addicts on their journey to recovery. This will not deter the Dr. Phil show from its commitment to educate and inform the public about the worsening epidemic of addiction.

The statement was shockingly flippant, rejecting the possibility of any further investigation into Herzog’s serious claims.

The sentiment that addicts and other mental health patients are unworthy of trust is emblematic of the very nature of the Dr. Phil show: where stigmatization of mental illness is pervasive.

According to Dr. William Miller, the professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of New Mexico, these types of generalizations about addicts are more based in prejudice than fact. All people lie — especially if they will receive condemnation or punishment when telling the truth — but to suggest addicts are perpetual liars is dangerous. Allegations of abuse from addicts and mental health patients should be taken seriously and investigated, especially since these patients are often especially vulnerable.

In recent years, frank discussions about mental illness have become commonplace. Conversations about therapy, counselling, anti-depressants, anxiety and mood disorders are less unusual than they were in the past — especially amongst younger millennials and members of Gen Z. I would argue dialogues about addiction are unfortunately more taboo, though with the Opioid Crisis devastating many American cities and towns, that soon could change.

In the past, people suffering from serious mental illness and addictions were locked away in asylums and psychiatric hospitals. They were deemed “insane” and endured dehumanizing medical practices and isolation. Often, wealthy relatives of asylum patients would fund these institutions, meaning those without money could not afford mental health care — which differs little from the experience of many Americans today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070U5D_0aV6BSek00
Sketch of a nineteenth-century asylumWikimedia Commons

To a large extent, many individuals suffering from various mental health disorders are still pushed to the fringes of society. According to statistics gathered by The Ohio State University and Miami University, between 25 and 40% of people with mental illness in the United States will be incarcerated during their lifetimes, many of them being unable to afford medical care. Prisons are the new asylums.

However, with the increased visibility of mental health in North American popular culture, many reality television shows and other forms of media profit from the continual exploitation and stigmatization of individuals with mental illness. With this increased visibility, mental illness patients are ridiculed and pitied without receiving the proper care they need.

Dr. Phil — who isn’t a medical doctor at all but holds a doctorate in psychology — is a perfect example of this unscrutinized phenomenon.

Many of the patients on McGraw’s show are too poor to afford proper medical care, leaving them with no choice but to contact Dr. Phil’s team with heartbreaking stories of abuse, trauma, addiction and mental health disorders. As the STAT News/Boston Globe report noted, Dr. Phil’s social media pages are littered with pleas for help from many desperate individuals and families.

Subsequently, in front of millions of people from around the world, the personal conditions and circumstances of guests — including minors who are arguably too young to consent to such invasive appearances — are highlighted and scrutinized.

Even so, the Dr. Phil show remains wildly popular.

Some mentally ill guests become ridiculed memes, their disorders exploited for sheer amusement. Others — like the Black teenager who was claiming to be Caucasian and spewing anti-Black stereotypes — was revealed to be lying, fuelling the false belief that mental health patients are untrustworthy.

The Dr. Phil show thrives off controversy, which explains why Herzog was (allegedly) given drugs and alcohol before his infamous appearance. The more unusual or shocking the situation, the better.

The brief clips on the show’s YouTube channel range from people trapped in abusive relationships to unhoused people battling addictions. A recent clip shows a woman with dissociative identity disorder. These guests are vulnerable, and for McGraw to be publicizing their hardships while making millions of dollars is unethical.

The highly edited and manufactured appearances of guests fuels the overall stigmatization of mental illness and addiction by making patients objects of ridicule.

Though the Dr. Phil show remains unhurt by allegations of abuse and the increasing criticism of McGraw’s tactics, I know its eventual end is inevitable.

When yet another allegation of abuse from Danielle Bregoli — the eighteen-year-old who gained internet notoriety after appearing on the show in 2016 — surfaced in March 2021, more questions were raised about McGraw’s intentions. Bregoli detailed the abuse she endured at just thirteen while staying at the “Turn-About Ranch,” one of McGraw’s favourite places to send his young guests.

While McGraw responded in an interview with the explanation that the show is not involved with guests when they are referred to other facilities, this contradicts Bregoli’s experience, where progress reports were sent back to the show after her appearence.

In the end, McGraw’s show will continue undeterred until we agree to stop consuming content dehumanizing and stigmatizing the suffering of the most vulnerable in our society.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 255

Published by

A student writing about faith, mental health, history, literature, politics and travel.

Los Angeles, CA
764 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

CBS's New Show "The Activist" Is Already Being Criticized

On September 9th, 2021, the giant American television and radio network CBS announced the launch of a new reality series entitled The Activist, premiering on October 22nd. According to CBS’s official website, the series will highlight the work of real-life advocates for various issues and pair them with celebrities while contestants compete for a chance to take part in the G20 Summit. Among the celebrities hosting the series are Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Deadline further revealed contestants will be graded on criteria based on “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.” The winning team of advocates will be serenaded by some of “the world’s most passionate artists.”

Read full story
61 comments

Richard Dawkins Is Wrong About Down Syndrome

On August 20th, 2014, renowned atheist author and ethologist Richard Dawkins told a woman on Twitter she ought to hypothetically abort in the case her child happened to have Down Syndrome. More specifically, he told her it would be immoral for her to keep the baby. What followed was what Dawkins facetiously described as “a new feeding frenzy,” subsequently painting himself as the victim of unfair scrutiny.

Read full story
17 comments

Rising Political Polarization in the United States

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

The Abuse and Exploitation Behind the Porn Industry

Rose Kalemba was just fourteen when she was raped. She had been out for an evening walk in her Ohio hometown when a man appeared from the shadows, forcing her into his car at knife point before assaulting her. Her attacker — who was joined by another man — then showed her videos of the rapes of other women.

Read full story

Social Media Algorithms Discriminate Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story

Some Traits of Highly Sensitive People

For as long as I can remember, I’ve considered myself oversensitive. As a young child, I was labelled by my teachers and friends as shy, sensitive and emotional. It was never meant as an insult — actually, many people saw my disposition as a positive thing — but my delicate nature designated me as inherently different.

Read full story

Anxiety Does Not Last Forever

When I was braving a crippling, seemingly never-ending tsunami of anxiety, I could not believe I would ever get better. It was my junior year of high school — a period of my life that feels like an eternity away and yet was very recent — when students were gearing up for university and scholarship applications. I was a conscientious student with promising plans on the horizon: to attend my dream school and become a teacher. I maintained a 4.0 GPA through hours of studying and writing assignments, surrounding myself with a wonderful group of friends who encouraged both my personal and academic pursuits.

Read full story
3 comments

Most Homeless People Are Not Drug Addicts

"Don’t give him any money. He’s just going to use it for drugs.”. My childhood friend and I were walking down a shop-lined boulevard, in search of some ice cream to appease the thick humidity drenching our thick wool tights and heavy kilts. It was a Friday afternoon and we were nearing the final stretch of exams. Sunlight warmed our backs as we passed eclectic street vendors and artsy coffee shops, accompanied by the fresh aroma of coffee grinds and baguettes and kebab that beckoned to us from each of the bustling businesses.

Read full story
47 comments

The Life of Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.

Read full story

Dogs Help Humans More than We Think

I used to be afraid of dogs. I don’t know where exactly this slightly irrational fear came from, but I remember being absolutely terrified when I went over to a friend’s house, only to discover her family had a husky.

Read full story
4 comments

Are Canadians Better than Americans?

As a Canadian born long after America’s supposed “Golden Age,” I have grown up with the celebrated notion of Canadian superiority. In school, well-meaning teachers bragged about the inherent multiculturalism of Canada, referencing famous Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s famous Multiculturalism Act when discussing the legacy of racism in the United States.

Read full story

Women: It's OK to be Rude

The first time I was harassed, I was barely thirteen. Standing outside the grocery store where my dad was helping my grandma choose some things to bring back to her apartment, I waited with our new puppy on the sidewalk. It was busy and hot, the sun battering the pavement and the exhaust from cars clouding in the air. A man older than my father approached, petting our new puppy without asking. He then launched into a speech about how pretty I was, followed by an onslaught of questions begging to know my address, my phone number, my age and whether my parents were around. I told him I was just thirteen. He laughed, but was not dissuaded. I noticed how his eyes lingered in uncomfortable places for longer than I wanted them to. As he leaned close to me, I caught a whiff of alcohol from his faded t-shirt. Eventually, I ran inside.

Read full story

Places to Visit in Kerry, Ireland

There’s an old Irish adage that goes: “There are only two kingdoms, the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Kerry.” The words appear on a shiny plaque in my grandparent’s guest room. Whenever I see it, I am reminded of the rugged cliffs, salt-laden breeze, emerald fields and ancient, oak forests of southwestern Ireland.

Read full story

The Impossibility of American Beauty Standards

On March 9, 1959, the Barbie doll was first introduced into the American market. Barbie was modelled after the German “Bild Lilli” doll, a racy figurine designated as the epitome of female beauty and often found at bachelor parties and in tobacco shops.

Read full story

Many Gen-Z and Millennials Can't Afford Homes

Whenever I take aimless walks through the different neighbourhoods scattered around my home city, I imagine living in the houses I pass along the way. My favourite house was a charming bungalow with a small garden out front and climbing wisteria framing the pathway, the veranda snaking around the large bay windows. Another was a stately Victorian with spiring windows; harkening back to the typical homes in classic children’s Halloween movies.

Read full story
14 comments

The False Prosperity Gospel Popular in Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.

Read full story
191 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy