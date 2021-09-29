Anxiety Does Not Last Forever

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaRHO_0aS27ItQ00
Alex Green/Pexels

When I was braving a crippling, seemingly never-ending tsunami of anxiety, I could not believe I would ever get better.

It was my junior year of high school — a period of my life that feels like an eternity away and yet was very recent — when students were gearing up for university and scholarship applications. I was a conscientious student with promising plans on the horizon: to attend my dream school and become a teacher. I maintained a 4.0 GPA through hours of studying and writing assignments, surrounding myself with a wonderful group of friends who encouraged both my personal and academic pursuits.

Then anxiety struck.

It came out of nowhere, like an out-of-control train charging through the darkness of night. Yes, it had happened before, but this time it threw me off course — threatening to wreck my plans.

I was writing a math test one day, my school uniform pressed, and memorized trigonometry formulas sprinting through my sleep-deprived mind. My head spun, and my heart rate increased to a speed I didn’t know was possible, robbing me of my ability to think straight.

The same thing kept on happening. Whenever I would sit down to write a test, my entire body would tense up, and my head would pound. The feeling was so horrible I can hardly put it into words.

One day, as I was having one of these panic attacks, I raised a trembling hand to excuse myself. From the tears streaming down my face, my teacher figured out what was happening. Her face creased with concern, and she quietly sent me down to the counselor’s office so as not to alert my classmates of my precarious situation.

Once slumped against a stiff leather chair in the counselor’s office — the harsh scent of furniture polish and cheap scented candles from the dollar store burning in my lungs, the school psychologist inspected me through her cat-eye glasses. I stared at the bamboo planter and inspirational posters dangling behind her as my tear-soaked eyes adjusted to the glare of the fluorescent lights. In between sobs, I told her what had happened, expecting her perfectly made-up face to crack in horror as she witnessed my impending demise.

Instead, she leaned forward in her seat, her expression one of perfect composure. In fact, it was almost jarring how unbothered she seemed. “How do you feel about that?”

It was the first time I had heard the question beyond the stilted conversations between therapists and distraught women in the Hallmark movies I seldom watched with my mother. I didn’t actually realize therapists asked this question in real life.

I was stunned for a moment. I had just told her how if this test anxiety didn’t subside soon, I would fail to make it into university — or any school at all. My entire life was falling apart before her eyes, and she was asking me how I felt?

“I… I’m scared I’m going to feel like this forever.” I admitted as I used tissue from the Kleenex box on her desk to wipe my face.

For the first time during our conversation, a trickle of emotion swept across her face. She nodded. “Trust me. You won’t feel this forever. The anxiety will pass, I promise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HC56s_0aS27ItQ00
Lukas Rychvalsky/Pexels

Although the counselor’s promise was at first impossible to believe, I eventually emerged from the immense darkness of my anxiety. I realized the panic attacks never lasted — even though they felt like they stretched into eternity at the moment — and sought help for what I discovered is an increasingly common mental illness among teens and adults.

When I began learning more about anxiety disorders, I unlearned the lie my anxiety had been teaching me from the beginning: the lie that anxiety lasts forever.

Especially amid an anxiety attack, it can seem like the associated feelings of utter dread and panic will never go away. It is like walking through a dark tunnel without being able to see the light at the end. But the feeling of permanence is just an illusion.

According to scientists, panic attacks usually only last for a few minutes. However, general anxiety symptoms can continue for weeks.

I’ve had seasons of my life where anxiety lasts for long periods of time, making my life feel like an uphill battle I’m never going to win. But each time I’ve encountered intense anxiety, I have recovered.

When we believe anxiety will last forever, we succumb to feelings of helplessness, erroneously thinking we can do nothing to treat the disorder. However, research proves anxiety disorders are highly treatable. With treatment from mental health professionals, coping strategies, strong support systems, and healthy lifestyle changes — anxiety is manageable.

When we unlearn the lie that anxiety is eternal, we remember life is a colourful array of both beauty and pain, as well as hard times that do not last forever. So the next time you struggle against waves of seemingly never-ending anxiety, know those feelings will not last forever.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

A student writing about faith, mental health, history, literature, politics and travel.

Los Angeles, CA
764 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

CBS's New Show "The Activist" Is Already Being Criticized

On September 9th, 2021, the giant American television and radio network CBS announced the launch of a new reality series entitled The Activist, premiering on October 22nd. According to CBS’s official website, the series will highlight the work of real-life advocates for various issues and pair them with celebrities while contestants compete for a chance to take part in the G20 Summit. Among the celebrities hosting the series are Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Deadline further revealed contestants will be graded on criteria based on “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.” The winning team of advocates will be serenaded by some of “the world’s most passionate artists.”

Read full story
61 comments

Richard Dawkins Is Wrong About Down Syndrome

On August 20th, 2014, renowned atheist author and ethologist Richard Dawkins told a woman on Twitter she ought to hypothetically abort in the case her child happened to have Down Syndrome. More specifically, he told her it would be immoral for her to keep the baby. What followed was what Dawkins facetiously described as “a new feeding frenzy,” subsequently painting himself as the victim of unfair scrutiny.

Read full story
17 comments

Rising Political Polarization in the United States

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

The Abuse and Exploitation Behind the Porn Industry

Rose Kalemba was just fourteen when she was raped. She had been out for an evening walk in her Ohio hometown when a man appeared from the shadows, forcing her into his car at knife point before assaulting her. Her attacker — who was joined by another man — then showed her videos of the rapes of other women.

Read full story

Social Media Algorithms Discriminate Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story

The Dr. Phil Show Is Cruel and Exploitative

Photo of Phil McGraw, better known as "Dr. Phil"Dr. Phil/YouTube. In 2017, Todd Herzog, a former contestant on the reality show Survivor, opened up about his traumatic experience with Dr. Phil. Herzog won Survivor in 2007, earning $1,000,000 in prize money at just 22. After his rise to fame, he began struggling with alcoholism — prompting a visit to the Dr. Phil Show in 2013.

Read full story
255 comments

Some Traits of Highly Sensitive People

For as long as I can remember, I’ve considered myself oversensitive. As a young child, I was labelled by my teachers and friends as shy, sensitive and emotional. It was never meant as an insult — actually, many people saw my disposition as a positive thing — but my delicate nature designated me as inherently different.

Read full story

Most Homeless People Are Not Drug Addicts

"Don’t give him any money. He’s just going to use it for drugs.”. My childhood friend and I were walking down a shop-lined boulevard, in search of some ice cream to appease the thick humidity drenching our thick wool tights and heavy kilts. It was a Friday afternoon and we were nearing the final stretch of exams. Sunlight warmed our backs as we passed eclectic street vendors and artsy coffee shops, accompanied by the fresh aroma of coffee grinds and baguettes and kebab that beckoned to us from each of the bustling businesses.

Read full story
47 comments

The Life of Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.

Read full story

Dogs Help Humans More than We Think

I used to be afraid of dogs. I don’t know where exactly this slightly irrational fear came from, but I remember being absolutely terrified when I went over to a friend’s house, only to discover her family had a husky.

Read full story
4 comments

Are Canadians Better than Americans?

As a Canadian born long after America’s supposed “Golden Age,” I have grown up with the celebrated notion of Canadian superiority. In school, well-meaning teachers bragged about the inherent multiculturalism of Canada, referencing famous Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s famous Multiculturalism Act when discussing the legacy of racism in the United States.

Read full story

Women: It's OK to be Rude

The first time I was harassed, I was barely thirteen. Standing outside the grocery store where my dad was helping my grandma choose some things to bring back to her apartment, I waited with our new puppy on the sidewalk. It was busy and hot, the sun battering the pavement and the exhaust from cars clouding in the air. A man older than my father approached, petting our new puppy without asking. He then launched into a speech about how pretty I was, followed by an onslaught of questions begging to know my address, my phone number, my age and whether my parents were around. I told him I was just thirteen. He laughed, but was not dissuaded. I noticed how his eyes lingered in uncomfortable places for longer than I wanted them to. As he leaned close to me, I caught a whiff of alcohol from his faded t-shirt. Eventually, I ran inside.

Read full story

Places to Visit in Kerry, Ireland

There’s an old Irish adage that goes: “There are only two kingdoms, the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Kerry.” The words appear on a shiny plaque in my grandparent’s guest room. Whenever I see it, I am reminded of the rugged cliffs, salt-laden breeze, emerald fields and ancient, oak forests of southwestern Ireland.

Read full story

The Impossibility of American Beauty Standards

On March 9, 1959, the Barbie doll was first introduced into the American market. Barbie was modelled after the German “Bild Lilli” doll, a racy figurine designated as the epitome of female beauty and often found at bachelor parties and in tobacco shops.

Read full story

Many Gen-Z and Millennials Can't Afford Homes

Whenever I take aimless walks through the different neighbourhoods scattered around my home city, I imagine living in the houses I pass along the way. My favourite house was a charming bungalow with a small garden out front and climbing wisteria framing the pathway, the veranda snaking around the large bay windows. Another was a stately Victorian with spiring windows; harkening back to the typical homes in classic children’s Halloween movies.

Read full story
14 comments

The False Prosperity Gospel Popular in Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.

Read full story
191 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy