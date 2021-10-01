Richard Dawkins Is Wrong About Down Syndrome

Ilana Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7eux_0aRiD1DR00
RODNAE Productions/Pexels

On August 20th, 2014, renowned atheist author and ethologist Richard Dawkins told a woman on Twitter she ought to hypothetically abort in the case her child happened to have Down Syndrome. More specifically, he told her it would be immoral for her to keep the baby. What followed was what Dawkins facetiously described as “a new feeding frenzy,” subsequently painting himself as the victim of unfair scrutiny.

Dawkins proceeded to blame the low Twitter character count for his distasteful advice, following up with a lengthy, half-hearted “apology” on his blog. To avoid being accused of taking anything out of context, I have included Dawkins’ statement below in full:

“Obviously the choice would be yours. For what it’s worth, my own choice would be to abort the Down fetus and, assuming you want a baby at all, try again. Given a free choice of having an early abortion or deliberately bringing a Down child into the world, I think the moral and sensible choice would be to abort. And, indeed, that is what the great majority of women, in America and especially in Europe, actually do. I personally would go further and say that, if your morality is based, as mine is, on a desire to increase the sum of happiness and reduce suffering, the decision to deliberately give birth to a Down baby, when you have the choice to abort it early in the pregnancy, might actually be immoral from the point of view of the child’s own welfare. I agree that that personal opinion is contentious and needs to be argued further, possibly to be withdrawn. In any case, you would probably be condemning yourself as a mother (or yourselves as a couple) to a lifetime of caring for an adult with the needs of a child. Your child would probably have a short life expectancy but, if she did outlive you, you would have the worry of who would care for her after you are gone. No wonder most people choose abortion when offered the choice. Having said that, the choice would be entirely yours and I would never dream of trying to impose my views on you or anyone else.”

Not only is this take extremely ableist, but it is also statistically incorrect. People with Down Syndrome are generally happier than the rest of the population. A 2013 survey found 99% of people with Down Syndrome are happy with their lives. The people surveyed overwhelmingly described being happy with their relationships and appearances, as well as expressed posessing high self-esteems.

While the stereotype of people with Down Syndrome being perpetually happy can lead many to erroneously believe they are incapable of experiencing other emotions, this statistic disproves Dawkins’ claim. Moreover, if Dawkins' main objective is truly to increase overall happiness, he would be encouraging more families to have Down's babies. The findings in the 2013 survey include the families of people with Down Syndrome, disproving the idea that the aforementioned group brings significantly more negative emotional stress to their caretakers than any other child.

Even if Dawkins were correct about people with Down Syndrome being less happy on average, would this really be a reason to “eliminate” them? Suffering and pain are natural parts of the human experience. As a person with a depressive disorder, I know this well. And yet, I believe these difficult periods have challenged and shaped me into the person I am today. I have listened to the parents of children with Down’s Syndrome. I cannot imagine any of them declaring so callously like Dawkins they would give up their child to escape the stress that comes with parenting a person with special needs.

Dawkins would never express these things to a parent of a child with Down Syndrome, would he?

You might have already guessed the answer. On the Irish RTÉ radio station on May 11th, 2021, host Brendan O’Connor confronted Dawkins with his past claims. Identifying himself as a parent of a child with Down Syndrome, O’Connor asked Dawkins to explain why he believes it is immoral to bring a child with Down Syndrome into the world. Dawkins said much the same thing as he did in that blog post all those years ago, except he changed the word “immoral” to “wise and sensible.” He also admitted he had no facts to back up his speculation.

Dawkins is right about one thing, however. In North America and Europe, the great majority of Down Syndrome pregnancies end in abortion.

In Denmark, 98% of Down Syndrome pregnancies are terminated. Iceland recently boasted about having eradicated Down’s Syndrome altogether, while in reality, this statistic results from the fact that nearly 100% of Icelandic women who use prenatal testing terminate Down Syndrome pregnancies. One expert interviewed by CBS suggested the Icelandic government pushes women to terminate their pregnancies when they test positive for Down Syndrome and other genetic abnormalities.

Indeed, the previous study I mentioned suggests that the stigma surrounding Down Syndrome influences many parents in their decision to abort, including “medical” advice from physicians. While a very slim number of Down Syndrome children are still born in Iceland, the idea they have a disease that needs to be “cured” remains problematic, especially considering the sinister, historical roots of this philosophy.

Francis Galton and Eugenics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFj1o_0aRiD1DR00
Gustav Graef/Wikimedia Commons

Francis Galton was the first to coin the term “eugenics.” An anthropologist and half-cousin of Charles Darwin, Galton became obsessed with the idea of creating a utopian society through “selective parenthood.” In other words, he wanted to promote the “desirable” traits of some people in the gene pool, while removing the “undesirable” traits of others.

Galton’s ideas spread like wildfire. Soon, the crème de la crème of European intellectual circles were embracing Galton’s philosophy by spearheading eugenics programmes. Using unfounded pseudoscience and white supremacy, many of these groups claimed the advancement of the human race required the eradication of racial minorities as well as people with special needs and mental illnesses. Many of these claims were connected to the now debunked theory of phrenology where higher rates of intelligence were attributed to certain skull sizes and shapes.

These harmful beliefs became so popular that they were adopted by governments. Mass forced sterilizations were administered under the guise of “bettering society.” Even with opposition, the U.S. Supreme Court ruledthat forced sterilization of people with special needs and mental illnesses did not violate the Constitution, with Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes saying, “three generations of imbeciles are enough.” Margaret Sanger, often praised for being a pioneer in feminism, was one of the most vocal proponents of eugenics — describing the “over-fertility of the mentally and physically defective” as one of the most pressing issues facing society in 1921.

The Nazis

Like the eugenicists of earlier generations and reminiscent of certain brands of thinking today, the Nazis erroneously believed that hereditary factors could be controlled to determine the health of society. Using bogus claims about racial purity, the Nazis enacted programmes to systematically murder the groups they deemed “undesirable,” including Jews, Roma, homosexuals, the mentally ill, the “criminally insane,” and those with special needs. They were deemed “unworthy of living.”

The resulting program, which came to be known as Aktion T4, murdered more than 300,000 mentally and physically disabled people.

As Germany’s next generation, children and infants posed an imminent threat to the Nazis’ plan for racial purity. Parents were initially coerced to surrender their children to the authorities, who were immediately registered when they were born with epilepsy, deformities, or Down Syndrome. At first, parents were under the impression their children would receive expert care from Germany’s finest physicians. But the truth was far more sinister. After these children were murdered at the hands of hospital staff, their parents were told they had perished unexpectedly. Eventually, the German Interior Ministry forced the seizure of disabled children and infants. Jewish children with special needs were specifically targeted.

I found a heartbreaking example of the Nazis’ plan in the life of Ruth Kirschbaum. Ruth was born into difficult circumstances. Her mother was Jewish and divorced from a non-Jewish man in 1929, though it is not clear who Ruth’s biological father was. Ruth’s mother was sequestered to an asylum until her death in 1942, which possibly resulted from euthanasia. Ruth was murdered at the “special children’s ward” at Leipzig-Dösen in 1941, because of an intellectual disability. She was only 7.

Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iVL3_0aRiD1DR00
Joshua Gerlach/Unsplash

Richard Dawkins' recent statements highlight a disturbing and often overlooked defect in our society. While we like to think of ourselves as having moved beyond the supposedly bygone days of racist nineteenth-century eugenicists and Aktion T4, the persistent belief that children with Down Syndrome and other disabilities are a burden to our society suggests we haven’t progressed as much as we would like to think.

People with Down Syndrome live meaningful lives. Like every human being, they encounter suffering and unhappiness, but they also experience joy, hope, love, and so much more. The immorality comes when we deem them unworthy of life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

A student writing about faith, mental health, history, literature, politics and travel.

Los Angeles, CA
772 followers

More from Ilana Quinn

CBS's New Show "The Activist" Is Already Being Criticized

On September 9th, 2021, the giant American television and radio network CBS announced the launch of a new reality series entitled The Activist, premiering on October 22nd. According to CBS’s official website, the series will highlight the work of real-life advocates for various issues and pair them with celebrities while contestants compete for a chance to take part in the G20 Summit. Among the celebrities hosting the series are Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. Deadline further revealed contestants will be graded on criteria based on “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.” The winning team of advocates will be serenaded by some of “the world’s most passionate artists.”

Read full story
61 comments

Rising Political Polarization in the United States

When the prolific Supreme Court Justice and feminist figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, I wanted to learn more about the life she led and the positive ways in which she affected the world. As a female lawyer in the 1960s and 70s, Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in advocating for the end of gender discrimination in areas including the military and the general workforce.

Read full story

The Abuse and Exploitation Behind the Porn Industry

Rose Kalemba was just fourteen when she was raped. She had been out for an evening walk in her Ohio hometown when a man appeared from the shadows, forcing her into his car at knife point before assaulting her. Her attacker — who was joined by another man — then showed her videos of the rapes of other women.

Read full story

Social Media Algorithms Discriminate Against Disabled People

I was recently scrolling through Instagram when an alarming post by one of my favorite YouTube channels, SBSK, or Special Books by Special Kids, caught my eye. For context, SBSK is a YouTube channel founded in 2016 by special education teacher Chris Ulmer and Alyssa Porter. According to their website, their primary goal is to “normalize the diversity of the human condition” through casual interviews with disabled and neurodiverse individuals from a wide range of different backgrounds.

Read full story

The Dr. Phil Show Is Cruel and Exploitative

Photo of Phil McGraw, better known as "Dr. Phil"Dr. Phil/YouTube. In 2017, Todd Herzog, a former contestant on the reality show Survivor, opened up about his traumatic experience with Dr. Phil. Herzog won Survivor in 2007, earning $1,000,000 in prize money at just 22. After his rise to fame, he began struggling with alcoholism — prompting a visit to the Dr. Phil Show in 2013.

Read full story
255 comments

Some Traits of Highly Sensitive People

For as long as I can remember, I’ve considered myself oversensitive. As a young child, I was labelled by my teachers and friends as shy, sensitive and emotional. It was never meant as an insult — actually, many people saw my disposition as a positive thing — but my delicate nature designated me as inherently different.

Read full story

Anxiety Does Not Last Forever

When I was braving a crippling, seemingly never-ending tsunami of anxiety, I could not believe I would ever get better. It was my junior year of high school — a period of my life that feels like an eternity away and yet was very recent — when students were gearing up for university and scholarship applications. I was a conscientious student with promising plans on the horizon: to attend my dream school and become a teacher. I maintained a 4.0 GPA through hours of studying and writing assignments, surrounding myself with a wonderful group of friends who encouraged both my personal and academic pursuits.

Read full story
3 comments

Most Homeless People Are Not Drug Addicts

"Don’t give him any money. He’s just going to use it for drugs.”. My childhood friend and I were walking down a shop-lined boulevard, in search of some ice cream to appease the thick humidity drenching our thick wool tights and heavy kilts. It was a Friday afternoon and we were nearing the final stretch of exams. Sunlight warmed our backs as we passed eclectic street vendors and artsy coffee shops, accompanied by the fresh aroma of coffee grinds and baguettes and kebab that beckoned to us from each of the bustling businesses.

Read full story
47 comments

The Life of Jane Austen

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.

Read full story

Dogs Help Humans More than We Think

I used to be afraid of dogs. I don’t know where exactly this slightly irrational fear came from, but I remember being absolutely terrified when I went over to a friend’s house, only to discover her family had a husky.

Read full story
4 comments

Are Canadians Better than Americans?

As a Canadian born long after America’s supposed “Golden Age,” I have grown up with the celebrated notion of Canadian superiority. In school, well-meaning teachers bragged about the inherent multiculturalism of Canada, referencing famous Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s famous Multiculturalism Act when discussing the legacy of racism in the United States.

Read full story

Women: It's OK to be Rude

The first time I was harassed, I was barely thirteen. Standing outside the grocery store where my dad was helping my grandma choose some things to bring back to her apartment, I waited with our new puppy on the sidewalk. It was busy and hot, the sun battering the pavement and the exhaust from cars clouding in the air. A man older than my father approached, petting our new puppy without asking. He then launched into a speech about how pretty I was, followed by an onslaught of questions begging to know my address, my phone number, my age and whether my parents were around. I told him I was just thirteen. He laughed, but was not dissuaded. I noticed how his eyes lingered in uncomfortable places for longer than I wanted them to. As he leaned close to me, I caught a whiff of alcohol from his faded t-shirt. Eventually, I ran inside.

Read full story

Places to Visit in Kerry, Ireland

There’s an old Irish adage that goes: “There are only two kingdoms, the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Kerry.” The words appear on a shiny plaque in my grandparent’s guest room. Whenever I see it, I am reminded of the rugged cliffs, salt-laden breeze, emerald fields and ancient, oak forests of southwestern Ireland.

Read full story

The Impossibility of American Beauty Standards

On March 9, 1959, the Barbie doll was first introduced into the American market. Barbie was modelled after the German “Bild Lilli” doll, a racy figurine designated as the epitome of female beauty and often found at bachelor parties and in tobacco shops.

Read full story

Many Gen-Z and Millennials Can't Afford Homes

Whenever I take aimless walks through the different neighbourhoods scattered around my home city, I imagine living in the houses I pass along the way. My favourite house was a charming bungalow with a small garden out front and climbing wisteria framing the pathway, the veranda snaking around the large bay windows. Another was a stately Victorian with spiring windows; harkening back to the typical homes in classic children’s Halloween movies.

Read full story
14 comments

The False Prosperity Gospel Popular in Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.

Read full story
194 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy