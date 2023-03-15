Minneapolis, MN

Meet Diana Armstrong from USA having Longest Fingernails (Female)

Diana Armstrong, a resident of the United States, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female), measuring a staggering 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in) in length. This incredible feat was officially verified on March 13th, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Armstrong has not cut her nails since 1997 and has dedicated them to her daughter's memory, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 16. The two of them often did their nails together, and Armstrong chose to never cut her nails again as a way of keeping her daughter's memory close.

The nails require significant time and effort to maintain. It takes over 5 hours and a whole bottle of nail polish to paint just one nail, and they require a power tool to file. Despite the challenges of everyday tasks, Armstrong has stated that she has no plans to ever cut her nails again.

Armstrong's previous Guinness World Record was for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (ever), which she held since 2008. Her nails measured 8.65 meters (28 feet 4.5 inches) in length, making her the first woman to break the 7-meter (23-foot) mark.

Breaking the world record for the longest fingernails requires dedication and perseverance, and Armstrong's achievement is a testament to both. Growing and maintaining her nails for over 30 years is no easy feat, and it speaks to her unwavering commitment to her daughter's memory.

In a statement to Guinness World Records, Armstrong said, "I am overjoyed to have broken my own record and to continue to honor my daughter's memory. Growing and maintaining my nails has been a labor of love, and I am grateful for the support and recognition from Guinness World Records."

Armstrong's world record has garnered widespread attention and admiration from people all over the world. Many have praised her for her dedication and commitment, while others have expressed amazement at the sheer length of her nails. Her achievement has even earned her the nickname "Grandma" among her friends and family.

Growing and maintaining such long nails is not without its challenges. In addition to the time and effort required, Armstrong has had to be cautious with her hands to avoid damaging her nails. She often wears cloth gloves to protect them and avoids doing activities that could potentially cause them harm.

Despite the challenges, Armstrong has stated that her nails have become a part of her identity, and she cannot imagine life without them. They have also allowed her to connect with people from all over the world and have provided her with opportunities to share her story and her daughter's memory.

Armstrong's world record is just one of many examples of individuals pushing the limits of what is possible. Whether it is breaking records, achieving personal goals, or overcoming adversity, the human spirit has an incredible capacity for resilience and determination.

Armstrong's achievement is also a reminder of the power of love and dedication. Her nails serve as a symbol of her enduring bond with her daughter, and her perseverance is an inspiration to us all. Her story is a testament to the idea that even the seemingly impossible can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a deep sense of purpose.

As Armstrong continues to maintain her nails and keep her daughter's memory close, she has left an indelible mark on the world. Her world record will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come, and her story will continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter how challenging they may seem.

