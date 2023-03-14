The Role of Lean Protein in a Balanced Diet

Fat loss Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

If you’re looking to lose fat and get lean, consuming enough protein is essential. Research indicates that cutting calories or food groups is not an effective strategy for building muscle and losing fat. In this article, we explore why protein is critical for weight loss and provide insights into the best sources of protein for fat loss.

Why Cutting Too Many Calories Is a Recipe for Disaster

Cutting too many calories is not only unhealthy, but it can also lead to nutrient deficiencies and muscle loss, making you weak, dizzy, and tired. Instead of focusing on cutting entire food groups or aggressive calorie reduction, shifting your focus to consuming more lean protein, combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help you achieve long-term weight loss.

The Importance of Eating More Protein

One of the main reasons many people struggle to lose weight is that they’re not consuming enough protein. Eating more protein, combined with a healthy and balanced diet and regular exercise, can be a better long-term weight loss strategy than trendy diets that don’t fit into your lifestyle or leave you feeling deprived.

Why Protein Is So Critical for Weight Loss

Protein boosts metabolism and helps build muscle mass, which burns more calories than fat, even while resting. Eating enough protein, in combination with strength and resistance training, can help build more muscle. Additionally, protein is more satiating than carbs or fats, reducing the amount of food we eat overall. The digestion of protein also burns calories, with 20-35% of the calories in the protein we eat burned during digestion, compared to just 5-15% of carbohydrate calories and 5% of fat calories.

What is Protein?

Like fats and carbohydrates, protein is a macronutrient that our bodies use in the greatest amounts. The body breaks down protein into amino acids through digestion, which our cells use for various functions, including growth and repair of tissues, production of enzymes and hormones, immune function, and support of healthy hair, nails, and skin. The human body needs only about 20 amino acids to make all the proteins it requires, with nine of these being essential, meaning we can only get them through the foods we eat.

The Best Sources of Protein for Fat Loss and Building Muscle

Lean sources of protein with a lower fat and calorie content are best for fat loss. Meats, fish, and eggs are some of the best sources of protein for weight loss.

Meats: Turkey breast, chicken breast, lean beef (filet, sirloin, or tenderloin), and lean pork (tenderloin or loin) are all excellent sources of protein.

Fish: Fatty fish like salmon and sardines, besides being a great source of protein, are also excellent sources of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Eggs: Incorporating whole eggs or egg whites into your diet can be a good way to increase your protein intake without consuming many calories.

Conclusion

Eating more lean protein, combined with a healthy and balanced diet and regular exercise, can be an effective strategy for achieving long-term weight loss. Protein boosts metabolism, helps build muscle mass, and is more satiating than carbs or fats, reducing the amount of food we eat overall. Incorporating lean meats, fish, and eggs into your diet is an excellent way to increase your protein intake and achieve your weight loss goals.