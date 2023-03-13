Saint Louis, MO

Family Desperate for Answers as Another Black Woman Goes Missing in St. Louis

Kennedy Walton, a 27-year-old woman from St. Louis, Missouri, has been missing since March 3, 2022, causing distress to her aunt, Marco Dean, who has had two seizures worrying about her niece. "I have had seizures, two seizures, worrying about Kennedy," said Dean. Although Walton lives in south St. Louis, she frequently visits her mom and sisters in Belleville, a city in St. Clair County, Illinois. However, when Walton's mother didn't see her daughter as planned, they filed a missing person report with the Belleville Police Department.

Dean, who is also worried about Walton's sudden disappearance, said the white Chevy Tahoe Walton was driving was found in St. Louis last week, fingerprinted by the police, and returned to Walton's mother a couple of days ago. But there was no sign of Kennedy. "The truck was found two blocks from her house, which is strange to me. It wasn’t there, and then all of a sudden a neighbor said she watched a man park it and get out," said Dean.

On the night she disappeared, Walton was wearing black leggings, a black shirt, and a black jacket. She is 5'11" and weighs 260 pounds. The family has been searching for her, putting up flyers, and posting on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to find her. However, there have been no leads on Walton's whereabouts.

Walton's family suspects that she may have fallen victim to sex trafficking or abduction, as five other Black women have gone missing in the area recently. "There's like five other Black females missing. That's weird. That's not common," said Dean. "I'm thinking it's sex trafficking the women." Fox 2, a local news channel, has also reported on the stories of multiple Black women who have gone missing from the St. Louis area, including Beverly Logan, last seen on January 26 near Ross Lane in Belleville, and 30-year-old Dana Holt of St. Louis, who hasn't been seen in town since taking an Amtrak train to Dallas on March 1.

The founder of Missing Person Task Force, Coffee Wright, believes that internet prostitution is rampant in the area and suspects that many women are being held against their will. "There's a lot of internet prostitution going on, and a lot of these girls are being held against their will," said Wright. "They're taking a lot of women from the St. Louis area."

Walton's family is urging anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to come forward. "She was a gentle giant," said Dean. "She called me shorty all the time. She's just a peaceful person." The family hopes that Walton will return home soon, safe and sound.

If you have any information, you’re asked to dial 911.

