Mother Gave Birth in the Middle Of a Dinner Party, But the Other Guests Had No Clue: “IT WAS SO QUICK”

A mother suddenly went into labor with the help of her husband and sister at a dinner party, while the rest of the family downstairs had no idea what was going on. Abbie Morris of Fareham, Hampshire, had invited family around for a supper on August 21 after giving birth to a baby boy a week before her due date.

However, the junior merchandiser went into labor before paramedics arrived, forcing her husband Aaron, 32, and sister Grace, 29, to assist. Thankfully, Jax was born safely and is doing well. Abbie's parents were completely unaware of what was going on, with her mother keeping the kids busy while her father continued to make his homemade chili in the kitchen.

Ольга Жарикова/pexels

"My mom had no idea what was going on - she was so focused on keeping the kids amused that she didn't realize I had the baby upstairs," Abbie explained. "I was still wearing my clothes since it was so quick." I was dressed in a long black skirt that I could push down, and my hair and make-up were still in place.

"In the end, my father made the chili for dinner, and my daughter got to meet Jax when he was only an hour old." We informed everyone his name, and they all got to see him and kiss him." On Sunday, Abbie organized a little dinner party with her family. But on Saturday, August 20, she started having contractions.

She claims that after visiting the hospital, she was informed there was no need to be concerned and was sent home. The contractions subsided during the day and looked to have stopped completely by the evening, so Abbie decided to go through with the party as planned. However, as the day proceeded, she found she was having contractions again, so she asked her parents to come over early to keep a watch on their three-year-old daughter Ellie.

She opted to take a break in her bedroom when they arrived at 2 pm and informed Aaron she would nap at 4.45 pm. However, she found herself in increased agony just 10 minutes later, and when Aaron came to check on her at 4.55 pm, she found the contractions were just five minutes apart.

"On Saturday, I started experiencing some light contractions in the morning - they were little and I was a little concerned so I went into hospital and they monitored me but said it was alright," Abbie revealed.

"I left the hospital at 10.30 p.m. and arrived home at 1 a.m. when the contractions had ceased at and 4.55 and I assumed it was a false alarm." "I lay down on the bed to get some sleep, and then the contractions kicked in and I couldn't lie down the same way." When Aaron arrived at 4.55 pm, I informed him they were firm but still five minutes apart.

I called the labor line to see if it was normal because they were still far apart but quite intense. Meanwhile, things weren't slowing down for Abbie, and her contractions were becoming a minute apart in 20 minutes. "I was starting to realize that the baby was coming home."

"I called the labor line again at 20 past, but the contractions were so strong that I couldn't speak at all." They kept saying they didn't know where I'd be sent and that they'd call me back and inform me where I needed to go. "We didn't leave the hospital until Tuesday at lunchtime due to minor issues - thankfully Jax didn't require monitoring," Abbie explained.

On Tuesday, Aaron came to pick us up with Ellie, and we arrived home at 1 p.m., which marked the start of our lives as a family of four." According to a representative for the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust: "Because delivery is unexpected, maternity services might experience peaks and valleys of activity.

