Mother Left heartbroken After Her Daughter's Birthday Party, To Which She Had Invited 27 Children, Was Empty

Planning a child's birthday is never easy, but the ultimate reward is seeing their face light up as their friends arrive for an enjoyable afternoon. One devoted mother, however, experienced a disastrous day when none of her daughter's 27 classmates attended the party.

Breanna Strong opened up about the event on TikTok, revealing that she had spent a lot of money on pizza, cake, and decorations while renting a soft play area for the day. The mother said we invited 27 children to Avery's third birthday celebration She didn't see any of her friends at the event.

In one segment of the video, little Avery could be seen sitting alone herself at a table, while in another, Breanna could be seen throwing away a pizza box while saying, "Money and time spent. "Breaks my mama's heart so hard," the screen briefly displayed.

I wish I was making this up, wrote Breanna, who captioned the image after saying she was "heading home to cuddle her babies." There was a planned event on Facebook, she subsequently clarified. Three of the seven families who RSVP'd this morning altered their plans, and others failed to attend.

She further stated in the comments section that Avery was unaware that her friends had not arrived, adding, "She received everything she wanted. Jungle gym, frozen cake, and pizza. She had no idea that there was anything better than having fun. simply broke my heart.

It goes without saying that many of Breanna's fans were quick to leave encouraging remarks beneath her post, with one person writing: "This is a rule at my house. We will go if we are invited! We are the only ones who have arrived. I'm really sorry this happened; it's extremely sad.

Another person said: "One of my daughters experienced this. I now make sure we attend every function to which we are invited. I never want to witness that suffering in a child. A third user of the app wrote: "I'm very sorry!!! She must have been devastated within! Next time, let us know so we can be prepared to support her.

She obtained her goals, Breanna remarked. Jungle gym, frozen cake, and pizza. She had no idea that there was anything better than having fun. simply broke my heart.

This occurred to me on my eighth birthday also, and it still haunts me. It also happened to my son on his first birthday, another parent wrote in response to the woman's message. More people who were fans of Breanna made sure to wish Avery a happy birthday as well.

