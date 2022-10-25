This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New York

Orkin pest control ranked New York City as the second "rattiest city," trailing only Chicago in the company's most recent rankings.

According to the list released Monday, New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 spot, and Hartford, Connecticut, and Miami broke into the top 20.

Orkin ranked metro areas based on the number of new rodent treatments performed between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022. Both residential and commercial treatments are included in this ranking.

According to Orkin, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States each fall. They typically enter homes between October and February in search of food, water, and shelter. In addition, unlike previous years, the influx of outdoor dining structures has brought on by the COVID pandemic, rodents have found the perfect place to dine, live and multiply, Orkin said.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

Here is how the top 10 looks:

1. Chicago

2. New York

3. Los Angeles

4. Washington, D.C.

5. San Francisco

6. Philadelphia

7. Baltimore

8. Cleveland

9. Detroit

10. Denver

Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home:

· Food should not be left out. Small crumbs and garbage, as well as dry goods like grains and cereals, are popular food sources. To avoid contamination, keep these in tightly sealed metal or glass containers.

· Avoid crowded areas. Rodents are drawn to cardboard objects, which they chew up and use in their nests.

· Don't let the landscaping take over. Rodents can thrive in tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles near the house. Tree branches in close proximity to houses can also provide rodents with easy access to the upper levels of your home, where they may find their way into the attic.

· Inspect your home both inside and out for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The faster rodents are detected, the better.

· Look for possible entry points outside your home and seal any cracks or holes that you find. Install weather strips around entryways, particularly under doors, to keep rodents out.