Let's Be Honest: Is Shoshone Falls In Idaho Bigger Than Niagra Falls?

Dubbed the Niagra of the West, Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls Idaho has been mesmerizing visitors for decades with its impressive waterfalls set amongst the picturesque Snake River gorge. While on the other side of the county, on the border of New York and Canada, sits Niagra Falls, perhaps the most famous waterfall in the world.

So does Shoshone Falls deserve the nickname "The Niagra of The West?" And which one do you think is taller? Let's have a quick look at the facts and decide this once and for all.

Niagra Falls

Photo by DP

The Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls located on the Niagara River on the border of Ontario, Canada and New York, United States. The three falls are:

Horseshoe Falls: Located on the Canadian side of the river, this is the largest of the three falls. It has a height of 167 feet (51 m) and a width of 2,600 feet (792 m). American Falls: Located on the American side of the river, this fall has a height of 176 feet (54 m) and a width of 1,100 feet (335 m). Bridal Veil Falls: Also located on the American side, this fall has a height of 181 feet (55 m) and a width of 830 feet (253 m).

The Niagara River flows at a rate of about 150,000 cubic feet per second (4,200 m³/s) and the Niagara Falls is said to be the most powerful waterfall in North America. The Niagara River is fed by four of the Great Lakes: Superior, Huron, Michigan, and Erie.

It is also worth noting that the water height of the falls can vary depending on the time of year and the water levels of the Niagara River. During the summer months, the water flow is reduced to generate hydroelectric power, which can lower the height of the falls.

Shoshone Falls

Photo by DP

Our very own Shoshone Falls located on the Snake River in Twin Falls Idaho, has a total height of 212 feet and a width of 1,000 feet. The waterfall is fed by the Snake River and is also considered one of the most powerful falls in the world.

Similar to Niagra Falls, the amount of water flowing over the falls varies greatly based on the season. The best time to see Shoshone Falls is in the Spring when the water levels are at their peak.

Here is an amazing video of Shoshone Falls at peak flow.

Is Niagra Falls or Shoshone Falls Bigger

Shoshone Falls and Niagara Falls are both beautiful and popular tourist destinations known for their natural beauty and deserve a spot on everyone's bucket list. However, there are some key differences between the two:

Niagara Falls is located on the Niagara River on the border of Ontario, Canada and New York, United States while Shoshone Falls is located on the Snake River in southern Idaho, United States. Height: Niagara Falls has a height of 181. Shoshone Falls has a total height of 212 feet (65 m), which makes it taller than Niagara Falls. Width: The width of Niagara falls is 2,600 feet (792 m) for Horseshoe falls, 1,100 feet (335 m) for American falls and 830 feet (253 m) for Bridal Veil falls. Shoshone Falls has a width of 900 feet (274 meters). Volume of water: Niagara River flows at a rate of about 150,000 cubic feet per second, while the average flow of the Snake River at Shoshone falls is around 20,000 cubic feet per second.

Both Shoshone Falls and Niagara Falls are beautiful and unique in their own way, and both offer visitors the opportunity to experience the power and beauty of nature.

The Final Verdict

In terms of height the clear winner is Shoshone Falls right here in our own backyard. But let's be honest there's more to a waterfall than only how tall it is. Having been to both falls I must say the amount of water flowing over Niagra Falls is what makes it so impressive. That combined with the its width of 2,600 feet makes it over double the width of Shoshone.

Now if you can time Shoshone Falls at its peak runoff in the spring it truly does deserve the nickname, Niagra of the West. That coupled with the fact that it's only a fraction as busy as Niagra Falls I think the experience at Shoshone Falls is much better. Unless of course you enjoy being shoulder to shoulder with hoards of tourists.

Have you seen both? What's your favorite.