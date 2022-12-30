Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect Pie

Let’s talk about something that just about everybody loves, pizza. The Boise pizza scene is bustling with activity. From classic New York style to authentic Italian certified wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Boise has the perfect slice of pie. Here are some of the best pizza joints in Boise for that perfect slice of pie.

Flying Pie Pizzaria

Photo by Flying Pie

Address: 1326 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706

Phone: (208) 246-8900

Website

Since 1978 Flying Pie has been captivating Boise locals with delicious pizza. Their pizza’s are a classic style with a medium thickness crust which is light and tasty. High quality and plentiful toppings finish it off making Flying Pie one of Boise’s most popular pizza spots. Gluten free crusts as well as whole wheat are available. They have multiple locations throughout the valley but I’d recommend the Broadway location.

Pie Hole

Photo by Pie Hole

Address: 205 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702

Phone: (208) 344-7783

Website

Pie Hole sits in the heart of downtown Boise and is a locals favorite after a night on the town. They’ve been around for over 10 years and know how to keep locals happily fed staying open till 4am on weekends. They always have a good variety of pies available by the slice as well as whole pies. You can’t go wrong with the classic Idahoan with potato and bacon.

The restaurant is rather small but they do have lots of outdoor seating. Pie Hole has that hole in the wall kind of feel to it and you might even call it a little rough around the edges, personally I love it. Their slices are massive and thin like a New York style slice.

North End Pizza

Photo by North End Pizza

Address: 1513 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702

Phone: (208) 345-5669

Website

North End Pizza in Hyde Park is one of our favorites after a mountain bike ride in the foothills. If you haven’t checked out Hyde Park it’s an absolute must. The vibe and atmosphere here is spot on. It has a full bar with a mix of tables and bar seating. Their hand-tossed pizzas are a medium to thin crust and taste absolutely delicious. They have an assortment of creative pizzas or of course you can build your own. Oh and the specialty cocktails are equally amazing.

Red Bench Pizza

Photo by Red Bench

Address: 1204 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705

Phone: (208) 344-6600

Website

Red Bench Pizza throws down some outstanding fire roasted pizza. There’s something special about the pizzas here, can’t put my finger on it but I’m guessing it has something to do with FIRE. They have an awesome assortment of creative pizzas, as well as local beer and wine. It’s a relaxed vibe with bar seating and table service.

Wiseguy Pizza

Photo by Wiseguy Pizza

Address: 570 Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Phone: (208) 336-7777

Website

Wiseguy Pizza is another New York style no frills pizza joint. Their thin crust style is similar to that of Pie Hole and is a popular spot for pizza by the slice. They have several locations including one in Hailey Idaho.

Guido’s Original New York Pizza

Photo by Guido's

Address: 235 N 5th St, Boise, ID 83702

Phone: (208) 345-9011

Website

Classic thin style New York pizza with that soft thin crust that begs to be folded in half as the New Yorkers do. Some of the cheesiest pizza in Boise(I mean that in a good way).

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Photo by Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Address: 3139 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706

Phone: (208) 343-4177

Website

A true wood-fired pizza experience in an upbeat Neapolitan pizzeria and wine bar. They even hold a certificate for wood-fired Neapolitan pizza certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN) of Naples, Italy. Not sure what that all means but I can promise you this, their pizza is outstanding.

Their ingredients are top notch and I love the big chunk mozzarella cheese they use. From 3:30 to 5:30 they have a wicked happy hour with 30% off drinks and $7 pizzas and appetizers.

Final Thoughts On Boise Pizza

The Boise pizza scene, like everything else in Boise, is going absolutely bonkers. It’s difficult to even keep track of all the new hot restaurants that Boise has to offer. Rest assured, the above pizza spots are proven favorites for locals and visitors alike. From classic New York style to wood-fire baked Neapolitan, the perfect slice of pie awaits. Who’s hungry?