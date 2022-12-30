Boise, ID

Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect Pie

Idaho Uncovered

Let’s talk about something that just about everybody loves, pizza. The Boise pizza scene is bustling with activity. From classic New York style to authentic Italian certified wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Boise has the perfect slice of pie. Here are some of the best pizza joints in Boise for that perfect slice of pie.

Flying Pie Pizzaria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZHhX_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byFlying Pie

Address: 1326 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Phone: (208) 246-8900
Website

Since 1978 Flying Pie has been captivating Boise locals with delicious pizza. Their pizza’s are a classic style with a medium thickness crust which is light and tasty. High quality and plentiful toppings finish it off making Flying Pie one of Boise’s most popular pizza spots. Gluten free crusts as well as whole wheat are available. They have multiple locations throughout the valley but I’d recommend the Broadway location.

Pie Hole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tNmA_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byPie Hole

Address: 205 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702
Phone: (208) 344-7783
Website

Pie Hole sits in the heart of downtown Boise and is a locals favorite after a night on the town. They’ve been around for over 10 years and know how to keep locals happily fed staying open till 4am on weekends. They always have a good variety of pies available by the slice as well as whole pies. You can’t go wrong with the classic Idahoan with potato and bacon.

The restaurant is rather small but they do have lots of outdoor seating. Pie Hole has that hole in the wall kind of feel to it and you might even call it a little rough around the edges, personally I love it. Their slices are massive and thin like a New York style slice.

North End Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKHdr_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byNorth End Pizza

Address: 1513 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702
Phone: (208) 345-5669
Website

North End Pizza in Hyde Park is one of our favorites after a mountain bike ride in the foothills. If you haven’t checked out Hyde Park it’s an absolute must. The vibe and atmosphere here is spot on. It has a full bar with a mix of tables and bar seating. Their hand-tossed pizzas are a medium to thin crust and taste absolutely delicious. They have an assortment of creative pizzas or of course you can build your own. Oh and the specialty cocktails are equally amazing.

Red Bench Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ll5UT_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byRed Bench

Address: 1204 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705
Phone: (208) 344-6600
Website

Red Bench Pizza throws down some outstanding fire roasted pizza. There’s something special about the pizzas here, can’t put my finger on it but I’m guessing it has something to do with FIRE. They have an awesome assortment of creative pizzas, as well as local beer and wine. It’s a relaxed vibe with bar seating and table service.

Wiseguy Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoosK_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byWiseguy Pizza

Address: 570 Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Phone: (208) 336-7777
Website

Wiseguy Pizza is another New York style no frills pizza joint. Their thin crust style is similar to that of Pie Hole and is a popular spot for pizza by the slice. They have several locations including one in Hailey Idaho.

Guido’s Original New York Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2uuq_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byGuido's

Address: 235 N 5th St, Boise, ID 83702
Phone: (208) 345-9011
Website

Classic thin style New York pizza with that soft thin crust that begs to be folded in half as the New Yorkers do. Some of the cheesiest pizza in Boise(I mean that in a good way).

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUNGI_0jxjJ5Yd00
Photo byFlatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Address: 3139 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706
Phone: (208) 343-4177
Website

A true wood-fired pizza experience in an upbeat Neapolitan pizzeria and wine bar. They even hold a certificate for wood-fired Neapolitan pizza certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN) of Naples, Italy. Not sure what that all means but I can promise you this, their pizza is outstanding.

Their ingredients are top notch and I love the big chunk mozzarella cheese they use. From 3:30 to 5:30 they have a wicked happy hour with 30% off drinks and $7 pizzas and appetizers.

Final Thoughts On Boise Pizza

The Boise pizza scene, like everything else in Boise, is going absolutely bonkers. It’s difficult to even keep track of all the new hot restaurants that Boise has to offer. Rest assured, the above pizza spots are proven favorites for locals and visitors alike. From classic New York style to wood-fire baked Neapolitan, the perfect slice of pie awaits. Who’s hungry?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# best pizza# restaurants# pizza# downtown# wood fired pizza

Comments / 2

Published by

We're a couple local Idahoans with a passion for travel and adventure. We are sharing with you all the best of Idaho gems and why a visit to Idaho should be on everyone's bucket list.

Nampa, ID
167 followers

More from Idaho Uncovered

Boise, ID

Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown Wineries

The Boise Urban wine region is quickly becoming a hot spot for delicious wine, cuisine, art, and a thriving outdoor culture, making Boise an ideal place to sip amazing wines with friends and family. The local vineyards sit between the Snake River and the Rocky Mountains and in 2007 were officially incorporated into the Snake River Valley American Viticultural Area. The wine history here dates back to the 1800’s when French and German winemakers began making a name for themselves with Idaho-grown grapes.

Read full story
2 comments
Boise, ID

Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great Atmospheres

Sockeye Brewing has been around since 2002 and their plethora of beer awards shows just how well they can brew beer. Their IPA is my absolute favorite but if you’re not an IPA fan don’t worry because they have a great variety. They just started producing ciders as well which are quite delicious.

Read full story
Idaho State

11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.

Read full story
Idaho State

The Ultimate Idaho Experience - 2023 Fire Lookout Rentals Open Soon

​2023 fire lookout reservations open soon - Don's miss out!. On December 26th many of these lookouts will become available for 2023 reservations. They fill up quick so now is the time to start planning your lookout vacation.

Read full story
Idaho State

Majestic Northern Idaho Scenic Byways For Your Next Road Trip

With a state so rich with natural beauty its no wonder why Idaho Scenic Byways are some of the finest drives in the country. From the lakes and rivers to ghost towns and jagged peaks, no Idaho road trip would be complete without tackling these stunning byways and scenic drives in Idaho.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)

Phở (pronounced “fuh”), is a traditional Vietnamese dish made with a seasoned broth, rice noodles, herbs, and choice of meat(most of these restaurants offer vegetarian options as well). These massive bowls of hot steamy goodness have become widely popular in Idaho and Boise has some of the finest Pho restaurants you’ll find. On a cold winter day there’s no better treat than a bowl of Pho so let’s have a look at the best Pho in Boise.

Read full story
Boise, ID

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.

Read full story
Idaho State

9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.

Read full story
34 comments
Idaho State

19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination

Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.

Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland

There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy