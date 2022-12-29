Boise, ID

Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown Wineries

Idaho Uncovered

The Boise Urban wine region is quickly becoming a hot spot for delicious wine, cuisine, art, and a thriving outdoor culture, making Boise an ideal place to sip amazing wines with friends and family. The local vineyards sit between the Snake River and the Rocky Mountains and in 2007 were officially incorporated into the Snake River Valley American Viticultural Area. The wine history here dates back to the 1800’s when French and German winemakers began making a name for themselves with Idaho-grown grapes.

These locally owned and operated wineries that make up the Boise Urban wine region are spread throughout the surrounding hills but conveniently have tasting rooms in the downtown corridor. This makes for a fun and safe experience where you won’t need to drive all over to sample amazing wine.

Cinder Wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQH9S_0jwjECBn00
Photo byCinder Wines

Address: 107 E 44th St, Garden City, ID 83714
Phone: (208) 906-0555
Website

Cinder Wine maker Melanie Krause grew up in Idaho and began her wine making journey as a wine consultant. As a consultant she traveled to Idaho wineries sharing her vast knowledge of viticulture and wine making. Today she produces award winning wines for Cinder and has a beautiful and fun tasting room in Garden City.

Split Rail Winery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7z27_0jwjECBn00
Photo bySplit Rail

Address: 3200 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714
Phone: (208) 490-0681
Website

Split Rail Winery believes in supporting local agriculture and the creation of Idaho-centric wines all while exploring new wines and styles. The owners, Jed Glavin and Laura Hefner-Glavin, took their wine making hobby and turned it into something truly unique.

Coiled Wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EucX_0jwjECBn00
Photo byCoiled Wines

Boise Address: 813 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702
Garden City Address: 3408 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714
Website
Phone: (208) 820-8466

Named after Boise’s neighboring grape-growing appellation, the Snake River Valley AVA, Coiled Wines produced its first Syrah in 2008. Today they produce over 2,000 cases per year featuring the grape varieties Petit Verdot, Petite Syrah, Riesling, Syrah, Chablis, and Rosé. They have tasting room locations in Garden City and downtown Boise, both are absolutely stunning!

Par Terre Winery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGf8Q_0jwjECBn00
Photo byPar Terre Winery

Address: 4338 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714
Phone: (208) 991-0402
Website

This small-batch winery got its roots from ballet dancing. The owners first met as ballet dancers and named their winery after the dance term “on the ground.” From garage to professional wine makers this couple is going nowhere but up in the thriving Boise winery scene.

Potter Wines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCzYx_0jwjECBn00
Photo byPotter Wines

Address: 5286 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714
Phone:(208) 793-1773
Website

Winemaker Von of Potter Wines wanted his wine to raise eyebrows, pep-up palettes and make meals sizzle. Potter wines even went as far to say that they think of their customers as risk takers. A truly unique winery with some traditional varieties but what they are most known for is their Jalapeno wine. A must try Boise winery…

Telaya Wine Co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmKMr_0jwjECBn00
Photo byTelaya Wine Co

Address: 240 E 32nd St, Garden City, ID 83714
Phone: (208) 557-9463
Website

Telaya winery sits right along the Garden City Greenbelt and is a fun place to stop while on a bike ride or walk along the river. They have a magnificent tasting room complete with a dog friendly patio. The name Telaya comes from their two favorite places, the Tetons and La Playa. Their dream of opening a winery started on the beaches of Baja as the searched for a way to spend time together as a family and ditch their corporate jobs.

Rolling Hills Vineyard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEjlv_0jwjECBn00
Photo byRolling Hills Vineyard

Address: 152 E 52nd St, Garden City, ID 83714
Phone: (208) 948-3136
Website

Rolling Hills has a long family history of wine making dating back to the 1960’s. This tradition lives on with terrific locally made wine from the hillsides of Eagle Idaho. They have a beautiful wine tasting location in Garden City making it a perfect addition to your next Boise wine tour.

Final Thoughts On Boise’s Best Wineries

As you can see the Boise wine scene is thriving with new tasting rooms and wineries opening every year. With many of the winery tasting rooms centered around Garden City, you can winery hop without the need for long drives or even better tour them on a bicycle. There are even organized wine tours where you can leave the driving to someone else.

Check out Idaho Wine Tours for more hosted wine tour excursions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wine# wineries# wine tasting# downtown# idaho wineries

Comments / 2

Published by

We're a couple local Idahoans with a passion for travel and adventure. We are sharing with you all the best of Idaho gems and why a visit to Idaho should be on everyone's bucket list.

Nampa, ID
167 followers

More from Idaho Uncovered

Boise, ID

Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect Pie

Let’s talk about something that just about everybody loves, pizza. The Boise pizza scene is bustling with activity. From classic New York style to authentic Italian certified wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Boise has the perfect slice of pie. Here are some of the best pizza joints in Boise for that perfect slice of pie.

Read full story
2 comments
Boise, ID

Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great Atmospheres

Sockeye Brewing has been around since 2002 and their plethora of beer awards shows just how well they can brew beer. Their IPA is my absolute favorite but if you’re not an IPA fan don’t worry because they have a great variety. They just started producing ciders as well which are quite delicious.

Read full story
Idaho State

11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.

Read full story
Idaho State

The Ultimate Idaho Experience - 2023 Fire Lookout Rentals Open Soon

​2023 fire lookout reservations open soon - Don's miss out!. On December 26th many of these lookouts will become available for 2023 reservations. They fill up quick so now is the time to start planning your lookout vacation.

Read full story
Idaho State

Majestic Northern Idaho Scenic Byways For Your Next Road Trip

With a state so rich with natural beauty its no wonder why Idaho Scenic Byways are some of the finest drives in the country. From the lakes and rivers to ghost towns and jagged peaks, no Idaho road trip would be complete without tackling these stunning byways and scenic drives in Idaho.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)

Phở (pronounced “fuh”), is a traditional Vietnamese dish made with a seasoned broth, rice noodles, herbs, and choice of meat(most of these restaurants offer vegetarian options as well). These massive bowls of hot steamy goodness have become widely popular in Idaho and Boise has some of the finest Pho restaurants you’ll find. On a cold winter day there’s no better treat than a bowl of Pho so let’s have a look at the best Pho in Boise.

Read full story
Boise, ID

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.

Read full story
Idaho State

9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.

Read full story
34 comments
Idaho State

19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination

Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.

Read full story
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland

There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy