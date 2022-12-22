Boise, ID

Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great Atmospheres

Idaho Uncovered

Sockeye Brewing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFzxJ_0jkzmFPO00
Photo bySockeye Brewing

Address: 12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713
Website

Sockeye Brewing has been around since 2002 and their plethora of beer awards shows just how well they can brew beer. Their IPA is my absolute favorite but if you’re not an IPA fan don’t worry because they have a great variety. They just started producing ciders as well which are quite delicious.

In addition to great beer they have a plentiful menu that pairs well with their beers. In 2023 they are starting a beer club called the “Chronicles,” where members can enjoy exclusive barrel-aged beers not available to the public.

Boise Brewing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTk7O_0jkzmFPO00
Photo byBoise Brewing

Address: 521 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

Boise Brewing is one of the few breweries in the country that’s community-owned. Through a modest investment the average craft beer drinker can own a piece of something they love. This is how Boise Brewing started in 2014 and continues to thrive today.

We love the vibe here, it oozes that community first approach to a brewery and it’s no surprise this is a favorite spot amongst the locals. While they don’t have food in-house they do have a variety of food trucks running Friday through Sunday.

Payette Brewing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00skXD_0jkzmFPO00
Photo byPayette Brewing

Address: 733 S Pioneer St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

Payette Brewing is the place for big groups and a fun outdoor atmosphere. This is one of the larger Boise breweries and has tons of indoor and outdoor space. You won’t find cubicle seating here, rather long tables for everyone to share encouraging you to talk with your neighbors.

The dog-friendly outdoor area has a variety of lawn games including bocce ball. For food they offer a part-time food truck called Queens. Chef Michael has a great and surprisingly large menu, I really like the Pork Bahn Mi.

White Dog Brewing Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjHup_0jkzmFPO00
Photo byWhite Dog Brewing

Adress: 705 W Fulton St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

White Dog Brewing was started by two brothers, Troy and Joe originally out of Bozeman, Montana. Their love for craft beer goes back over 12 years of home brewing on a commercial pilot system. The brewery has a retro vibe complete with shuffleboard and classic arcade games.

The beers are great and show their care for the art of craft brewing. You won’t find any food here but there’s plenty in the area.

Western Collective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlJqv_0jkzmFPO00
Photo byOutside Nomad

Address: 111 W 33rd St, Garden City, ID 83714
Website

The Western Collective motto, best bear and the best vibe, really does hold true. This place is hands down has the most unique atmosphere of any brewery in Boise. The place is just plain fun with clever decorations and a great indoor and outdoor vibe. Perhaps most important, the beer is great. Their award winning chocolate milk stout is outstanding. They even have a variety of boozy slushes made with hard cider and wine. This brewery is one of our favorites.

Clairvoyant Brewing

Address: 2800 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

Clairvoyant Brewing is a classic neighborhood brewery just off the Boise Greenbelt making it a perfect stop after a stroll or bike ride. The dog friendly brewery has your usual variety of beer styles, seltzers, and even guest taps. For food they have a rotating mix of food trucks which can be found on their website.

Cloud 9 Brewery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDWj4_0jkzmFPO00
Photo byClairvoyant Brewing

Address: 1750 W State St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

Cloud 9 Brewery is Idaho’s only certified organic brewery and proudly sources its ingredients locally. This nano brewery produces only 8 kegs or 4 barrels per batch and maintains 6 regular taps along with 6 rotating taps. That’s impressive!

Their food menu features the same locally sourced high quality ingredients which make for an amazing meal. Everything is great on the menu but we end up usually getting the tacos which are fantastic.

Oh, and don’t be fooled by their weird location in a strip mall. I promise, the environment and vibe are spot on here.

10 Barrel Brewing Boise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmdVB_0jkzmFPO00
Photo by10 Barrel Brewing

Address: 826 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

10 Barrel Brewing made its start in Bend Oregon, the undisputed OG of brewery towns. Bend knows how to make great beer so it’s no surprise this Boise brewery also cranks out amazing beer. This place is massive and is poised right downtown making it a lively place to visit. We love to sit outside the massive garage doors alongs the sidewalk, the people watching is superb. They have a massive menu so food is no problem here.

Barbarian Downtown Beer Bar

Address: 1022 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Website

If you’re looking for the most unique beers in Boise the Barbarian brewery is the spot. Along with your standard styles they have some very interesting options like Peppermint Bark Ale and Lemon Meringue Pie to name just a couple. And I must say they do a really good job with these unique flavors of beer. Their actual brewery is in Garden City but they have the tap room mentioned here in downtown Boise.

Final Thoughts On Boise's Best Breweries

The Boise beer scene is thriving and there’s no shortage of amazing beer and great atmospheres to be had. From classic styles to some downright crazy flavors like Lemon Merengue Pie, Boise has a brewery that suits your style. Cheers to delicious craft beer!

