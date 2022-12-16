11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.

The Anniversary Inn Boise

Photo by Anniversary Inn

1575 South Lusk Place • Boise, ID 83706

The Anniversary Inn in Idaho’s capital city offers guests a plethora of fun rooms. The Fire & Ice room tops our list of cool places to stay in Idaho.

You can stay the night in the Mysteries of Egypt room where pyramid-style tiles don the walls, and a pharaoh statue looms over the suite, giving you the feeling of ancient Egypt without ever leaving the United States.

Or, how about a Biker Road House suite inspired by the dive bars off of Route 66? A Romeo and Juliet room with a romantic balcony? A room decorated like the US Capitol?

Some of the other suite themes included in this off the beaten path hotel are:

Enchanted Forest

Fisherman’s Wharf

Lighthouse

Jungle

Hayloft

Oregon Trail

Country Garden

Sultan’s Palace

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel

Photo by Airbnb

Boise, ID 83716

One of Kristie Mae Wolfe’s tiny home creations, The Big Idaho Potato Hotel outside Boise, is one of the strangest places you can stay the night. Literally a big potato, the single-room motel has electricity, plumbing, air condition, heat, and a fridge.

After traveling the United States on a semi-trailer to bring attention to the Idaho Potato Commission, the potato finally came to rest in the farmland outside of the state’s capital. Wolfe, who owns the potato and its property, has had the motel listed on Airbnb since 2019.

Coeur de Lion Bed and Breakfast in Coeur d’Alene

Photo by Coeur de Lion Bed and Breakfast

8137 W Clemetson Rd, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

The Coeur de Lion Bed and Breakfast is a gorgeous three-story hotel outside of Coeur d’Alene. Visitors can experience the beauty of Idaho on the bed and breakfast’s outdoor patio and porch or stargaze through the hotel’s telescope.

Lavishly decorated with musical instruments, a plethora of plants, and other peculiar furnishings, the Coeur de Lion is one of the best ways to experience Idaho.

Destinations Inn Theme Rooms in Idaho Falls

Photo by Destinations Inn

295 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

The Destinations Inn in Idaho Falls offers world-class luxury theme suites for travelers who aren’t content with the average hotel room.

Each suite in the inn mimics different famous cities and countries throughout the world. You can experience Idaho while being surrounded by the Islamic designs of Morocco, the marble opulence of Athens, or the sleek modernism of New York City.

Other destination suites in the hotel include:

Rome

Paris

England

Alaska

Thailand

Congo

Dog Bark Park Inn in Cottonwood

Photo by Dog Bark Park Inn

2421 Business Loop 95, Cottonwood, ID 83522

Rated as one of the Top 20 Most Fun and Exciting Places to Stay by the London Times, the Dog Bark Park Inn is a hotel like no other. Guests stay inside the World’s Biggest Beagle, a giant dog-shaped building with a bedroom, a loft with extra beds, and a second-story porch.

The hotel has been in operation since 1997 when husband and wife artists, Dennis and Frances, opened their largest creation for visitors. Inside the inn, you’ll even find some of the chainsaw wood carvings that Dennis has made over the years.

Franklin House in Boise

Photo by Franklin House

1502 W. Franklin St., Boise, ID 83702

The 1896 Franklin House is one of Boise’s oldest ice houses, making it the perfect place for a distinctive bed and breakfast. As a cute five-bedroom home with two hot tubs and fourteen porch swings, Franklin House is a unique getaway for those looking for the most relaxing of vacations.

The inn is also known for its ‘Beer Garden,’ where visitors can sit on hammocks around the fire pits while drinking some of the best beer in Idaho.

The Castle – Chateau De Melusine

Photo by The Castle – Chateau De Melusine

1018 Mogul Hill Rd, Sandpoint, ID 83864

The Chateau De Melusine, in northern Idaho, is perched 1-mile above Schweitzer Mountain Resort. The castle has a private, enclosed hot tub overlooking the slopes, and exquisitely themed decor from floor to tower.

The dramatic great hall boasts a vaulted ceiling, hydronic-heated floors of Idaho Quartzite, a cozy living area with a 50″ wood-burning fireplace, a well-equipped kitchen with colorful stained glass windows, and a grand dining table ready for hearty banquets and memorable game nights.

Talus Rock Retreat in Sandpoint

Photo by Talus Rock Retreat

291 Syringa Heights Rd, Sandpoint, ID 83864

The Talus Rock Retreat is a luxurious wood and stone lodge that houses unique furnishings and decorations inspired by the beauty of the northern Idaho country.

The retreat is not only comfortable and relaxing but also has a reputation for its locally supplied restaurants. Some of the food is even grown in the property’s garden and greenhouse or laid by one of the hotel’s 18 hens.

Treehouse on Lake Pend O’reille in Sandpoint

Photo by Treehouse on Lake Pend O’reille

The Treehouse on Lake Pend O’reille is, you guessed it, a treehouse overlooking stunning Lake Pend Oreille. A humble inn in Idaho’s north country, the treehouse resembles the beauty and charm of the land that surrounds it.

Visitors who come to this distinctive Airbnb hotel will also get access to the property’s private dock.

Twin Peaks Guest Ranch in Salmon

Photo by Twin Peaks Guest Ranch

199 Twin Peaks Ranch Rd, Salmon, ID 83467

The Twin Peaks Guest Ranch offers cabins in some of the most beautiful land in the world. Rigid mountains, crystal clear water, and enchanting animals surround guests who choose to stay at this alluring ranch.

Furthermore, as a secluded area in east-central Idaho, Twin Peaks has loads of adventures waiting for the outdoor lover. Visitors can enjoy:

Mountain biking

Fishing the Main Salmon River

Horseback riding

Off-roading on snowmobiles, ATVs, and 4WDs

Hiking and trail running

Rafting and kayaking

Skiing and sledding

Hunting

Deadwood Fire Lookout

Photo by Musgrove and the Pumi

If you’re willing to put in some work an Idaho Fire Lookout might be the perfect adventure. Not only are guests rewarded with wildlife sightings and panoramic views of Idaho’s pristine national forests, but these historic lookouts offer some comforts of home like beds and stoves, making for an even more memorable experience in the wilderness.

The Deadwood Fire Lookout is less than three hours from Boise making it a great weekend get away. The lookout has a wood stove for heating and cooking and is on the ground level for those that aren’t into heights.

If you’re looking for the ultimate camping experience, try renting a fire lookout for the night. You can read about all of the Idaho fire lookouts that are available to rent HERE.

Cool Places To Stay In Idaho

Whether you’re a local looking to mix things up a bit or just visiting the state you can’t go wrong with these unique and cool places to stay in Idaho. Let’s face it, hotels are boring so why not spice things up and challenge your senses to an entirely new experience.