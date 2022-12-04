19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination

Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

The owners of this family-friendly resort in the Pacific Northwest are proud to be independent. Schweitzer is one of the United States’ best winter getaways, with 2900 acres of wonderful terrain thanks to its two huge bowls and renowned tree skiing. Schweitzer overlooks Sandpoint, Idaho, and has views of three states as well as Canada and the magnificent Lake Pend Oreille from its location in the rugged Selkirk Mountains of northern Idaho’s panhandle.

Sandpoint, ID

300″ Snowfall Avg.

2400′ Vertical Drop

2900 Acres 92 Named Runs.

10 Lifts

$89 Adult Ticket

3 Terrain Parks

Silver Mountain

The year-round resort in Kellog Idaho, has something for everyone throughout the year. In the winter, there are plenty of trails, bowl skiing, and off-piste terrain available for skiing and snowboarding of all abilities. Then when the snow melts away, Idaho’s largest indoor water park opens its doors to let you send it all summer long, not to mention gondola rides, hiking and surfing in the village at the heart of the gondola system. There’s also plenty of lodging in the gondola station village itself with family-friendly activities as well as lots of food choices to fit every desire.

Kellog, ID

370″ Snowfall Avg.

2200′ Vertical Drop

1600 Acres 73 Named Runs.

7 Lifts

$59 Adult Ticket

2 Terrain Parks

Lookout Pass

Lookout is the real deal when it comes to snow, providing the most convenient access to over 400 inches of powder each year – enough for skiers and riders of all ages and abilities. Their family-friendly reputation is verified by their well-known Free Ski School for children, as well as lessons and programs for people of all skill levels. Lookout is also surrounded by lodging possibilities, ranging from hotels & motels to B&Bs and camping sites, if you and your family choose to stay longer.

Mullan, ID

500″ Snowfall Avg.

1650′ Vertical Drop

560 Acres 38 Named Runs.

4 Lifts

$46 Adult Ticket

2 Terrain Parks

Bald Mountain (Pierce, ID)

Bald Mountain has been providing winter fun in Idaho’s North Central region since 1959, when it first opened. The best little ski hill in Idaho, Bald Mountain offers terrain for all levels of expertise, excellent powder snow and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Pierce, ID

100″ Snowfall Avg.

684′ Vertical Drop

140 Acres 21 Named Runs.

2 Lifts

$20 Adult Ticket

Cottonwood Butte

The Cottonwood Butte Ski Resort is located in the Camas Prairie of Idaho’s Little Snake River valley, near Cottonwood. The terrain will challenge intermediate, advanced, and expert skiers and riders with four primary groomed runs and numerous powder-filled trails amid the trees. There’s even a nice bunny slope for beginners. If you’re hungry, stop by the lodge for a bite between runs from the pleasant people behind the lunch counter. It’s an ideal little place to unwind any day of the week.

Cottonwood, ID

45″ Snowfall Avg.

845′ Vertical Drop

260 Acres 6 Named Runs.

2 Lifts

$20 Adult Ticket

Snowhaven

This weekend ski area in Grangeville, Idaho, on the Grangeville Salmon Road has some of the simplest access to skiing, riding, and tubeing in the state. It’s just around the corner from several of Idaho’s finest cross-country skiing, and it also offers one of the largest tubing hills in the west with two 1,100-foot runs serviced by their own 600-foot lift. And after a hard day’s work, you’re only 7 miles from fantastic dining and accommodation choices in charming downtown Grangeville.

Grangeville, ID

60″ Snowfall Avg.

400′ Vertical Drop

60 Acres 9 Named Runs.

2 Lifts

$20 Adult Ticket

1 Terrain Parks

Lost Trail

The Gem of the Rocky Mountains on the Idaho-Montana border is a true local secret that has been offering fantastic runs and scenic vistas from atop the Continental Divide for over 76 years. Whether you’re just getting started or have been at it for years, the uncrowded slopes allow you and your family to enjoy the park entirely to yourself. You’ll discover plenty of restaurants and lodging close by when you drive down the mountain, making this adventure complete.

Sula, ID

350″ Snowfall Avg.

1800′ Vertical Drop

1800 Acres 25 Named Runs.

8 Lifts

$49 Adult Ticket

2 Terrain Parks

Ski Areas Near Boise

Brundage Mountain Resort

From the powder-packed glades to the insanely wide groomed runs and the nearby accessibility of Easy Street learning area, there’s something for everyone at Brundage Mountain Resort. Plus, it has the best snow in Idaho, which adds another layer of excitement. And if that isn’t enough, dining on the slopeside is a must, as is lodging in downtown McCall since it is the ideal recharge before you go back up again the next day.

McCall, ID

320″ Snowfall Avg.

1921′ Vertical Drop

1920 Acres 67 Named Runs.

6 Lifts

$78 Adult Ticket

3 Terrain Parks

Little Ski Hill

Little Ski Hill is a small ski hill located just north of McCall that has been entertaining the youth and winter sports community for over 75 years. It’s the only illuminated ski and snowboard slope in the region, and it’s two miles north of McCall. And don’t forget about the kilometers of groomed cross-country routes or the terrain park with airbag for learning tricks. It’s a fantastic way to spend a day (or night) in McCALL the next time you’re there.

McCall, ID

180″ Snowfall Avg.

405′ Vertical Drop

50 Acres 4 Named Runs.

1 Lifts

$20 Adult Ticket

1 Terrain Parks

Tamarack Resort

Tamarack is a beautiful four-season family resort located north of Boisie Idaho, in the shadow of West Mountain. It has a wide range of ski terrain, including glades, cliffs, cornices, and groomers for all levels of skiers and riders. After-ski socializing and dining opportunities abound as well. There’s also no shortage of luxury lodgings to choose from: hotel rooms and condos to wilderness chalets and estate houses.

Donnelly, ID

300″ Snowfall Avg.

2800′ Vertical Drop

1100 Acres 50 Named Runs.

7 Lifts

$100 Adult Ticket

3 Terrain Parks

Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin, located 16 miles north of downtown Boise, is Idaho’s second-largest ski resort. Bogus Basin has Idaho’s only mountain roller coaster, with a 37k Nordic trail network and 2,600 acres of skiable alpine terrain. For night skiing, Bogus Basin is open until 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. There are ten lifts at Bogus Basin, including four high-speed quads, providing plenty of options for all ages and skill levels.

Boise, ID

225″ Snowfall Avg.

1800′ Vertical Drop

2600 Acres 82 Named Runs.

10 Lifts

$69 Adult Ticket

1 Terrain Parks

Ski Resorts Near Idaho Falls

Grand Targhee Resort

Grand Targhee Resort is located on the west side of the Grand Tetons, a little bit east of Driggs, Idaho. Its range of stunning terrains is broad enough to appeal to beginners as well as experts. Then there’s slopeside accommodation and numerous après-ski dining and entertainment choices for the whole family to enjoy at night.

Driggs, ID

500″ Snowfall Avg.

2270′ Vertical Drop

2602 Acres 97 Named Runs.

5 Lifts

$103 Adult Ticket

2 Terrain Parks

Kelly Canyon

Kelly Canyon is the ideal location to learn how to ski and ride, but it also has slopes for all levels of experience. Its unmistakable family-friendly atmosphere make it a fantastic destination to take the kids for an unforgettable winter day. When darkness falls, the lights come on, allowing most runs to remain open for another special night of skiing.

Ririe, ID

200″ Snowfall Avg.

1000′ Vertical Drop

688 Acres 51 Named Runs.

5 Lifts

$49 Adult Ticket

4 Terrain Parks

Sun Valley

Sun Valley, with approximately 120 bluebird days each season, is suitably named. The mountainside’s spectacular beauty is made all the more appealing to skiers and riders of all abilities by the abundance of sunshine. There are also a number of restaurants that serve everything from simple to exquisite food, ensuring plenty of options for the whole family. And let us not forget about the lounges, music, and movies for lots of nighttime entertainment when the sun goes down.

Sun Valley, ID

220″ Snowfall Avg.

3400′ Vertical Drop

2434 Acres 121 Named Runs.

18 Lifts

$145 Adult Ticket

11 Terrain Parks

Rotarun

Rotarun, a nonprofit ski area three miles west of Hailey Idaho, has been a community center for winter sports since 1948. Today, Rotarun is focused on providing free snow-sports lessons and rides to the Wood River Valley’s underserved youth through inexpensive learn to ski and ride programs. As a result, Rotarun is known as “the little mountain with a huge heart.” And as far as we’re concerned, there’s plenty of fun to go around. So don’t pass up this charming little gem.

Hailey, ID

90″ Snowfall Avg.

441′ Vertical Drop

15 Acres 8 Named Runs.

1 Lifts

$10 Adult Ticket

1 Terrain Parks

Soldier Mountain

Soldier Mountain, which sits high in the Sawtooth Range, provides a variety of east-facing terrain, including glades, bowls, and tree skiing. Snowcat excursions will take you even higher to scratch your backcountry itch. For those who want to go farther out, there’s plenty of lodging in nearby Fairfield or at Soldier’s Smokey Dome Yurt for those with a sense of adventure.

Fairfield, ID

250″ Snowfall Avg.

1425′ Vertical Drop

1150 Acres 25 Named Runs.

3 Lifts

$45 Adult Ticket

1 Terrain Parks

Pebble Creek

The Pebble Creek Ski Area is located in the Portneuf Range near Pocatello, Idaho. It’s ideal for both novice and expert skiers with a wide range of difficulty to appeal to all skill levels. Of course, there’s no escape from the Rock Bottom Saloon for some après ski grub and drink when you don’t want to go home. Alternatively, if you’d like to stay a bit longer (and who wouldn’t), there are plenty of family-friendly hotels available nearby.

Inkom, ID

225″ Snowfall Avg.

2200′ Vertical Drop

1100 Acres 51 Named Runs.

3 Lifts

$57 Adult Ticket

2 Terrain Parks

Pomerelle

Pomerelle has something for every skier and rider, from beginners to experts to tricksters and everything in between. And after an epic day on the hill just go over to the Slopeside Grille for a hearty meal while taking in stunning vistas and tanning your winter hide. Alternatively, you may try another area such as Burly or Albion for even more dining and accommodations choices.

Albion, ID

450″ Snowfall Avg.

1000′ Vertical Drop

500 Acres 24 Named Runs.

3 Lifts

$48 Adult Ticket

2 Terrain Parks

Magic Mountain Ski Resort

Wonderland Mountain Resort is a fantastic family mountain and a wonderful day trip for skiers and snowboarders of all ages. There’s lots of terrain for all abilities, including a terrain park, natural rocks and cliffs, and a great beginners’ package if you’re just getting started. And at this price, this little piece of southern Idaho paradise can’t be beat.

Twin Falls, ID

230″ Snowfall Avg.

700′ Vertical Drop

120 Acres 24 Named Runs.

3 Lifts

$36 Adult Ticket

1 Terrain Parks

Picking The Best Idaho Ski Resort

From boutique local ski hills to world-famous resorts, Idaho Ski Resorts are some of the finest. Known for the best snow in the country, affordable prices, and hardly any crowds the sleepy Idaho ski scene is starting to wake up. If catching fresh tracks without massive crowds is your thing don’t miss these epic Idaho Ski Areas.