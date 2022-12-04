Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland

There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.

Let’s have a look at just some of the ways to enjoy Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding areas in winter.

Lighting Ceremony and Parade (Locals Favorite Holiday Light Display)

Coeur d’Alene loves winter festivities and to kick it off with a bang…they flip a switch. A light switch that is, to over 1.5 million lights and fireworks to celebrate winter.

The massive parade and festival kicks off December 1st but don’t worry if you can’t make it. Because this is just the beginning and the lights will stay lit all winter to accompany a plethora of great winter events for the whole family to enjoy.

Coeur d’Alene Resort – Massive Lakeside Hot Tub

It doesn’t get much better than this after a long day of skiing. Coeur d’Alene Resort turned their infinity pool into a giant hot tub, and it’s the perfect cure for a winter chill. Did we mention the experience comes with wintery cocktails, cozy robes, warming stations, and frosty lake views?

The resort hosts some other great winter festivities including Santa’s Family Getaway, Holiday Lights Boat Cruise, “Saving Christmas” Holiday Show, and the New Year’s Midnight Masquerade. You can learn about these events here, Coeur d’Alene Resort Seasonal Events.

Don’t Miss The Floating Board Walk During Your Idaho Winter Vacation

Looking to get up close and personal with the holiday lights? Stroll down the floating boardwalk at the CDA Resort for a front-row seat.

While you’re there, make sure to grab a delicious hot chocolate or other drink to keep you warm!

There are a few places you can go to get your caffeine fix: inside the plaza shops at the small coffee nook, Evans Brothers or Vault down Sherman, or Starbucks in the resort right across from the lobby fireplace.

Traveling with kids?

11 FUN Things To Do In Coeur d’Alene With Kids

Snowdomes and Igloos on the Lake at Whispers- True Winter Wonderland Experience

Throw down a frosty cocktail while basking in the warmth of a lake view igloo. These heated igloos feature luxurious interiors with intimate seating all while taking in breathtaking views of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Guests 21 years of age and older can take cocktail hour to a whole new level. Igloos are available for rent in two-hour time slots for $75 which includes a complimentary bottle of Champagne. You can call 855-990-0246 or click here to make reservations.

Journey to the North Pole Cruises (A Great Way To Spend The Holidays)

Coeur d’Alene only gets better from the water. Take an unforgettable 40-minute lake cruise across the calm waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene while sipping on on a hot chocolate. The 1.5 million twinkling holiday lights are only more stunning from the lake.

Kids will love the visit with Santa Claus and his elves at his waterfront toy workshop. Kids under 6 are FREE! More information here (208) 292-5670 or online.

Explore The Charming City With Music & Art Walks

Downtown Coeur d’Alene local businesses host fantastic music performances on the fourth Friday of each month from January through March. The music walks are from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm where you can explore downtown businesses turned concert venues and sample music from local artists.

Along with the music are the Art Walks which happen on the second Friday of each month from April through December. All of the participating businesses are open extended hours and street parking is free for 2 hours. Visit www.coeurdalene.org for more information.

Play In The Mountains Downhill Skiing and Snowboarding

Photo by Schweitzer Mountain

There’s no shortage of awesome skiing in Northern Idaho and Coeur d’Alene is right in the middle of it all. With some of the best snow in the country catching some fresh pow is easy.

Just to the north you have Schweitzer ski area. The independently owned and operated 2900 acres ski area still has that small mountain feel but with big mountain skiing. Perfect for the entire family.

Just to the East you have Lookout Pass recently named the most family-friendly mountain resort in the Pacific Northwest. With over 400 inches of annual snowfall and some of the most affordable lift passes, Lookout Pass is a real gem.

Want to ski or board in Idaho? Here’s everything you need to know about finding the best Idaho Ski Resorts

19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination

Triple Play Family Fun Park (Fun For The Whole Family)

If you’re looking to knock it out of the park for the little ones the Triple Play Family Fun Park will do the trick. I’ll let you in on a little secret, it’s also really fun for us adults too. This indoor complex has far too many things to mention but here are some highlights. R.A.I.D. Rapid Alien Invasion Defense, Bumper cars, Bowling, Laser tag, Laser maze, and a Ropes Course to name just a few.

Winter Sports For People of All Ages Coeur d’Alene Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing

With all the mountain snow it’s no wonder Coeur d’Alene is home to some of the best nordic skiing. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely stroll in snowshoes or a skate skiing adventure you’ll have no problem finding the perfect mountain for your day on the snow. Below are just some of our favorite cross country skiing areas near Coeur d’Alene.

Snowmobiling Coeur d’Alene

If throwing down some throttle and letting the snowmobile do the work for you is more your thing, Coeur d’Alene is the place to do it.

Remember how we mentioned northern Idaho has some of the best snow in the country? Well along with that is a massive network of trails and backcountry access all open to snowmobiling. Whether your looking for a groomed snowmobile road or the most extreme backcountry experience, snowmobiling in Northern Idaho won’t disappoint.

To learn more about snowmobiling here head to the Coeur d’Alene Snowmobile Club website.

Firework Shows A True Holiday Light Display

There’s no shortage of pomp and circumstance when visiting Coeur d’Alene in Winter. And if you’re looking for some amazing fireworks shows they are plentiful here. They have several shows that start with the Lighting Ceremony and end with the massive New years celebration. Head over to the events calendar for specific dates.

Walk McEuen Park

If you’re looking for a quick break from the city a walk through McEuen Park will likely do the trick. You might even catch a glimpse of one of the many Osprey that call this park home. The park is located right downtown and is a perfect escape to stretch the legs for a bit.

Coeur d’Alene On Ice

If taking a walk though McEuen Park Doesn’t quench your thirst for adventure then try the newly opened Coeur d’Alene On Ice. The new ice rink located in McEuen park is a great way to celebrate the winter season. Take a relaxing skate while enjoying the outdoor sights of Coeur d’Alene Idaho.

Holiday Shopping

Bundle up and take to the streets of Coeur d’Alene for a great holiday shopping experience. Coeur d’Alene is home to so many great mom and pop shops that promise unique gifts that you won’t find anywhere else.

With over 100 shops and restaurants in the heart of downtown you can literally shop till you drop. And when you do drop pick yourself back up with a World-Famous burger from Hudsons.

Final Thoughts

Coeur d’Alene is a stunning place any time of the year but there’s something magical about winter here. With a dusting of snow amongst the holiday lights there’s no better place for a winter stroll. And if adventure is your calling then you won’t be disappointed with the skiing and snowmobiling. With all the amazing food, shopping, and accommodations it’s the ultimate base camp for your winter adventure.

