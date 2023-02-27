Deadball Era's Dr. Herbert E. Lehr: High Potential, Limited Innings

IBWAA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdcer_0l1TZ6FJ00
Dr. Lehr (right) pictured with Michigan baseball team captain Guy W. Lunn.Photo byHS4412, Sam Sturgis, Sam Sturgis photograph collection, Bentley Historical Librar

By Bill Pearch

As the junior partner of Romberger & Smith, Col. Frank L. Smith wore multiple hats. Following a stint in Chicago’s Rock Island Railroad Englewood office, Smith returned to his hometown of Dwight, Illinois, and entered into business with Charles L. Romberger. Together they founded one of the largest firms in Central Illinois. By day Smith was a banker and land dealer, but after hours, he fulfilled his lifelong passion and managed the firm’s semiprofessional baseball team named the Dwight R&S. While managing the local nine, Smith had a knack for securing elite homegrown talent and distinguished newcomers, including Dr. Herbert Lehr, who hailed from downstate Illinois.

In November 1900, 23-year-old Herbert Lehr purchased Dr. S.H. Potter’s dental practice and established an office in Dwight. The 1898 University of Michigan graduate placed ads in the Dwight Star & Herald guaranteeing “first-class work,” and “moderate charges.” How Smith and Lehr became acquainted is unclear, but the 6-foot-tall dentist’s athletic prowess meshed with Smith’s vision to elevate his baseball team’s profile.

As an undergrad, Lehr was a three-sport star earning the nickname, King Lehr. The Michigan Alumnus remembered the Marine, Illinois, native as “one of the University’s greatest athletes,” and “a remarkable specimen of physical manhood.” He earned varsity honors in baseball (pitcher), football (left guard), and track and field team (shot put). Of particular note, Lehr started at left tackle during the first football game played between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday, October 16, 1897.

With his academic degree and athletic honors in hand, Lehr relocated from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Springfield, Illinois. As he commenced practicing dentistry in 1898, the Edwardsville Intelligencer noted that he occasionally pitched for the nearby Lincoln, Illinois town team.

Lehr garnered interest from professional leagues during the waning days of the 19th century. Manager Connie Mack of the Western League’s Milwaukee Brewers claimed the 190-pound hurler in late March and arranged an exhibition between Mack’s squad and the University of Michigan. The Brewers throttled the collegians, 15-0, on April 17. Lehr pitched into the fifth inning, but despite surrendering 11 runs, the Detroit Free Press noted that he “has plenty of speed and good curves” and “works the corners of the plate to excellent advantage.” Afterward, the St. Paul Globe added that he “pitches a fairly good game, but a few more seasons in minor leagues would be beneficial.”

Though Mack declined to sign Lehr, he continued pitching for his alma mater and continued to don his collegiate baseball and football uniforms into 1899, as he finished his doctorate degree. While traveling to Chicago for a June series, Lehr secured a trial with Tom Burns and Frank Selee, managers of the Chicago and Boston National League franchises respectively. Neither the Chicago Orphans nor Boston Beaneaters opted to sign him.

“He has some speed,” Burns said, “but speed alone is not sufficient to make a good pitcher.”

Undeterred, Lehr joined the Indiana-Illinois League’s franchise in Bloomington, Illinois. There he shared playing time with several future major leaguers, including Billy Kinloch, Tim O’Rourke, Bobby Rothermel, and Bob Wicker.

Despite The (Decatur, Illinois) Daily Review noting that Lehr “had excellent offers from various league teams,” he limited his athletic endeavors during 1900 to baseball and football club teams in Springfield, Illinois, to focus his energies on his dental practice.

Dr. Lehr married Springfield native Mabel Wellman on February 5, 1901. After their honeymoon, the newlyweds settled in Dwight where Lehr awaited Col. Smith’s first pitching assignment.

The Dwight R&S opened its 1901 campaign before a large crowd on June 27, against a squad from neighboring Odell, Illinois. Col. Smith tapped Lehr with pitching duties, and according to the Dwight Star & Herald, he “pitched slow, easy drop teasers.” Lehr earned the win as Dwight defeated Odell, 7-1, in a rain-shortened affair.

Rumors began circulating that Lehr would join the Three-I League’s Bloomington Blues. On August 11, he pitched the Blues to a 5-2 victory over the Davenport River Rats before a crowd of 1,200 fans. “He pitched winning ball,” Bloomington’s The Pantagraph noted, and “he had the sluggers from Iowa completely at his mercy.”

As Smith’s team gained notoriety, they faced superior competition. On August 14, Lehr and his Dwight teammates carried a 4-3 lead over the Chicago Unions into the top of the ninth. The former collegiate hurler surrendered three runs during the top of the ninth inning as the Unions edged the R&S, 6-4. “Several league teams would like to have Lehr pitch for them,” the local newspaper printed despite the late collapse, “and he only has to say the word to break into the big leagues.”

One thousand fans traveled to Dwight on August 27, 1901, to witness the most significant baseball game in local history. Col. Smith organized a contest against the traveling Nebraska Indians and granted Lehr pitching honors. The Dwight R&S plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning as Lehr was unhittable until the third. He struck out four and walked two before the floodgates opened. The game ended in 16-6 onslaught in favor of the barnstormers. Despite the final score, Lehr’s performance piqued the interest of Chicago’s semiprofessional circuit.

As Col. Smith gained control of Romberger’s portion of the firm in 1902, Smith rebranded the Dwight R&S after himself. Lehr also made new arrangements for the upcoming season. Along with pitching for the Frank L. Smiths, he frequently appeared with two Chicago-based semipro squads, the Spaldings and Marquettes.

Lehr’s career was skyrocketing until fortunes turned when he contracted a virulent form of tuberculosis in April 1903. In May he and his wife traveled through the pitcher’s childhood home to visit relatives before relocating to Colorado in hopes that a favorable climate would spark a recovery. After several months in the mountains, Lehr succumbed to his illness on July 30.

When Lehr passed, numerous obituaries remembered the 25-year-old pitcher as “exceptionally bright” and “of a genial, happy disposition.” Lehr rests in his family’s plot at Marine Cemetery, south of his childhood home. 

***Special thanks to Kim Drechsel, Dwight Historical Society volunteer and SABR Central Illinois member; and Tere Elizalde, Bentley Historical Library reference assistant for access to their respective archives.*** 

Bill Pearch, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, serves as newsletter editor for SABR’s Emil Rothe Chapter (Chicago). He has contributed to SABR’s publications about old Comiskey Park and the 1995 Atlanta Braves. He will have two game summaries in SABR’s upcoming publication, Ebbets Field: Great, Historic, and Memorable Games in Brooklyn’s Lost Ballpark. Follow him on Twitter: @billpearch.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# baseball# history# mlb# illinois# MLB

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

Ask not for whom the clock tolls; it may yet toll at the worst of wrong moments

Quick—name the first player to earn an eleven-year, $350 million contract extension for opening spring training’s exhibition season with an 0-1 count on him without actually beginning a plate appearance.

Read full story

It’s About Time: Baseball Does Something To Shorten Its Act

If early exhibition games serve as an accurate barometer, Major League Baseball did the right thing to impose a roster of new rules designed to speed things up. Outside of shortening commercials, which doesn’t seem likely because the game needs money from sponsors, the only alternative to agonizing long games was to change the rules.

Read full story

“Bring on the Chaos”

I have a motto, one that I communicate to my kids as well as anyone I work with, and one that has served me well for over two decades: “Try never to make the same mistake twice.”

Read full story

‘Baseball Zeroes,’ With New Title, Shakes Up Baseball Book Market

Whenever an author’s book hits the market, it’s high time for celebration. Lots of blood, soil, sweat, and tears goes into every book, no matter how long or how complicated, and there are constant battles with editors and publishers — especially the 30-something marketing department that despises the author’s suggested title.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Time To Buy Stock In Jesse Winker For 2023

After having a career year in 2021, Jesse Winker had a rough 2022 season. It was a season that saw him riddled with injuries and have career lows in many offensive categories. He also had a career high in strikeouts with 103 while only hitting 14 home runs. This offseason, the Seattle Mariners shipped him along with Abraham Toro to the Milwaukee Brewers for Kolten Wong. Given his success in his career in Milwaukee and how the stadium favors lefties, I believe he’ll bounce back this season.

Read full story

Major League Baseball To Challenge Little League? Is The ‘Mercy Rule’ Next?

The old saw says “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”. Major League Baseball seems to be hellbent on violating that saying. The brain trusts have begun formulating new rules for the upcoming baseball season that could put fans scratching their heads. At a recent meeting, they began to codify new rules for the American, National and probably the minor leagues as well.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

4 Spring Training Storylines of the Detroit Tigers

Hope springs eternal! Regardless of how the 2022 season came to a close, Spring Training signals a new beginning and for fan bases starved for on-the-field success, Spring Training offers hope that this year will be different. For fans of the Detroit Tigers, there are four major storylines to watch that will go a long way in determining the success of the Tigers in 2023.

Read full story

Steve Cohen Smirks As Baseball Does Slow Burn

Mets owner Steve Cohen made waves throughout the baseball world this winter as he was seemed unbothered by the so-called “Cohen Tax” threshold of the luxury tax. He not only blew past the $293 million luxury tax threshold, signing 10 free agents and creating a $374 million payroll for luxury tax purposes, but bragged that he did nothing wrong and was simply following rules set by others.

Read full story
5 comments

Remembering Team Israel 2017

“‘We're a team of guys trying to prove ourselves,’ said Ty Kelly, who was slated to play in the Brooklyn qualifier but had to withdraw after the Mets called him up at the beginning of September 2017. ‘We don't have an All-Star team. We have a bunch of guys playing for jobs, guys who are trying to get exposure and show they can still play.’”

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers Ace Corbin Was Burned By Arbitration Process

Money is important and it drives many of our decisions. By no means am I looking to criticize that or come out against capitalism, as that would just be hypocritical. I like money just as much as the next person, and I am going to take steps to ensure that either I earn more of it or spend less of it.

Read full story
2 comments

Investigating The Myths In Moneyball

The Moneyball phenomenon hit first as a book and then was followed up with a movie starring Brad Pitt in the central role of Billy Beane. The book, as author Michael Lewis noted in the preface, was one that started because of his curiosity about how a team like the Oakland Athletics who were fielding successful teams despite not having a high payroll.

Read full story

Don Zimmer, 66-Year Baseball Lifer, Was Married at Home Plate

During Don Zimmer’s 66-year career in professional baseball, the scrappy infielder shook Babe Ruth’s hand, posed for pictures with Clark Gable and Lana Turner, played with Brooklyn Dodgers’ Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella, played as a New York Met for Casey Stengel, and managed the Boston Red Sox when light-hitting Yankees shortstop Bucky Dent broke Beantowners’ hearts with his game-winning, American League East-clinching four-bagger.

Read full story
1 comments

The Greatest Black Baseball Players in National League History

In honor of Black History Month, it is prime time to take a look back at the history of the great African-American contributors in history. In the first of a two-part effort, we’ll take a journey to look back at the greatest black player for each National League franchise, via their place in history, contributions to each franchise, their era, and the history of the game, at large.

Read full story

Rico Carty Carved a Colorful But Controversial Career in Majors

Let’s start with his lyrical name: Ricardo Adolfo Jacobo Carty. Then there was his nickname: the Dominican slugger, in deference to his Caribbean accent, called himself “the Beeg Boy.”

Read full story
6 comments

Walter Johnson, George Washington and the Rappahannock

Next to the apocryphal story about George Washington and the cherry tree, the most famous tale told about the Father of Our Country involves what he threw across the Rappahannock River. It was even alluded to on the icon Beach Boys’ album, All Summer Long, in 1964.*

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Wes Covington: The Phillies’ First Significant Black Ballplayer

Baseball history records that the Philadelphia Phillies were the last National League team to integrate, when on April 16, 1957, nearly 10 years to the day after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, utility infielder John Kennedy appeared as a pinch-runner in a game. That appearance immortalized Kennedy, but he only appeared in four more games with the Phillies before being sent to the Minors, never to return. Pitcher Hank Mason appeared in four games with the Phillies in 1958 and 1960, without recording a single decision.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

The Great Man Theory Of Leadership Has No Place in Baseball

It is almost too on-the-nose for a book about the corporatization of Major League Baseball to open with an anecdote about a mid-level employee getting fired. That the employee in question is also the author of the book underscores the simple fact that the consolidation of power and furthering of capital interests outlined in Winning Fixes Everything pervades every sector of industry.

Read full story

Luxury Tax Payrolls Hit $5.2 Billion Last Year — And The Fiscal Insanity Is Getting Worse

Marvin Miller, who never smiled during 27 years of holding baseball captive, but he’d be laughing all the way to the bank if he were still alive today. Teams paid players $5.2 billion — with a B — in 2022, pushing past $5 billion for the first time and jumping from 4.5 billion in 2021, according to USA TODAY.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La Cruz

There's never been a player quite like Elly De La Cruz. Not very highly regarded in the 2018 International Free Agency class (he was not listed in Top 100 lists for international signees and received a bonus of only $65,000), he's become a consensus Top 100 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy