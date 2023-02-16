Philadelphia, PA

Wes Covington: The Phillies’ First Significant Black Ballplayer

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyFbM_0kp6xBJr00
Wes CovingtonPhoto byRuss Walsh

By Russ Walsh

Baseball history records that the Philadelphia Phillies were the last National League team to integrate, when on April 16, 1957, nearly 10 years to the day after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, utility infielder John Kennedy appeared as a pinch-runner in a game. That appearance immortalized Kennedy, but he only appeared in four more games with the Phillies before being sent to the Minors, never to return. Pitcher Hank Mason appeared in four games with the Phillies in 1958 and 1960, without recording a single decision. 

During this period, other players of color appeared for the Phillies, including Humberto “Chico” Fernandez, Pancho Herrera, Ruben Gomez, Tony Taylor, Tony Gonzalez, Humberto Robinson, and Valmy Thomas. These players were all either from Latin America, or in Thomas’ case, from the Virgin Islands. The first African American player to have a significant impact on the Phillies was John Wesley (Wes) Covington, who arrived via trade on July 2, 1961.

By the time he joined a young and struggling Phillies team, Covington had already established himself as a Major League star. He was a powerfully built man who could launch baseballs to the far reaches of any stadium. He was also a consistent hitter and carried a lifetime .284 average into 1961. Covington had appeared in two World Series with the Milwaukee Braves and had made headlines with two spectacular catches in the outfield that helped the Braves defeat the New York Yankees in the 1957 Series.

But Covington also carried some baggage. Never known as a gazelle in the outfield, he was further slowed in the field by a knee injury. There were also persistent rumors that Covington was a bad actor, difficult to manage, and difficult to sign at contract time. If any of that were true, that behavior was not evident when he joined the Phillies. What was evident was that Covington could hit. 

In five years with the Phillies, Covington hit for average (.284) and power (61 home runs). He became famous for pinging balls off the high metal fence that made up Connie Mack Stadium’s right-field wall. On one memorable occasion, Covington became the first player to hit a ball over the right-center-field wall, between the mammoth scoreboard and the center-field fence. It was a gargantuan blast.

Much to their coaches’ consternation, Little Leaguers all over the Philadelphia region began to imitate Covington’s highly unusual batting stance. He stood feet wide apart, weight shifted to his back leg, bat dangling menacingly low over his left shoulder. When the pitch came, he unfurled his 6-foot-1, 205 lb. frame and took a mighty hack. This approach was not exactly textbook, but it got results for Covington.

Because of his unique stance, his prodigious power, and his smiling and often charming personality, Covington became a popular member of the floundering franchise. He seemed to settle into his role on the Phillies and in Philadelphia. A smart businessman, Covington opened a barbecue restaurant in town and invested in Philadelphia real estate. Covington not only integrated the Phillies, but he integrated himself into the community. This was no small feat on a team and in a city still trying to come to grips with its racist history.

With Covington mostly platooning in the outfield, the Phillies improved until they were genuine pennant contenders in 1964. Part of that team’s success was the emergence of the Phillies’ first African American superstar, Dick Allen. While Covington occasionally bristled at manager Gene Mauch’s platooning system, he combined with Allen and right fielder Johnny Callison to help power the Phillies to an early lead in the pennant race. 

A June 20 profile of Covington by Ron Smith in the Philadelphia Inquirer described him as “a happy, determined, laughing man, [who] keeps fans and teammates smiling with his good humor.” Covington said, “We’re going all the way this year. Next stop, the World Series. And John Wesley will be in there swinging somewhere.”

As even a casual fan of baseball history knows, the Phillies did not “go all the way” in 1964. A late season 10-game losing streak saw the upstart Phillies lose the pennant to the St. Louis Cardinals on the last day of the season. For his part, Covington was complicit in the collapse. He hit just .150 with no home runs during those 10 games. He made no friends in the Phillies organization when he went around Philadelphia during the offseason pointing fingers at everyone but himself.

Covington’s fraught relationship with Mauch bubbled over in 1965. Mauch said that Covington had a tendency to “pop off and popup.” After a mediocre season in 1965, in which his batting average and his playing both time drop significantly, the 33-year-old Covington was traded to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder/pinch hitter Doug Clemens. The 1966 season was Covington’s last in the Major Leagues.

Despite the acrimonious ending to his time in Philadelphia, Covington was a ground breaker for the Phillies. As the first African American to play a significant role on the team, he paved the way for future stars like Allen, Dave Cash, Gary Maddox, Jimmy Rollins, and Ryan Howard. It can’t have been easy for Covington -- before Allen arrived in 1963, Wes was the only African American on the team. His imposing presence on the Phillies’ roster, however, was an important step in the right direction for a team with a checkered history of race relations.

Russ Walsh is a retired teacher, diehard Phillies fan, and student of the history of baseball with a special interest in the odd, quirky, and once in a lifetime events that happen on the baseball field. He writes for both the SABR BioProject and the SABR Games Project and maintains his own blog The Faith of a Phillies Fan. You can reach Russ on Twitter @faithofaphilli1

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wes covington# philadelphia phillies# major league baseball# phillies# mlb

Comments / 4

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

Investigating The Myths In Moneyball

The Moneyball phenomenon hit first as a book and then was followed up with a movie starring Brad Pitt in the central role of Billy Beane. The book, as author Michael Lewis noted in the preface, was one that started because of his curiosity about how a team like the Oakland Athletics who were fielding successful teams despite not having a high payroll.

Read full story

Don Zimmer, 66-Year Baseball Lifer, Was Married at Home Plate

During Don Zimmer’s 66-year career in professional baseball, the scrappy infielder shook Babe Ruth’s hand, posed for pictures with Clark Gable and Lana Turner, played with Brooklyn Dodgers’ Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella, played as a New York Met for Casey Stengel, and managed the Boston Red Sox when light-hitting Yankees shortstop Bucky Dent broke Beantowners’ hearts with his game-winning, American League East-clinching four-bagger.

Read full story
1 comments

The Greatest Black Baseball Players in National League History

In honor of Black History Month, it is prime time to take a look back at the history of the great African-American contributors in history. In the first of a two-part effort, we’ll take a journey to look back at the greatest black player for each National League franchise, via their place in history, contributions to each franchise, their era, and the history of the game, at large.

Read full story

Rico Carty Carved a Colorful But Controversial Career in Majors

Let’s start with his lyrical name: Ricardo Adolfo Jacobo Carty. Then there was his nickname: the Dominican slugger, in deference to his Caribbean accent, called himself “the Beeg Boy.”

Read full story
6 comments

Walter Johnson, George Washington and the Rappahannock

Next to the apocryphal story about George Washington and the cherry tree, the most famous tale told about the Father of Our Country involves what he threw across the Rappahannock River. It was even alluded to on the icon Beach Boys’ album, All Summer Long, in 1964.*

Read full story
Houston, TX

The Great Man Theory Of Leadership Has No Place in Baseball

It is almost too on-the-nose for a book about the corporatization of Major League Baseball to open with an anecdote about a mid-level employee getting fired. That the employee in question is also the author of the book underscores the simple fact that the consolidation of power and furthering of capital interests outlined in Winning Fixes Everything pervades every sector of industry.

Read full story

Luxury Tax Payrolls Hit $5.2 Billion Last Year — And The Fiscal Insanity Is Getting Worse

Marvin Miller, who never smiled during 27 years of holding baseball captive, but he’d be laughing all the way to the bank if he were still alive today. Teams paid players $5.2 billion — with a B — in 2022, pushing past $5 billion for the first time and jumping from 4.5 billion in 2021, according to USA TODAY.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La Cruz

There's never been a player quite like Elly De La Cruz. Not very highly regarded in the 2018 International Free Agency class (he was not listed in Top 100 lists for international signees and received a bonus of only $65,000), he's become a consensus Top 100 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

Read full story

Formal Names Make Comeback In Majors

Baseball history is steeped in nicknames — not only for teams but also for players. The list seems endless, from Babe Ruth to Chipper Jones, with Whitey Ford, Sparky Anderson, and Vinegar Bend Mizell among those that are best-remembered.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, PA

Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion Sanders

Only one athlete has ever actually played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. That athlete was Deion Sanders. Nicknamed “Prime Time,” Sanders played 14 seasons, with five different teams, in the National Football League between 1989-2005 — including a three-year stretch from 2001-03 when he “retired” from the sport.

Read full story

Stadium Subsidies Should Come With (Payroll) Strings Attached

I recently read “Field of Schemes” by Neil deMause and Joanna Cagan, which delves into the decades-long grift wherein billionaire owners bilk municipalities out of billions (it used to be millions) of dollars by having them finance stadiums under the threat of relocation. I read that book after reading Dan Moore’s terrific piece in The Ringer, in which he discussed how Camden Yards “forever changed professional sports.” In the article, Moore stated:

Read full story
Boston, MA

Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save Them

The Boston Red Sox got some horrific news last week. No, Chris Sale didn’t fall off his bike again, nor did another star player leave for nothing. No, the news was much worse than that. Keith Law released his annual farm system rankings at The Athletic, and he had the Red Sox ranked 23rd. Not only does he have them behind every other team in the AL East (yikes), but he also put them only one spot ahead of Dave Dombrowski’s Philadelphia Phillies.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves Field

As a rabid Braves fan since 1957, I have seen the team play in Milwaukee County Stadium, Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, Turner Field, and Truist Park (nee Sun Trust Park). But I truly have regrets about missing games in Braves Field, home of the Boston Braves from 1915-1952.

Read full story

Who really belongs among next year’s new eligibles for the Hall of Fame?

Very well, I surrender. Since it seemed half or more of baseball world couldn’t wait to start speculating on next year’s Hall of Fame class—it took, oh, about five seconds after Scott Rolen was elected during January’s final full week—I might as well join the fun. (Don’t go there: Rolen’s the number ten third baseman, ever, says Baseball Reference, and say I.)

Read full story

Happy Birthday to The Late, Great Hank Aaron

Had he not passed away two years ago, Hank Aaron would have turned 89 tomorrow. Ironically, he was born only one day ahead of Babe Ruth, whose long-standing career home run record he topped on April 8, 1974.

Read full story

Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees Career

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. When one looks at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees career, there is a great deal to examine. There is the good and there is not so good. There have been times when Giancarlo Stanton has been amazing - and there have been times when, well... he hasn't been.

Read full story
Miami, FL

On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade Ever

Greatest trade in team history? It’s a bold claim to make, whatever the team under discussion may be. There’s a lot to consider. A lot of history to sift through. For the Miami Marlins though? It’s a no-doubter when it comes to naming the trade worthy of the title. It also happened 24 years ago to the day on February 1, 1999.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The Colorado Rockies Have Been Busier Than You Think

It is incredibly easy to dunk on the Colorado Rockies, and fun too. The Rockies play on a mountain unto themselves, literally. Nestled a mile above sea level, the confines of Coors Field harbor one of the more baffling and sometimes irritating teams in all of baseball. Entering their 30th season, the Rockies have yet to win a division title and have made the playoffs just five times, most recently in 2018. Rebuilding is not in their copy of Webster’s Dictionary, instead, they opt for a perpetual state of mediocrity under the guise of contention.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise Pitchers

Kim Ng, the only female GM in the major leagues, is making her mark with the Miami Marlins. But she faces the double whammy of tight purse-strings and a division dominated by three juggernauts: the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, the 101-win New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves, seeking their sixth consecutive division title — the longest active streak in the majors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy