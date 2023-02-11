Luxury Tax Payrolls Hit $5.2 Billion Last Year — And The Fiscal Insanity Is Getting Worse

Shohei Ohtani, an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher, will be the top prize in the next free-agent market. Photo by Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Marvin Miller, who never smiled during 27 years of holding baseball captive, but he’d be laughing all the way to the bank if he were still alive today.

Teams paid players $5.2 billion — with a B — in 2022, pushing past $5 billion for the first time and jumping from 4.5 billion in 2021, according to USA TODAY.

Now that clubs can sell commercial patches for uniforms, things will only get worse.

In fact, before the year is out, it’s a given that Shohei Ohtani will become the first athlete in any sport to earn a contract paying him $50 million a season and $500 million overall — dubious records that not only threaten competition but also the survival of several franchises.

Consider the fact that the teams spent more than a billion dollars in a single week of free-agent frenzy fronted by the San Diego Winter Meetings last December.

In 2022 alone, six teams paid into the luxury tax, set at $230 million, with the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way at $32.4 million and the New York Mets at $30.8 million. The Mets finished the year with the heftiest payroll ($299.8 million) but were charged a lower rate because they did not vault over the threshold the year before.

Those luxury tax charges wound up in something called the “competitive balance pool” but didn’t do much to spare the game from having four teams lose at least 100 games for the first time in baseball history.

Nor did they do much to dissuade Steve Cohen, the hedge fund magnate who owns the Mets, from trying to buy an All-Star team of free agents. The two highest-paid players in the game are Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, both at a record $43.3 million — nice change for players who work every fifth day.

Last year’s luxury tax payments were also made by the Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies, and Padres.

The calculations included the average annual value of player contracts from each club’s 40-man roster plus $16 million per team in additional benefits, ranging from spring training per diems to pension insurance, healthcare, taxes, and meal and tip money — as if players can’t afford their own.

Teams, leagues, and the Office of the Commissioner took in $10.8 billion, also a record, in 2022, and announced new media deals with ESPN, FOX, and TBS that brought in $1.8 billion. Another $1.2 billion accrued in sponsorships.

Now that Cohen has added nearly a dozen free agents, the Mets are miles ahead of the other 29 teams in financial obligations. His current payroll, according to Spotrac, stands at $336,143,332 — and that doesn’t even count the considerable luxury tax allocation.

It’s only a matter of time before CitiField becomes the home of the $25 hot dog, not to mention uniform sleeves covered with patches that resembled the tattooed arms of some of the players.

With a minimum salary of $730,000, it’s hard to believe home run king Hank Aaron never made more than $250,000 in a season. What in the world would he earn today?

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers baseball for Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, forbes.com, and Memories & Dreams. He’s also an after-dinner speaker and author of 40 baseball books. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.