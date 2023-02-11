Cincinnati, OH

The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La Cruz

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7pwY_0kkAtQja00
The Cincinnati Reds, once known as The Big Red Machine, will rely on red-hot rookie Elly De La Cruz in the years ahead.Photo byCincinnati Reds

By Lindsay Crosby

There's never been a player quite like Elly De La Cruz.

Not very highly regarded in the 2018 International Free Agency class (he was not listed in Top 100 lists for international signees and received a bonus of only $65,000), he's become a consensus Top 100 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

Physically, Elly De La Cruz is the best pure athlete to play in the Cincinnati Reds organization since Deion Sanders spent his free time away from a Hall of Fame football career roaming the outfield for the Reds.

His sprint speed is elite, coming in at a 70 or 75 grade on the typical 20-80 scouting scale (with 50 representing MLB average), with a 70-grade arm that is best described as a "railgun" and 70-grade power potential. Having one elite (70) grade is rare enough for a prospect, but three elite grades? Virtually unprecedented. 

Defensively, there are a lot of questions about where Elly De La Cruz ends up for Cincinnati. Not because he's not good at shortstop, mind you, but because the combination of tools could allow him to excel at multiple positions.

He’s expressed interest in being the shortstop of the future for the Cincinnati Reds, but in a system absolutely stocked with middle infield defenders, his talents may be better utilized at third base (where he projects to be borderline elite, with good movement to his left) or even in center field, owing to his phenomenal range and that railgun of a right arm.  

Because of having multiple elite-level tools, De La Cruz is seen as a rare "unicorn" type athlete who can alter the trajectory of a franchise, if he can be developed to his full potential.

The "Prospect Apparatus," the folks like Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and Baseball Prospectus who make a living doing this sort of thing, vary on whether this is possible, with projections ranging from "MVP-Caliber Superstar'' to "powerful but flawed slugger who might hit 25-30 home runs in a season with a strikeout rate over 30 per cent and a low batting average." 

The discrepancy between projections owe to his rather unusual statline: in 2022, he hit over .300 in both High-A Dayton (73 games) and Double-A Chattanooga (47 games) despite a strikeout rate over 31 per cent combined between the two levels.

That strikeout rate was bottom 15 per cent of all qualified minor league hitters, and De La Cruz was the only prospect to strike out over 30 per cent of the time and still qualify for a batting title.

Moving from A-ball or High-A to Double A is usually the biggest jump in difficulty for a prospect, but De La Cruz did not slow down in either statistical production or comfort at the plate. His batting average and on-base percentage essentially stayed the same (.302 BA in High-A to .304 in Double-A; .359 OBP in High-A to .357 in Double-A), although the slugging dropped from an astronomical .609 in High-A to "only" .553 in Double-A Chattanooga.

De La Cruz was recognized with the Southern League’s “Prospect of the Month” award for August after finishing his first full calendar month with 19 extra-base hits in 24 games.  

When you watch the at-bats, the strikeouts stem from De La Cruz's approach at the plate: he legitimately (and possibly rightfully) believes he can hit ANYTHING. He is incredibly aggressive early in the count, and subsequently can be coaxed to chase well-executed breaking pitches that start over the plate but dive or dart out of the zone.

His length doesn't help — being listed at 6'5, the long levers in the swing result in some susceptibility to not only elevated fastballs (which are some of the only fastballs actually increasing in usage amongst the minors) but pitches that come in on his hands. 

Executing that "up and in'' pitch, however, is more easily said than done.

Maybe that's the key to Elly De La Cruz's success at every level in the minors so far: the pitchers he's facing can't properly execute a game-plan that takes advantage of his weaknesses at the plate and capitalizes on his aggressiveness.

It’s a shame that his time in AA didn’t overlap with Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley or that he didn’t get to face Miami’s Eury Perez. He did face the Angels’ Chase Silseth on August 21st, 2022 and went one for three against him with a solo home run and two strikeouts, the quintessential Elly De La Cruz statline. 

The question becomes: at what point is Elly De La Cruz required to adjust his aggressive approach to mitigate his weaknesses with well-placed spin and off-speed?

Is it Triple-A, where he’s expected to open the 2023 season? Is it in Great American Ball Park, where the best pitchers in the world can (theoretically) execute at a high-enough level to take advantage of the aggressive superstar? Or will he ever have to change?

Maybe this is just who he is, and he’s quite literally one of a kind. 

Lindsay Crosby is a baseball writer and podcaster. He covers Auburn (NCAA) Baseball for Auburn Daily and is the host of Locked On MLB Prospects, the #1 daily minor league baseball podcast. You can follow him on twitter @CrosbyBaseball

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

Philadelphia, PA

Wes Covington: The Phillies’ First Significant Black Ballplayer

Baseball history records that the Philadelphia Phillies were the last National League team to integrate, when on April 16, 1957, nearly 10 years to the day after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, utility infielder John Kennedy appeared as a pinch-runner in a game. That appearance immortalized Kennedy, but he only appeared in four more games with the Phillies before being sent to the Minors, never to return. Pitcher Hank Mason appeared in four games with the Phillies in 1958 and 1960, without recording a single decision.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

The Great Man Theory Of Leadership Has No Place in Baseball

It is almost too on-the-nose for a book about the corporatization of Major League Baseball to open with an anecdote about a mid-level employee getting fired. That the employee in question is also the author of the book underscores the simple fact that the consolidation of power and furthering of capital interests outlined in Winning Fixes Everything pervades every sector of industry.

Read full story

Luxury Tax Payrolls Hit $5.2 Billion Last Year — And The Fiscal Insanity Is Getting Worse

Marvin Miller, who never smiled during 27 years of holding baseball captive, but he’d be laughing all the way to the bank if he were still alive today. Teams paid players $5.2 billion — with a B — in 2022, pushing past $5 billion for the first time and jumping from 4.5 billion in 2021, according to USA TODAY.

Read full story
1 comments

Formal Names Make Comeback In Majors

Baseball history is steeped in nicknames — not only for teams but also for players. The list seems endless, from Babe Ruth to Chipper Jones, with Whitey Ford, Sparky Anderson, and Vinegar Bend Mizell among those that are best-remembered.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, PA

Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion Sanders

Only one athlete has ever actually played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. That athlete was Deion Sanders. Nicknamed “Prime Time,” Sanders played 14 seasons, with five different teams, in the National Football League between 1989-2005 — including a three-year stretch from 2001-03 when he “retired” from the sport.

Read full story

Stadium Subsidies Should Come With (Payroll) Strings Attached

I recently read “Field of Schemes” by Neil deMause and Joanna Cagan, which delves into the decades-long grift wherein billionaire owners bilk municipalities out of billions (it used to be millions) of dollars by having them finance stadiums under the threat of relocation. I read that book after reading Dan Moore’s terrific piece in The Ringer, in which he discussed how Camden Yards “forever changed professional sports.” In the article, Moore stated:

Read full story
Boston, MA

Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save Them

The Boston Red Sox got some horrific news last week. No, Chris Sale didn’t fall off his bike again, nor did another star player leave for nothing. No, the news was much worse than that. Keith Law released his annual farm system rankings at The Athletic, and he had the Red Sox ranked 23rd. Not only does he have them behind every other team in the AL East (yikes), but he also put them only one spot ahead of Dave Dombrowski’s Philadelphia Phillies.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves Field

As a rabid Braves fan since 1957, I have seen the team play in Milwaukee County Stadium, Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, Turner Field, and Truist Park (nee Sun Trust Park). But I truly have regrets about missing games in Braves Field, home of the Boston Braves from 1915-1952.

Read full story

Who really belongs among next year’s new eligibles for the Hall of Fame?

Very well, I surrender. Since it seemed half or more of baseball world couldn’t wait to start speculating on next year’s Hall of Fame class—it took, oh, about five seconds after Scott Rolen was elected during January’s final full week—I might as well join the fun. (Don’t go there: Rolen’s the number ten third baseman, ever, says Baseball Reference, and say I.)

Read full story

Happy Birthday to The Late, Great Hank Aaron

Had he not passed away two years ago, Hank Aaron would have turned 89 tomorrow. Ironically, he was born only one day ahead of Babe Ruth, whose long-standing career home run record he topped on April 8, 1974.

Read full story

Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees Career

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. When one looks at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees career, there is a great deal to examine. There is the good and there is not so good. There have been times when Giancarlo Stanton has been amazing - and there have been times when, well... he hasn't been.

Read full story
Miami, FL

On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade Ever

Greatest trade in team history? It’s a bold claim to make, whatever the team under discussion may be. There’s a lot to consider. A lot of history to sift through. For the Miami Marlins though? It’s a no-doubter when it comes to naming the trade worthy of the title. It also happened 24 years ago to the day on February 1, 1999.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The Colorado Rockies Have Been Busier Than You Think

It is incredibly easy to dunk on the Colorado Rockies, and fun too. The Rockies play on a mountain unto themselves, literally. Nestled a mile above sea level, the confines of Coors Field harbor one of the more baffling and sometimes irritating teams in all of baseball. Entering their 30th season, the Rockies have yet to win a division title and have made the playoffs just five times, most recently in 2018. Rebuilding is not in their copy of Webster’s Dictionary, instead, they opt for a perpetual state of mediocrity under the guise of contention.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise Pitchers

Kim Ng, the only female GM in the major leagues, is making her mark with the Miami Marlins. But she faces the double whammy of tight purse-strings and a division dominated by three juggernauts: the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, the 101-win New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves, seeking their sixth consecutive division title — the longest active streak in the majors.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Offseason evaluation of the Detroit Tigers

It has been a relatively quiet off-season for the Detroit Tigers. The biggest change for the team has been in the “behind the scenes” areas starting with the hiring of Scott Harris to be the new President of Baseball Operations. While many fans were hoping the Tigers would jump into the free-agent frenzy, they have been pretty conservative in both their signings and trades so far.

Read full story
3 comments

As spring training nears, teams have prospects everywhere

No…not THAT season, the one with the fat dude, the wee folk, flying mammals, free stuff, and football on every network. No, that season has passed into memory, gone at least until next Halloween.

Read full story

New Jersey SABR chapter offers Cooperstown candidates on Zoom

Less than an hour after this year’s Hall of Fame results were broadcast on MLB Network Tuesday, the New Jersey chapter of SABR held a no-holds-barred Zoom roundtable to discuss who was overlooked — not only by the baseball writers but also the various veterans (oops, eras) committees.

Read full story
1 comments

Scott Rolen And The Broken Hall Of Fame

Scott Rolen was announced Tuesday as the only member of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame class, garnering 76.3 percent of the vote and getting into the Hall by just five votes.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

The Rich History Of Oakland A’s Third Basemen

On Saturday the news of the death of legendary Oakland (and Kansas City) A’s third baseman Sal Bando broke. Coming on the heels of Ray Fosse’s passing in 2021, it was another tough day for A’s fans.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy