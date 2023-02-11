The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds, once known as The Big Red Machine, will rely on red-hot rookie Elly De La Cruz in the years ahead. Photo by Cincinnati Reds

By Lindsay Crosby

There's never been a player quite like Elly De La Cruz.

Not very highly regarded in the 2018 International Free Agency class (he was not listed in Top 100 lists for international signees and received a bonus of only $65,000), he's become a consensus Top 100 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

Physically, Elly De La Cruz is the best pure athlete to play in the Cincinnati Reds organization since Deion Sanders spent his free time away from a Hall of Fame football career roaming the outfield for the Reds.

His sprint speed is elite, coming in at a 70 or 75 grade on the typical 20-80 scouting scale (with 50 representing MLB average), with a 70-grade arm that is best described as a "railgun" and 70-grade power potential. Having one elite (70) grade is rare enough for a prospect, but three elite grades? Virtually unprecedented.

Defensively, there are a lot of questions about where Elly De La Cruz ends up for Cincinnati. Not because he's not good at shortstop, mind you, but because the combination of tools could allow him to excel at multiple positions.

He’s expressed interest in being the shortstop of the future for the Cincinnati Reds, but in a system absolutely stocked with middle infield defenders, his talents may be better utilized at third base (where he projects to be borderline elite, with good movement to his left) or even in center field, owing to his phenomenal range and that railgun of a right arm.

Because of having multiple elite-level tools, De La Cruz is seen as a rare "unicorn" type athlete who can alter the trajectory of a franchise, if he can be developed to his full potential.

The "Prospect Apparatus," the folks like Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and Baseball Prospectus who make a living doing this sort of thing, vary on whether this is possible, with projections ranging from "MVP-Caliber Superstar'' to "powerful but flawed slugger who might hit 25-30 home runs in a season with a strikeout rate over 30 per cent and a low batting average."

The discrepancy between projections owe to his rather unusual statline: in 2022, he hit over .300 in both High-A Dayton (73 games) and Double-A Chattanooga (47 games) despite a strikeout rate over 31 per cent combined between the two levels.

That strikeout rate was bottom 15 per cent of all qualified minor league hitters, and De La Cruz was the only prospect to strike out over 30 per cent of the time and still qualify for a batting title.

Moving from A-ball or High-A to Double A is usually the biggest jump in difficulty for a prospect, but De La Cruz did not slow down in either statistical production or comfort at the plate. His batting average and on-base percentage essentially stayed the same (.302 BA in High-A to .304 in Double-A; .359 OBP in High-A to .357 in Double-A), although the slugging dropped from an astronomical .609 in High-A to "only" .553 in Double-A Chattanooga.

De La Cruz was recognized with the Southern League’s “Prospect of the Month” award for August after finishing his first full calendar month with 19 extra-base hits in 24 games.

When you watch the at-bats, the strikeouts stem from De La Cruz's approach at the plate: he legitimately (and possibly rightfully) believes he can hit ANYTHING. He is incredibly aggressive early in the count, and subsequently can be coaxed to chase well-executed breaking pitches that start over the plate but dive or dart out of the zone.

His length doesn't help — being listed at 6'5, the long levers in the swing result in some susceptibility to not only elevated fastballs (which are some of the only fastballs actually increasing in usage amongst the minors) but pitches that come in on his hands.

Executing that "up and in'' pitch, however, is more easily said than done.

Maybe that's the key to Elly De La Cruz's success at every level in the minors so far: the pitchers he's facing can't properly execute a game-plan that takes advantage of his weaknesses at the plate and capitalizes on his aggressiveness.

It’s a shame that his time in AA didn’t overlap with Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley or that he didn’t get to face Miami’s Eury Perez. He did face the Angels’ Chase Silseth on August 21st, 2022 and went one for three against him with a solo home run and two strikeouts, the quintessential Elly De La Cruz statline.

The question becomes: at what point is Elly De La Cruz required to adjust his aggressive approach to mitigate his weaknesses with well-placed spin and off-speed?

Is it Triple-A, where he’s expected to open the 2023 season? Is it in Great American Ball Park, where the best pitchers in the world can (theoretically) execute at a high-enough level to take advantage of the aggressive superstar? Or will he ever have to change?

Maybe this is just who he is, and he’s quite literally one of a kind.

Lindsay Crosby is a baseball writer and podcaster. He covers Auburn (NCAA) Baseball for Auburn Daily and is the host of Locked On MLB Prospects, the #1 daily minor league baseball podcast. You can follow him on twitter @CrosbyBaseball.