Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees Career

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkEj3_0kcTJlOa00
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has not measured up to expectations in the Bronx.Photo byDR. Buddie, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D.

When one looks at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees career, there is a great deal to examine.  There is the good and there is not so good.  There have been times when Giancarlo Stanton has been amazing - and there have been times when, well... he hasn't been.

When one looks at the Yankees career (to date) of Giancarlo Stanton, a number of different arguments can be made, all logical and all based upon statistics and data.

In a way, the way one looks at Giancarlo Stanton might be the way one looks at the Yankees, baseball, or statistics in general.  There is so much to unpack that it becomes a challenge to even place it all in the context of an article.  

But I'll try.

Giancarlo Stanton, first and foremost, is a slugger; a big-time hitter.  And, for the Yankees, he has lived up that billing. Giancarlo Stanton's OPS+ over the course of his Yankees career is 129.  In four of his five seasons as a Yankee, his OPS+ has actually been over 130.  His overall total is brought down only by his poor (for his standards, at least) OPS+ of 113 in 2022.  Heading into last season, his OPS+ as a Yankee was 134.  

If one were to look at OPS+, a conclusion can be drawn that Giancarlo Stanton has been a very productive slugger for the Yankees, year-in-and-year-out.

But, alas(!), OPS+ doesn't tell the full story.  (No statistic does, of course.)

WAR is a statistic that is often used to determine a player's worth.  In many ways, WAR is the new industry standard.  If a player has a positive WAR, he had a good year.  The higher the WAR, of course, the better the player was. If we look at Giancarlo Stanton's career, we can see that he has had a positive WAR as a Yankee.  Over five seasons, Stanton's total Baseball-Reference WAR in New York has been 9.1.  Nice.

Or is it?

When one looks more closely, it is clear that Giancarlo Stanton, for all the slugging he does, has averaged less than 2.0 WAR per season.  That is positive production, but averaging 1.82 WAR each season isn't necessarily impressive - especially for a player who is supposed to be a middle-of-the-order hitter and a slugger who should be helping to lead the Yankees to the championship each year.

In fact, based on WAR, Giancarlo Stanton has basically had two good years as a Yankee and three seasons where he has been only slightly better than an average player.  Breaking Stanton's yearly WAR totals shows this clearly:

  • 2018 = 4.4 (a very good year)
  • 2019 = 0.4 (not so much)
  • 2020 = 0.6
  • 2021 = 3.1
  • 2022 = 0.7

Looking at it this way shows that, in three of his five seasons as a Yankee, Giancarlo Stanton has been only slightly better than a replacement player.  Basically 82 per cent of his total accumulated WAR was earned in his two best seasons (2018 and 2021).  The other years, he just has not provided much value to the team.

So, while Stanton's OPS+ tells one story, his WAR tells a completely different one.

One reason that Giancarlo Stanton's WAR has been low might be the fact that he just does not stay healthy.  A great player is only great if he is on the field and producing.  And, unfortunately, Giancarlo Stanton just has not been a player who has been available for the Yankees on a regular basis.  The following are his games played per season in total and as a percentage of the total number of games played by the team that year:

  • 2018 - 158 games played (97.5%)
  • 2019 - 18 games played (11.1%)
  • 2020 - 23 games played (38.3%)
  • 2021 - 139 games played (85.8%)
  • 2022 - 110 games played (67.9%)

In total, over his Yankees career, Giancarlo Stanton has played in only 63.2 per cent of the Yankees' games.  That's not very good. Worse, when one absents his first season, since 2019, Giancarlo Stanton has played in only 53.1 per cent of all games played, or just over half of the games.  That is simply, not very good.

Because Stanton has missed so many games, it becomes difficult to look at his yearly totals for things such as home runs because the numbers are depressed.  Looking at his home runs on a yearly basis shows three solid years and two poor years (even adjusted for the shortened 2020 season):

  • 2018 = 38 homers
  • 2019 = 3 homers
  • 2020 = 4 homers (pro-rated to 6 based on a full season, with his games missed)
  • 2021 = 35 homers
  • 2022 = 31 homers

Runs Batted In provides another, less-than-great, story. Giancarlo Stanton has reached 100 RBIs once in his Yankees career (2018). He came close in 2021 (97), but otherwise, the numbers are not all that impressive (78 in 2022, 13 in 2019, 11 in 2020).  

Stanton's batting average has also been less than stellar.  Stanton has never even hit .275 in a full Yankees season.  In years where he has played in more than 50 per cent of the games, his batting averages have been:

  • 2018 = .266
  • 2021 = .273
  • 2022 = .211

For a player who was brought to the team as a superstar, his overall performance has been lacking.  

Adding to the overall lack of greatness has been the fact that he has not played the field well.  His overall Defensive WAR has been in negative figures in each season he's been a Yankee.  

Of course, for the Yankees, it is often about the post-season.  The question one might ask is "How has Stanton done in the post season?"  Supporters might note that he has hit .260 with 11 homers in 9 post season series.  Those are nice numbers.  But, when one looks closer, it becomes less impressive.  It is clear that in Wild Card games, Giancarlo Stanton is amazing (.429 with 4 homers in 4 games), but in the other series (.231, 7 homers in 6 games), he has been less so.  

In conclusion, one can look at Giancarlo Stanton's statistics as a Yankee and draw multiple conclusions.  For me, the numbers speak to a player who has vastly under-performed.  Stanton was brought to the Yankees to be great.  Overall, he hasn't been great.  In one season, his first, he was very good.  In the other seasons, he has mostly been a slightly better-than-average player when he has played, but the significant amount of games he has missed has also negatively impacted the team.  

Baseball Reference projects Giancarlo Stanton to hit .239/26/73 in 2023 as a 33-year-old ballplayer in 2023.  That feels just about correct.  Good, not great, and overall disappointing.  When the Yankees acquired Giancarlo Stanton, they thought they were acquiring a superstar.  He hasn't been that.  The concern, going forward, is that Giancarlo Stanton, at 33 years old, is about to enter his decline years.  

As a Yankee, the past wasn't particularly great for Giancarlo Stanton.  I am concerned that his future will be even less so.  

Dr. Paul Semendinger is the author of The Least Among Them, Scattering the Ashes, and the soon-to-be-released From Compton to the Bronx, the autobiography of Yankees great Roy White.  Paul can be found on Twitter @DrPaulRSem.  He also runs the Yankees site Start Spreading the News.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

Boston, MA

Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save Them

The Boston Red Sox got some horrific news last week. No, Chris Sale didn’t fall off his bike again, nor did another star player leave for nothing. No, the news was much worse than that. Keith Law released his annual farm system rankings at The Athletic, and he had the Red Sox ranked 23rd. Not only does he have them behind every other team in the AL East (yikes), but he also put them only one spot ahead of Dave Dombrowski’s Philadelphia Phillies.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves Field

As a rabid Braves fan since 1957, I have seen the team play in Milwaukee County Stadium, Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, Turner Field, and Truist Park (nee Sun Trust Park). But I truly have regrets about missing games in Braves Field, home of the Boston Braves from 1915-1952.

Read full story

Who really belongs among next year’s new eligibles for the Hall of Fame?

Very well, I surrender. Since it seemed half or more of baseball world couldn’t wait to start speculating on next year’s Hall of Fame class—it took, oh, about five seconds after Scott Rolen was elected during January’s final full week—I might as well join the fun. (Don’t go there: Rolen’s the number ten third baseman, ever, says Baseball Reference, and say I.)

Read full story

Happy Birthday to The Late, Great Hank Aaron

Had he not passed away two years ago, Hank Aaron would have turned 89 tomorrow. Ironically, he was born only one day ahead of Babe Ruth, whose long-standing career home run record he topped on April 8, 1974.

Read full story
Miami, FL

On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade Ever

Greatest trade in team history? It’s a bold claim to make, whatever the team under discussion may be. There’s a lot to consider. A lot of history to sift through. For the Miami Marlins though? It’s a no-doubter when it comes to naming the trade worthy of the title. It also happened 24 years ago to the day on February 1, 1999.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The Colorado Rockies Have Been Busier Than You Think

It is incredibly easy to dunk on the Colorado Rockies, and fun too. The Rockies play on a mountain unto themselves, literally. Nestled a mile above sea level, the confines of Coors Field harbor one of the more baffling and sometimes irritating teams in all of baseball. Entering their 30th season, the Rockies have yet to win a division title and have made the playoffs just five times, most recently in 2018. Rebuilding is not in their copy of Webster’s Dictionary, instead, they opt for a perpetual state of mediocrity under the guise of contention.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise Pitchers

Kim Ng, the only female GM in the major leagues, is making her mark with the Miami Marlins. But she faces the double whammy of tight purse-strings and a division dominated by three juggernauts: the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, the 101-win New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves, seeking their sixth consecutive division title — the longest active streak in the majors.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Offseason evaluation of the Detroit Tigers

It has been a relatively quiet off-season for the Detroit Tigers. The biggest change for the team has been in the “behind the scenes” areas starting with the hiring of Scott Harris to be the new President of Baseball Operations. While many fans were hoping the Tigers would jump into the free-agent frenzy, they have been pretty conservative in both their signings and trades so far.

Read full story
3 comments

As spring training nears, teams have prospects everywhere

No…not THAT season, the one with the fat dude, the wee folk, flying mammals, free stuff, and football on every network. No, that season has passed into memory, gone at least until next Halloween.

Read full story

New Jersey SABR chapter offers Cooperstown candidates on Zoom

Less than an hour after this year’s Hall of Fame results were broadcast on MLB Network Tuesday, the New Jersey chapter of SABR held a no-holds-barred Zoom roundtable to discuss who was overlooked — not only by the baseball writers but also the various veterans (oops, eras) committees.

Read full story
1 comments

Scott Rolen And The Broken Hall Of Fame

Scott Rolen was announced Tuesday as the only member of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame class, garnering 76.3 percent of the vote and getting into the Hall by just five votes.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

The Rich History Of Oakland A’s Third Basemen

On Saturday the news of the death of legendary Oakland (and Kansas City) A’s third baseman Sal Bando broke. Coming on the heels of Ray Fosse’s passing in 2021, it was another tough day for A’s fans.

Read full story

If He Wins MVP Honors, Michael Harris II Will Join Elite Company

Cal Ripken, Jr. did it first: Rookie of the Year one year and MVP the next. The future Hall of Famer did it while playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 1982 and 1983. Ryan Howard (Phillies) followed suit in 2006, winning the MVP trophy a year after taking top rookie honors and becoming the first National Leaguer to do that.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star

It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.

Read full story
1 comments

‘World Baseball Classic’ To Wreak Havoc With Spring Training Again

The World Baseball Classic is neither. It doesn’t involved the whole world, does include entities that aren’t actually countries [Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory], and presents the biggest conflict of interest in baseball history.

Read full story

Forgotten Great? 19th Century Pitcher Was True Workhorse

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. Can you imagine being a pitcher and winning 20 games in a season?. Let's stretch the realms of reality. Think of a pitcher winning 40 games in a season!

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia A’s Pitcher Bob Trice Thought Baseball Should Be Fun

On July 11, 1954, between games of a doubleheader featuring the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Athletics, rookie pitcher Bob Trice walked into A’s manager Eddie Joost’s office in the locker room at Connie Mack Stadium and made an unusual request.

Read full story

Revitalized Negro Leagues Park Makes List Of Top 5 Articles Of 2022

Since the weekend editions of Here’s The Pitch invariably include two feature articles, it took a little longer to find five 2022 pieces that most deserved reprinting. Subject matter varied widely, from Charlie Finley's cousin to the resurrection of a moribund ballpark that once housed Negro League greats.

Read full story

A short, thoughtful look at baseball’s first two weeks of 2023

The Trevor Bauer saga ended for now with the Dodgers designating the louse for assignment. It took the Dodgers almost two weeks from the moment his suspension was lifted at time served to decide something they had eons to decide. I could be wrong, but it didn’t take that long for New York to make up its mind and finally build the Second Avenue Subway.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy