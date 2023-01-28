New Jersey SABR chapter offers Cooperstown candidates on Zoom

Dale Murphy crosses the plate after one of his 398 home runs.Photo byJeffrey Hayes, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Less than an hour after this year’s Hall of Fame results were broadcast on MLB Network Tuesday, the New Jersey chapter of SABR held a no-holds-barred Zoom roundtable to discuss who was overlooked — not only by the baseball writers but also the various veterans (oops, eras) committees.

Lots of names were suggested, including some rejected in recent votes by the BBWAA (Andruw Jones, Todd Helton) and the Contemporary Baseball Players eras committee (Dale Murphy, Don Mattingly).

On the very same day, Joel Sherman had the temerity to complain on MLB Network that the 75 per cent threshold is too tough to attain.

Sure it is, when people like Sherman vote for only two candidates and leave eight spots on their ballot blank.

Incomplete ballots, not to mention the eight blank ones that were returned in some bizarre protest of Pete Rose’s exclusion, make it virtually impossible for anyone to accrue three-quarters of the vote. Do the math.

Even Scott Rolen, the only man elected to the Class of 2023 by the writers, barely squeaked in, getting four more votes than he needed. It was the same for David Ortiz last year. He got in, but barely.

For SABR — the Society for American Baseball Research — the list of overlooked candidates stretches even further than a Fred McGriff home run.

Both Murphy and Roger Maris won consecutive MVP awards but are not in the Hall.

Neither is Lou Whitaker, the double-play partner of Alan Trammell, a weaker hitter who is.

Also missing are Tommy John, a sure 300-game winner had he not needed what came to be called Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, and Luis Tiant, a big-game pitcher for the Red Sox and Indians.

The entire PED crowd — Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, and others — have the numbers but can’t escape the cloud of suspicion that hangs over their heads.

Curt Schilling, perhaps the best big-game pitcher of recent vintage, talked his way out of favor with inflammatory political posts, including one in which he told writers not to vote for him in his last year on the ballot.

Andy Pettitte, though he apologized, is also in the PEDs boat — despite a record 19 post-season wins.

Lew Burdette, MVP of the 1957 World Series and long-time sidekick to Warren Spahn, certainly deserves more consideration.

So does Joe Niekro, who shares the record for wins by brothers with his knuckle-balling elder, Phil Niekro.

If labor loudmouth Marvin Miller is in, how about Charlie Finley, the only owner who had the foresight to vocally oppose him? Even George Steinbrenner, who treated his employees as poorly as Finley treated his players.

It’s possible to make a case for super-agent Scott Boras, who certainly influenced the game. But his antics alienated almost everyone except his millionaire client players.

The Hall of Fame doesn’t have categories for agents, scouts, or coaches but surely must find room (are you listening, Leo Mazzone?).

David Krell, head of the New Jersey SABR chapter, favors two former Mets, slugger Dave Kingman and owner Joan Payson, but there was also some sentiment for the unrelated Evans boys (Darrell of Atlanta and Dwight of Boston).

If nothing else, the evening stirred up great baseball talk when nothing is happening in the game before pitchers and catchers report on Valentine’s Day.

For that, we are grateful. Thanks, David, for setting it up.

