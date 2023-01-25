Scott Rolen And The Broken Hall Of Fame

Scott Rolen Photo by Keith Allison

By David Blumberg

Scott Rolen was announced Tuesday as the only member of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame class, garnering 76.3 percent of the vote and getting into the Hall by just five votes.

Rolen posted a 122 OPS+ and won eight Gold Gloves at third base over his 17-year career, so he’s certainly a worthy inclusion. Seeing as he also works for my alma mater of Indiana University, I might be slightly biased, but his candidacy had become a popular one amongst statheads in recent years.

Seeing Rolen just barely get in and lifetime Rockies slugger Todd Helton miss out, though, shows the brokenness of this process.

Criticisms of the Hall of Fame are nothing new. The institution has been under fire since its inception and that drumbeat has only gotten louder in the wake of the steroid era, as writers have been quick to moralize and grandstand.

However you feel about the steroid era of baseball, it’s hard to argue that Hall of Fame voters have done their jobs in a satisfactory manner. From insipid arguments defending empty ballots to grandiose ethical judgements, it’s been hard to nod in agreement with the BBWAA and its process over the last 20 or so years.

Some with votes have pointed out that the criteria to have a vote itself can be flawed. We know there are examples of voters who stopped covering baseball a while ago continuing to have a ballot.

Even worse is that voters can vote for up to 10 candidates, but many choose not to use the full power of the ballot anyways. The requirements are too loose, which leads to the outlandish protest ballots we seem to get every year.

I don’t know where we go from here, but it’s clear this process needs reform. It may not matter to everyone, but it does matter to these players and that should be honored in this process and in attempts to reform it.