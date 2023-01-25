Scott Rolen And The Broken Hall Of Fame

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nuti_0kRHIFNC00
Scott RolenPhoto byKeith Allison

By David Blumberg

Scott Rolen was announced Tuesday as the only member of the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame class, garnering 76.3 percent of the vote and getting into the Hall by just five votes. 

Rolen posted a 122 OPS+ and won eight Gold Gloves at third base over his 17-year career, so he’s certainly a worthy inclusion. Seeing as he also works for my alma mater of Indiana University, I might be slightly biased, but his candidacy had become a popular one amongst statheads in recent years. 

Seeing Rolen just barely get in and lifetime Rockies slugger Todd Helton miss out, though, shows the brokenness of this process. 

Criticisms of the Hall of Fame are nothing new. The institution has been under fire since its inception and that drumbeat has only gotten louder in the wake of the steroid era, as writers have been quick to moralize and grandstand. 

However you feel about the steroid era of baseball, it’s hard to argue that Hall of Fame voters have done their jobs in a satisfactory manner. From insipid arguments defending empty ballots to grandiose ethical judgements, it’s been hard to nod in agreement with the BBWAA and its process over the last 20 or so years. 

Some with votes have pointed out that the criteria to have a vote itself can be flawed. We know there are examples of voters who stopped covering baseball a while ago continuing to have a ballot. 

Even worse is that voters can vote for up to 10 candidates, but many choose not to use the full power of the ballot anyways. The requirements are too loose, which leads to the outlandish protest ballots we seem to get every year. 

I don’t know where we go from here, but it’s clear this process needs reform. It may not matter to everyone, but it does matter to these players and that should be honored in this process and in attempts to reform it.

David Blumberg is a long-suffering Cubs fan. You can find his baseball opinions on Twitter and other musings on Medium at DGBlog. Follow him on Twitter @DGBlumberg.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# scott rolen# phillies# reds# cardinals# baseball hall of fame

Comments / 1

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

Miami, FL

Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise Pitchers

Kim Ng, the only female GM in the major leagues, is making her mark with the Miami Marlins. But she faces the double whammy of tight purse-strings and a division dominated by three juggernauts: the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, the 101-win New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves, seeking their sixth consecutive division title — the longest active streak in the majors.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Offseason evaluation of the Detroit Tigers

It has been a relatively quiet off-season for the Detroit Tigers. The biggest change for the team has been in the “behind the scenes” areas starting with the hiring of Scott Harris to be the new President of Baseball Operations. While many fans were hoping the Tigers would jump into the free-agent frenzy, they have been pretty conservative in both their signings and trades so far.

Read full story
3 comments

As spring training nears, teams have prospects everywhere

No…not THAT season, the one with the fat dude, the wee folk, flying mammals, free stuff, and football on every network. No, that season has passed into memory, gone at least until next Halloween.

Read full story

New Jersey SABR chapter offers Cooperstown candidates on Zoom

Less than an hour after this year’s Hall of Fame results were broadcast on MLB Network Tuesday, the New Jersey chapter of SABR held a no-holds-barred Zoom roundtable to discuss who was overlooked — not only by the baseball writers but also the various veterans (oops, eras) committees.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

The Rich History Of Oakland A’s Third Basemen

On Saturday the news of the death of legendary Oakland (and Kansas City) A’s third baseman Sal Bando broke. Coming on the heels of Ray Fosse’s passing in 2021, it was another tough day for A’s fans.

Read full story

If He Wins MVP Honors, Michael Harris II Will Join Elite Company

Cal Ripken, Jr. did it first: Rookie of the Year one year and MVP the next. The future Hall of Famer did it while playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 1982 and 1983. Ryan Howard (Phillies) followed suit in 2006, winning the MVP trophy a year after taking top rookie honors and becoming the first National Leaguer to do that.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star

It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.

Read full story
1 comments

‘World Baseball Classic’ To Wreak Havoc With Spring Training Again

The World Baseball Classic is neither. It doesn’t involved the whole world, does include entities that aren’t actually countries [Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory], and presents the biggest conflict of interest in baseball history.

Read full story

Forgotten Great? 19th Century Pitcher Was True Workhorse

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. Can you imagine being a pitcher and winning 20 games in a season?. Let's stretch the realms of reality. Think of a pitcher winning 40 games in a season!

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia A’s Pitcher Bob Trice Thought Baseball Should Be Fun

On July 11, 1954, between games of a doubleheader featuring the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Athletics, rookie pitcher Bob Trice walked into A’s manager Eddie Joost’s office in the locker room at Connie Mack Stadium and made an unusual request.

Read full story

Revitalized Negro Leagues Park Makes List Of Top 5 Articles Of 2022

Since the weekend editions of Here’s The Pitch invariably include two feature articles, it took a little longer to find five 2022 pieces that most deserved reprinting. Subject matter varied widely, from Charlie Finley's cousin to the resurrection of a moribund ballpark that once housed Negro League greats.

Read full story

A short, thoughtful look at baseball’s first two weeks of 2023

The Trevor Bauer saga ended for now with the Dodgers designating the louse for assignment. It took the Dodgers almost two weeks from the moment his suspension was lifted at time served to decide something they had eons to decide. I could be wrong, but it didn’t take that long for New York to make up its mind and finally build the Second Avenue Subway.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Milo and Harry: a Match Not Made in Baseball Heaven

The seventh inning was REALLY a stretch when Harry Caray and Milo Hamilton shared the broadcast booth of the Chicago Cubs in the ‘80s. Remember that song Harry used to sing? Here's a little bit of history on how it all got started:

Read full story

Correa’s Odyssey Finally Stops Where It Started

Maybe the third time’s the charm. At least that’s the view of Carlos Correa, agent Scott Boras, and the Minnesota Twins. Like a seagull stealing a slice of pizza on the Jersey shore, the Twins pounced after the medical staffs of both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets paused.

Read full story

Ryan Reynolds In An MLB Game? Here's How It Could Happen

With constant roster fluctuation throughout the MLB season, there are always new players entering and exiting the dugout across all 30 Major League teams. These comings and goings mean there’s an ever-increasing amount of entertaining pitcher-batter name combos across the league, which has inspired me to write a “Part 2” to this article I penned a while back. Enjoy another set of pitchers and batters teaming up to create some new, yet familiar, names.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?

There is a substantial disconnect between the romanticized fairy-tale swashbucklers of Robert Louis Stephenson and J.M. Barrie and the reality of actual piracy in the colonial Americas. They didn’t say, “ARRR,” rarely buried their treasure, and usually got captured and executed. Instead of charming antiheroes, they were mostly just amoral jerks with terrible hygiene.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023

Things could change with more trades or free-agent signings, but these were the Top 10 prospects of the up-and-coming Detroit Tigers as the new year opened:. Jace Jung 2B: It's Jung and Colt Keith who are the best potential hitters in the Tigers system. Jung has the plate discipline and power to be a fixture in the middle of the Tigers line-up.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Could Find Room For More Managers in Class of 2024

Almost a decade has passed since a former incarnation of the Veterans Committee elected a trio of managers to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2014 included Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tony La Russa.

Read full story

Ohtani Wasn’t the Most Recent Player To Pitch And Play A Position

A recent Here’s the Pitch offering by Dr. Paul Semendinger, editor of the Yankees-oriented site Start Spreading the News, pointed out that Shohei Ohtani can’t be properly compared to Babe Ruth as someone who frequently pitched and played another position because the Japanese superstar performs as a designated hitter. Ohtani has no need for a glove other than when he pitches.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy