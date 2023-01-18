Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia A’s Pitcher Bob Trice Thought Baseball Should Be Fun

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRGsE_0kIomUNB00
Photo byRuss Walsh

By Russ Walsh

On July 11, 1954, between games of a doubleheader featuring the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Athletics, rookie pitcher Bob Trice walked into A’s manager Eddie Joost’s office in the locker room at Connie Mack Stadium and made an unusual request. 

“I’d like you to send me back to [Athletics Triple-A affiliate] Ottawa.” 

Joost was flabbergasted. Trice was the first African American to play professional baseball for a Philadelphia team. Was he unhappy? Was the team not treating him well? 

“Everything here is fine,” Trice responded. “But right now, I think I’d be better off in Ottawa.”

Still, Joost couldn’t understand the request. While Trice had been struggling recently and had been hit around in the first game that day, Trice was his best pitcher. The rookie had recorded seven wins for Joost’s struggling A’s, who had a record of 30-49 after that day. Trice was adamant though. 

“I planned to make this move anyway,” he said. “I would have asked to be sent back to Ottawa even if I won today.”

One of the reasons it was so surprising that Trice asked to return to the Minors is that it took him a long time to get to the Majors, largely because of baseball’s color line. Trice was 27 years old when he was called up to the A’s in September 1953. He had virtually forced his promotion by posting a stellar campaign with Triple-A Ottawa in 1953, going 21-10 with a 3.10 ERA. 

After pitching well during his September callup, Trice was counted on to be one of the A’s starters for 1954. He did not disappoint, winning his first four starts and compiling a 7-4 record through mid-June. Trice was also one of the better hitters on the team, batting .286 with a home run. Now he was asking to go back to the Minors?

Trice’s journey to the Major Leagues was a circuitous one. A three-sport athlete at segregated Dunbar High School in Weirton, West Virginia, Trice joined the Navy right out of school in 1944 at the height of World War II. In the military, he grew to 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, playing first base on various service teams. 

After the war, Trice played ball for the Steubenville, Ohio semi-pro team, where he was recruited by the Homestead Grays of the Negro National League. He was still a first baseman when he joined the Grays, but the Grays needed pitching, so they converted him. After parts of three seasons with the Grays, Trice signed with the Farnum Pirates of Canada’s Class A Provincial League. After two years with Farnum, his contract was purchased by the A’s in 1952.

Trice seemed to find himself once he moved to the A’s, and he quickly rose through their system. Not blessed with overpowering stuff, he once said, “I have made up my mind to let the batter hit my pitch. I pitch to the man’s weakness.” After another season in the Provincial League, this time with the A’s affiliate in St. Hyacinthe, Trice jumped all the way to Triple-A Ottawa and then to the Majors.

But now after overcoming all the obstacles that stood in a Black man’s way to get to the Major Leagues, Trice was asking to be sent back down. 

“Everybody I’ve talked to says I’m crazy,” Trice once told Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Art Morrow. “And maybe I am. But I thought about this a long time, and I think I am doing the right thing. I figure in the long run that is what is best for me, and since I can’t seem to win in my current frame of mind, the team shouldn’t miss me.”

Trice seemed to long for the more relaxed atmosphere of the Minor Leagues. 

“Things are different there,” he said. “Being in the Minors, everybody’s trying to improve himself, and a fellow can go out an hour or two early and shag flies and work on ground balls in the infield or even get in a few licks with the bat. He can throw as much as he wants.” 

The Major League routine did not allow for that, Trice maintained. 

“In Philadelphia, I couldn’t do that. Everything has to be run according to schedule,” he said. “In games, I found, everything has to be done according to form. I guess I never was one much for form; I just like to go out there and throw the best I know how. But even when you win, there’s someone in the Major Leagues to tell you you’re doing something wrong.

“It just wasn’t fun anymore; it was work. So, I decided to ask to be sent back to Ottawa where I had a lot of fun last year. I think that I can get back in the groove there. I think everything will work out better this way.” 

What Trice did not say was that his shoulder was bothering him. He was unable to follow through on his pitches, and the injury, more than any other single issue, was likely responsible for his lack of effectiveness. 

After the 1954 season, the Athletics moved to Kansas City and Trice joined them there, but after some encouraging signs in spring training in 1955 and a couple of good starts at the beginning of the regular season, Trice was hit hard and optioned out to Columbus in the International League. He never returned to the Majors. 

In 1956, Trice landed on the roster of the Mexico City Reds in the Mexican League, where he pitched and played the outfield. According to The Sporting News correspondent Miguel A. Calzadilla, Trice was happy there. 

“He’s having fun pitching, playing in the outfield, and hitting.” 

The reluctant Major Leaguer, the man who broke the color barrier in Philadelphia, had apparently found his niche. For Trice, the game of baseball was meant to be fun, and if you weren’t having fun, it was time to try something different.

Notes

In writing this article, I relied on the biography of Bob Trice written by Jack Morris and available here as well as a Philadelphia Inquirer article from July 18, 1954 by Art Morrow, “Promising A’s Hurler (7-8) Wanted Back in Ottawa.”

Russ Walsh is a retired teacher, diehard Phillies fan, and student of the history of baseball with a special interest in the odd, quirky, and once in a lifetime events that happen on the baseball field. He writes for both the SABR BioProject and the SABR Games Project and maintains his own blog The Faith of a Phillies Fan. You can reach Russ on Twitter @faithofaphilli1

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bob trice# mlb# philadelphia# athletics# baseball

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

If He Wins MVP Honors, Michael Harris II Will Join Elite Company

Cal Ripken, Jr. did it first: Rookie of the Year one year and MVP the next. The future Hall of Famer did it while playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 1982 and 1983. Ryan Howard (Phillies) followed suit in 2006, winning the MVP trophy a year after taking top rookie honors and becoming the first National Leaguer to do that.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star

It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.

Read full story
1 comments

‘World Baseball Classic’ To Wreak Havoc With Spring Training Again

The World Baseball Classic is neither. It doesn’t involved the whole world, does include entities that aren’t actually countries [Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory], and presents the biggest conflict of interest in baseball history.

Read full story

Forgotten Great? 19th Century Pitcher Was True Workhorse

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. Can you imagine being a pitcher and winning 20 games in a season?. Let's stretch the realms of reality. Think of a pitcher winning 40 games in a season!

Read full story
2 comments

Revitalized Negro Leagues Park Makes List Of Top 5 Articles Of 2022

Since the weekend editions of Here’s The Pitch invariably include two feature articles, it took a little longer to find five 2022 pieces that most deserved reprinting. Subject matter varied widely, from Charlie Finley's cousin to the resurrection of a moribund ballpark that once housed Negro League greats.

Read full story

A short, thoughtful look at baseball’s first two weeks of 2023

The Trevor Bauer saga ended for now with the Dodgers designating the louse for assignment. It took the Dodgers almost two weeks from the moment his suspension was lifted at time served to decide something they had eons to decide. I could be wrong, but it didn’t take that long for New York to make up its mind and finally build the Second Avenue Subway.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Milo and Harry: a Match Not Made in Baseball Heaven

The seventh inning was REALLY a stretch when Harry Caray and Milo Hamilton shared the broadcast booth of the Chicago Cubs in the ‘80s. Remember that song Harry used to sing? Here's a little bit of history on how it all got started:

Read full story

Correa’s Odyssey Finally Stops Where It Started

Maybe the third time’s the charm. At least that’s the view of Carlos Correa, agent Scott Boras, and the Minnesota Twins. Like a seagull stealing a slice of pizza on the Jersey shore, the Twins pounced after the medical staffs of both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets paused.

Read full story

Ryan Reynolds In An MLB Game? Here's How It Could Happen

With constant roster fluctuation throughout the MLB season, there are always new players entering and exiting the dugout across all 30 Major League teams. These comings and goings mean there’s an ever-increasing amount of entertaining pitcher-batter name combos across the league, which has inspired me to write a “Part 2” to this article I penned a while back. Enjoy another set of pitchers and batters teaming up to create some new, yet familiar, names.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?

There is a substantial disconnect between the romanticized fairy-tale swashbucklers of Robert Louis Stephenson and J.M. Barrie and the reality of actual piracy in the colonial Americas. They didn’t say, “ARRR,” rarely buried their treasure, and usually got captured and executed. Instead of charming antiheroes, they were mostly just amoral jerks with terrible hygiene.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023

Things could change with more trades or free-agent signings, but these were the Top 10 prospects of the up-and-coming Detroit Tigers as the new year opened:. Jace Jung 2B: It's Jung and Colt Keith who are the best potential hitters in the Tigers system. Jung has the plate discipline and power to be a fixture in the middle of the Tigers line-up.

Read full story

Hall of Fame Could Find Room For More Managers in Class of 2024

Almost a decade has passed since a former incarnation of the Veterans Committee elected a trio of managers to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2014 included Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tony La Russa.

Read full story

Ohtani Wasn’t the Most Recent Player To Pitch And Play A Position

A recent Here’s the Pitch offering by Dr. Paul Semendinger, editor of the Yankees-oriented site Start Spreading the News, pointed out that Shohei Ohtani can’t be properly compared to Babe Ruth as someone who frequently pitched and played another position because the Japanese superstar performs as a designated hitter. Ohtani has no need for a glove other than when he pitches.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-Term

Fans of the Boston Red Sox, still seething that the team traded Mookie Betts and failed to retain fellow icon Xander Bogaerts from leaving via free agency, heaved a huge sigh of relief this week when slugging third baseman Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million extension.

Read full story

Baseball Blind Spot: Where Are The Women Umpires?

While the 2022 Major League Baseball season started late due to the lockout, as the season progressed, observers noticed one aspect of the game that was substantially improving -- the increased involvement of women. In fact, 2022 saw an impressive number of firsts that made clear that the sport had come a long way from the days when Ladies Days seemed the only bow the game made to the nation’s majority population.

Read full story
1 comments

Yet Another Endorsement Of Andruw Jones For Cooperstown

Andruw Jones, best-known for his defense, was also a feared slugger.Photo byCarl Fredrickson (Digi360) from Roswell, GA, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. [Editor’s Note: The following was written before New York Post columnist Jon Heyman revealed Wednesday that Andruw Jones was the top choice on his Class of 2023 Hall of Fame ballot.]

Read full story

Hurricane Ian Leaves Spring Training Scheduling Nightmare

Because of the damage Hurricane Ian did to their Port Charlotte facility, the Tampa Bay Rays will play 2023 home exhibition games indoors.Photo byVmartin12, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of Hardcovers

The Pediment Publishing hardcover Kings of the Hill captures the day-by-day excitement of the 2022 Houston Astros' world championship.Photo byPediment Publishing. Tonight is New Year’s Eve — marking the beginning of a six-week slog between the leftovers of the winter meetings and the dates pitchers and catchers report.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign

The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches.Photo byZakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. “Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy