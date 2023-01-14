Revitalized Negro Leagues Park Makes List Of Top 5 Articles Of 2022

CC Sabathia was among the baseball celebrities who participated in the rededication of Hinchliffe Stadium, a former Negro Leagues bastion.Photo byArturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Since the weekend editions of Here’s The Pitch invariably include two feature articles, it took a little longer to find five 2022 pieces that most deserved reprinting.

Subject matter varied widely, from Charlie Finley's cousin to the resurrection of a moribund ballpark that once housed Negro League greats.

Even Damn Yankees was included, along with the little-known pitcher who was the most-traded player in baseball history.

Choosing these five easy pieces was tough, since so much solid baseball writing went into every issue of HERE'S THE PITCH. Published by the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America, the 6-times-a-week newsletter has three editors, selected from 53 candidates by the chief officers of the organization. I was lucky enough be one of them and requested the weekend editions (Friday and Saturday) so that I could expand the information inside with one of my own columns.

I included a couple of those here because of the unusual subject matter, hoping this quintet will prove entertaining and perhaps even educational:

By Tyler Maher: ‘22 Season Finishes Strong After Rough Start

By Dan Schlossberg: Jesse Chavez Was Traded More Than Anyone

By Dan Schlossberg: Hinchliffe Stadium, Negro Leagues Bastion, Gets 2023 Team

By Andrew Sharp: Sievers? Killebrew? Who Was the Model for Joe Hardy?

By Nancy Finley: Carl Finley Belongs in Oakland A’s Hall of Fame

Here’s to another great year of reading, writing, and editing. Everyone who contributed to the weekend editions of the IBWAA newsletter is greatly appreciated — especially those of you who got their stories in early!

Here’s The Pitch weekend editor Dan Schlossberg is at ballauthor@gmail.com. His website is www.danschlossberg.net.

