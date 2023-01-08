Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDkIH_0k7ULpuD00
WIth many spots open, Detroit rookies will get long looks during 2023 spring training in Lakeland, FL.Photo byRoger DeWitt from Same, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Joe Underhill

Things could change with more trades or free-agent signings, but these were the Top 10 prospects of the up-and-coming Detroit Tigers as the new year opened:

  1. Jace Jung 2B: It's Jung and Colt Keith who are the best potential hitters in the Tigers system. Jung has the plate discipline and power to be a fixture in the middle of the Tigers line-up.
    _______________________________________________________________________
  2. Jackson Jobe SRHP: Jobe has four above average pitches that he matches with slightly above average command. The number three overall pick from the 2021 draft improved across the 2022 season and should start the year in High A. If he continues to build on his potential, he is a front-line starter.
    _______________________________________________________________________
  3. Wilmer Flores SRHP: Flores was a non-drafted free agent signed after the 2020 draft. He features a plus fastball and curve, but command has been an issue. If the command continues to improve and he adds a reliable third pitch (he’s been working on a change up and cutter), he’s a potential No. 2 starter. Worse case: his fastball/curve combo could turn him into a high-leverage reliever.
    ________________________________________________________________________
  4. Colt Keith 3B/2B: The bat is Keith's calling card. Keith looked to be on his way to a rapid advancement in the Tigers system before he suffered a freak injury to his shoulder diving back into first base. His final stat line at High A: .301/.370/.544 with a .914 OPS and 26 extra-base hits. The Tigers were having Keith play both third and second to give his bat the best chance to be in the lineup. After rehab Keith played well in the Arizona Fall League, slashing .344/.463/.541 for an OPS of 1.004 and an even 16/16 strikeout-to walks. While rehabbing Keith added extra weight (all muscle), but that extra mass seemed to impact his ability in the field. Long term defensive home is a question, but the bat will play.
    ________________________________________________________________________
  5. Ty Madden SRHP: The Tigers went back-to-back pitchers in 2021 taking Madden with their competitive balance pick (32 overall). Madden won Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award but fell due in part to concerns about his ability to pitch up in the zone. Madden has shown both a willingness and an ability to keep hitters honest with his fastball command pitching to all quadrants of the zone. Madden has a plus fastball and slider combo and flashes above average changeup and curveball. Overall, he has the look of a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.
    _______________________________________________________________________
  6. Peyton Graham SS: Graham was the Tigers second round pick in 2022 after playing his college baseball at Oklahoma. Graham moved from third to shortstop while in college and depending on how his body develops could stick at short in the majors. In a 27-game cameo for low A, Graham slashed .270/.345/.370 with an OPS of .715. He needs to continue to work on improving his control of the strike zone but has the look of a player who can contribute every day at the major- league level.
    ________________________________________________________________________
  7. Izaac Pacheco 3B: Pacheco was the Tigers second round pick in 2021 as a high school shortstop, but his long-term home is probably at third base. Pacheco has above average power and plays above average defense. The strike zone control needs some improvement, but Pacheco has the tools to be an impact bat.
    ________________________________________________________________________
  8. Parker Meadows CF: Meadows was a second-round pick by the Tigers in 2018 out of high school, who is one of if not the fastest player in the system. He uses that speed to play plus defense in center. The bat has been the question, with a long swing and a hitch that has led to high strikeouts and low contact rates. Swing adjustments in 2022 allowed Meadows to improve his contract rate and tap into his natural above average power. Meadows slashed .275/.354/.466 with an OPS of .820 at AA Erie in 113 games. If he can maintain his 2022, Meadows will be on track to see time at AAA before a September call-up.
    ________________________________________________________________________
  9. Justyn-Henry Malloy 3B/LF: The first prospect new Tigers president Scott Harris has acquired; Malloy has good strike-zone discipline and a whole-field approach that should play well in Comerica Park. The glove is the question-mark, but with his infield/outfield flexibility, Malloy should give the Tigers some options. The former Atlanta prospect, picked up in the Joe Jimenez trade last month, will come to spring training with a chance to make the MLB team.
    ________________________________________________________________________
  10. Wenceel Perez 2B/SS: Perez is a switch-hitter whose bat is ahead of his glove. He had a bounce back in 2022 after struggling with his first taste of high-A in 2021. Perez made it to AA Erie where he slashed .307/.374/.540 with an OPS of .914 in 39 games. Perez will most likely spend 2023 between AA and AAA but has a chance to impact the major league roster with his bat and infield versatility.  
    ________________________________________________________________________

Joe Underhill is a high school administrator and diehard baseball fan and fan of the city of Detroit. Joe currently writes for www.tigstown.com. You can follow Joe on Twitter @TransplantedDet or e.mail joe.underhill@auburn.org.

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between.

