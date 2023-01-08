Hall of Fame Could Find Room For More Managers in Class of 2024

Dusty Baker, shown here at the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, is virtually certain to reach Cooperstown the minute he retires Photo by Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch

By Dan Schlossberg

Almost a decade has passed since a former incarnation of the Veterans Committee elected a trio of managers to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2014 included Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tony La Russa.

The committee’s name has changed but it could still make history repeat at the Nashville Winter Meetings in December.

Now called the Contemporary Eras Committee for non-players, it is one of three off-shoots of the old Veterans Committee that now meets once every three years on a rotating basis.

This year, it will vote on non-players — managers, executives, and umpires — who made their greatest impact after 1980.

If Houston’s Dusty Baker retires after this season, when he’ll be 74, he’ll certainly occupy a space on the ballot. So should Lou Piniella, who missed election by one vote in a previous try, and Jim Leyland. Maybe Davey Johnson too.

Bruce Bochy, about to begin a three-year contract to manage the Texas Rangers, isn’t eligible because he’s still active. The same applies to Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.

But both are locks for future elections.

Here’s a quick look at five former managers with solid cases for election:

Davey Johnson, once a slugging second baseman, was the manager of the 1986 New York Mets, a world championship team. Johnson, who missed induction in four previous tries, compiled a winning percentage 301 games above .500 while managing the Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, and Nationals in addition to the Mets.

Billy Martin, like Johnson a second baseman, finished first five times — with four different teams. Brash Billy, who had five stints as manager of the Yankees during the tumultuous George Steinbrenner years, won the 1977 World Series as a manager, giving him a total of five rings. His No. 1 was retired by the Yankees in 1986.

Gene Mauch, another infielder who became a manager, came within a win of the World Series three times but never made it — in 26 frustrating years as manager. “The Little General” managed the Phillies, Twins, Angels, and expansion Expos, where he was the first pilot in Montreal’s major-league history. That stint cost him, as Mauch finished with a .483 winning percentage despite his reputation as a managerial genius.

Jim Leyland, on the other hand, won more games than he lost. A three-time Manager of the Year, he won the World Series with the wild-card Marlins of 1997 but also came close with the Pirates and Tigers. He also managed the Colorado Rockies.

Lou Piniella, who missed election by one vote in 2019, managed the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays, and Cubs. He won the 1990 World Series, defeating the favored Oakland A’s, and took the Mariners to the playoffs four times — including a season (2001) in which his team won a record 116 games. He also won consecutive division titles with the Cubs.

