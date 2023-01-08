Hall of Fame Could Find Room For More Managers in Class of 2024

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nByY_0k7U9LOm00
Dusty Baker, shown here at the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, is virtually certain to reach Cooperstown the minute he retiresPhoto byDan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch

By Dan Schlossberg

Almost a decade has passed since a former incarnation of the Veterans Committee elected a trio of managers to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Class of 2014 included Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tony La Russa.

The committee’s name has changed but it could still make history repeat at the Nashville Winter Meetings in December.

Now called the Contemporary Eras Committee for non-players, it is one of three off-shoots of the old Veterans Committee that now meets once every three years on a rotating basis.

This year, it will vote on non-players — managers, executives, and umpires — who made their greatest impact after 1980.

If Houston’s Dusty Baker retires after this season, when he’ll be 74, he’ll certainly occupy a space on the ballot. So should Lou Piniella, who missed election by one vote in a previous try, and Jim Leyland. Maybe Davey Johnson too.

Bruce Bochy, about to begin a three-year contract to manage the Texas Rangers, isn’t eligible because he’s still active. The same applies to Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.

But both are locks for future elections.

Here’s a quick look at five former managers with solid cases for election:

Davey Johnson, once a slugging second baseman, was the manager of the 1986 New York Mets, a world championship team. Johnson, who missed induction in four previous tries, compiled a winning percentage 301 games above .500 while managing the Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, and Nationals in addition to the Mets.

Billy Martin, like Johnson a second baseman, finished first five times — with four different teams. Brash Billy, who had five stints as manager of the Yankees during the tumultuous George Steinbrenner years, won the 1977 World Series as a manager, giving him a total of five rings. His No. 1 was retired by the Yankees in 1986.

Gene Mauch, another infielder who became a manager, came within a win of the World Series three times but never made it — in 26 frustrating years as manager. “The Little General” managed the Phillies, Twins, Angels, and expansion Expos, where he was the first pilot in Montreal’s major-league history. That stint cost him, as Mauch finished with a .483 winning percentage despite his reputation as a managerial genius.

Jim Leyland, on the other hand, won more games than he lost. A three-time Manager of the Year, he won the World Series with the wild-card Marlins of 1997 but also came close with the Pirates and Tigers. He also managed the Colorado Rockies.

Lou Piniella, who missed election by one vote in 2019, managed the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays, and Cubs. He won the 1990 World Series, defeating the favored Oakland A’s, and took the Mariners to the playoffs four times — including a season (2001) in which his team won a record 116 games. He also won consecutive division titles with the Cubs.

HERE’S THE PITCH weekend editor Dan Schlossberg also writes for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and other outlets. Dan’s e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2K followers

More from IBWAA

Ryan Reynolds In An MLB Game? Here's How It Could Happen

With constant roster fluctuation throughout the MLB season, there are always new players entering and exiting the dugout across all 30 Major League teams. These comings and goings mean there’s an ever-increasing amount of entertaining pitcher-batter name combos across the league, which has inspired me to write a “Part 2” to this article I penned a while back. Enjoy another set of pitchers and batters teaming up to create some new, yet familiar, names.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?

There is a substantial disconnect between the romanticized fairy-tale swashbucklers of Robert Louis Stephenson and J.M. Barrie and the reality of actual piracy in the colonial Americas. They didn’t say, “ARRR,” rarely buried their treasure, and usually got captured and executed. Instead of charming antiheroes, they were mostly just amoral jerks with terrible hygiene.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023

Things could change with more trades or free-agent signings, but these were the Top 10 prospects of the up-and-coming Detroit Tigers as the new year opened:. Jace Jung 2B: It's Jung and Colt Keith who are the best potential hitters in the Tigers system. Jung has the plate discipline and power to be a fixture in the middle of the Tigers line-up.

Read full story

Ohtani Wasn’t the Most Recent Player To Pitch And Play A Position

A recent Here’s the Pitch offering by Dr. Paul Semendinger, editor of the Yankees-oriented site Start Spreading the News, pointed out that Shohei Ohtani can’t be properly compared to Babe Ruth as someone who frequently pitched and played another position because the Japanese superstar performs as a designated hitter. Ohtani has no need for a glove other than when he pitches.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-Term

Fans of the Boston Red Sox, still seething that the team traded Mookie Betts and failed to retain fellow icon Xander Bogaerts from leaving via free agency, heaved a huge sigh of relief this week when slugging third baseman Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million extension.

Read full story

Baseball Blind Spot: Where Are The Women Umpires?

While the 2022 Major League Baseball season started late due to the lockout, as the season progressed, observers noticed one aspect of the game that was substantially improving -- the increased involvement of women. In fact, 2022 saw an impressive number of firsts that made clear that the sport had come a long way from the days when Ladies Days seemed the only bow the game made to the nation’s majority population.

Read full story

Yet Another Endorsement Of Andruw Jones For Cooperstown

Andruw Jones, best-known for his defense, was also a feared slugger.Photo byCarl Fredrickson (Digi360) from Roswell, GA, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. [Editor’s Note: The following was written before New York Post columnist Jon Heyman revealed Wednesday that Andruw Jones was the top choice on his Class of 2023 Hall of Fame ballot.]

Read full story

Hurricane Ian Leaves Spring Training Scheduling Nightmare

Because of the damage Hurricane Ian did to their Port Charlotte facility, the Tampa Bay Rays will play 2023 home exhibition games indoors.Photo byVmartin12, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of Hardcovers

The Pediment Publishing hardcover Kings of the Hill captures the day-by-day excitement of the 2022 Houston Astros' world championship.Photo byPediment Publishing. Tonight is New Year’s Eve — marking the beginning of a six-week slog between the leftovers of the winter meetings and the dates pitchers and catchers report.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign

The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches.Photo byZakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. “Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”

Read full story
3 comments

Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)

The Colorado Rockies are the weirdest team in baseball (e.g., the Nolan Arenado trade, the Kris Bryant signing, and whatever is going on with playing baseball at elevation). Questions surround owner Dick Monfort’s decision to promote scouting director Bill Schmidt to general manager after Jeff Bridich left the organization.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Andruw Jones Is The Most Deserving Baseball Hall of Fame Candidate This Year

In addition to sterling defense (10 straight Gold Gloves), Andruw Jones hit 434 home runs, including a Braves-record 51 in one year.Photo byCarl Fredrickson (Digi360) from Roswell, GA, USA Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
2 comments

John Sanders and Others Lost to the Major League Baseball Family in 2022

Gaylord Perry, the first pitcher to win Cy Youngs in both leagues, died in 2022.Photo bytwm1340, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. Over the last few years, I have taken on the somber but important responsibility of saying goodbye to those former players lost to Major League Baseball over the past calendar year. According to Baseball Almanac, the game has lost 89 former players during 2022 calendar year with one week remaining.

Read full story

Remembering Hall Of Famer Josh Gibson, Born 111 Years Ago

It is a truly American story, one that ages well as the time passes. 111 years ago today, in a humble, backwater farming community in southwest Georgia, Joshua Gibson was born. Not quite the nativity setting embodied in the holiday season, but in his own small way, Gibson’s baseball excellence helped push the segregated baseball leagues to allow Black players on the field, and in so doing helped propel an entire nation forward in the recognition of basic human dignity.

Read full story
30 comments

The A’s Sign Free Agents? Don’t Get Too Excited

Today, we look at the moves the A's have made this offseason and the position they are in heading into 2023.Photo bycreative commons 2.0. The pre-Christmas MLB shopping season has been intense, with lucrative and long-term deals being signed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Can Steve Cohen Buy Himself Enough Chanukah Presents?

New Mets pitcher Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton wave hello to New York.Photo byErik Drost on Flickr Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. With the eight-day Festival of Lights starting at sundown Sunday, Steve Cohen is doing his best to buy himself a present for every night.

Read full story

A Metrospective: Reflecting On Jacob deGrom’s Career In Queens

Jacob deGrom's All-Star arm will now lead the revamped rotation of the Texas Rangers.Photo byDan Schlossberg, IBWAA. If you spent the last nine years daydreaming about Jacob deGrom finishing his career as a Met with his health intact, leading the Mets to a World Series title, getting his number retired, and entering the Hall of Fame with a Mets logo on his cap, you’re not alone.

Read full story

There's a Way to Stop Baseball's Salary Spiral

Erstwhile Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is running toward a new adventure in San Diego.Photo byKeith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
1 comments

RUTH vs OHTANI: A Different Perspective...

Babe Ruth broke into the big leagues as a pitcher but left a lasting legacy as a hitter.Photo byFrances P. Burke. By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. Over the last many decades, it has been fashionable to discount many of Babe Ruth's accomplishments. We've seen this a lot. "The Babe was great, but..."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy