Ohtani Wasn’t the Most Recent Player To Pitch And Play A Position

Shohei Ohtani had company as a two-way star. Photo by Mogami Kariya, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

By Andrew C. Sharp

A recent Here’s the Pitch offering by Dr. Paul Semendinger, editor of the Yankees-oriented site Start Spreading the News, pointed out that Shohei Ohtani can’t be properly compared to Babe Ruth as someone who frequently pitched and played another position because the Japanese superstar performs as a designated hitter. Ohtani has no need for a glove other than when he pitches.

Back in 2017, I wrote the SABR bio of the man who at that time was the last to have pitched and played a position in the field for 15 or more games in a season. My guess is that few readers have heard of him.

His name was Willie Smith. He reached the majors as a pitcher with the Tigers in 1963 and was traded to the Angels as a pitcher in April 1964. He had been used a bit as a pinch-hitter and outfielder and had hit over .300 in the minors, but pitching was expected to be his route to the majors.

Smith’s ERA after nine appearances in relief in 1964 was 1.80. Given a start, he yielded an earned run in five-and-2/3 innings. Short of bench players on June 8, however, Angels Manager Bill Rigney sent Smith to the outfield in the middle of a game. “The first ball that was hit in the inning was to me” Smith recalled in 1990. “I kept asking the Lord to let me catch [it] …. I made the catch, and I was okay after that.”

Later in the same game, without being able to throw in the bullpen, Smith was summoned to pitch. “I’m not one of these guys who can throw seven or eight pitches and be ready,” Smith said in 1970 about that game. After warming up on the mound, he quickly yielded two homers.

Still, Rigney liked what he saw of Smith at the plate. Smith started in right field in the second game of a doubleheader on June 14 and hit his first major league homer. He pitched in relief the next day, his last time on the mound for the Angels.

The next week, Rigney put him in the lineup as the cleanup hitter. The Angels went on an 11-game winning streak with Smith providing key hits in five games. He played regularly the rest of the season and hit .301. He was a regular in the Angels’ outfield again in 1965. He didn’t get a chance to pitch that season or in 1966.

Traded to Cleveland, a slow start left him back at AAA Portland, but at least he got to pitch in five games, fanning 12 batters in 12 innings. His ERA was 0.75. He also hit 17 homers, mostly as a first-baseman.

Back with Cleveland as a bench player in 1968, Smith pitched in two June games, throwing two shutout innings in the first and three more in the second. After his second pitching performance with the Indians, Smith was traded to the Cubs, where he threw two-and-2/3 innings in a game without allowing a base runner. Why wasn’t this guy given more opportunities on the mound?

On opening day in 1969 at Wrigley Field, the Cubs trailed to Phillies, 6-5, in the bottom of the 11th. As a pinch-hitter, Smith hit the game-winning homer, considered by many as one of the most dramatic in Cubs’ history.

Traded to Cincinnati, Smith was demoted to Indianapolis in May. He tore up the American Association, hitting .351. He pitched once, throwing three shutout innings.

“I’ve sort of got it out of my system,” Smith said of his mound work. “But I still feel I could be a winning pitcher in the big leagues,” he told the Sporting News. He never got the chance.

Although Ohtani made his MLB debut in 2018, he pitched in just 10 games. That left it to Michael Lorenzen of the Cincinnati Reds to outdo Willie Smith. Lorenzen, who lately has exclusively been a pitcher, played in the outfield in 29 games for the Reds in 2019. He started six games in center, pitched in 73 games in relief, and pitched and played the outfield in two games that he didn’t start.

In college at Cal State-Fullerton, Lorenzen had been a power-hitting outfielder who also was the team’s closer his senior year. He showed enough on the mound that he was drafted as a pitcher.

Having signed with the Tigers this fall as a starting pitcher, Lorenzen also played a half-dozen games as an outfielder in 2020 and 2021 but was primarily a pitcher — a position he played exclusively in 2022.

With the universal designated hitter, Lorenzen and Smith – not the DH Ohtani -- are likely to remain the last men in each league to have been a starting player somewhere on the field other than the pitcher’s mound.

Andrew C. Sharp is a retired newspaper journalist and a SABR member who has written for the BioProject and the Games Project. He blogs about D.C. baseball at WashingtonBaseballHistory.com