Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-Term

Keeping slugger Rafael Devers at third base is a big deal for the Boston Red Sox. Photo by Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Fans of the Boston Red Sox, still seething that the team traded Mookie Betts and failed to retain fellow icon Xander Bogaerts from leaving via free agency, heaved a huge sigh of relief this week when slugging third baseman Rafael Devers signed an 11-year, $331 million extension.

Devers would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

News of the deal came one day after Devers and the ballclub agreed on a $17.5 million contract for 2023. Technically, that makes his extension $313.5 million, spread over 10 years.

The signing also comes a few days after fans at Fenway Park for the National Hockey League’s Winter Classic booed Red Sox owner John Henry.

Neither he nor president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom would win any popularity contests lately, though the Devers signing should help.

A Dominican slugger who just turned 26, Devers has started at third base for the American League All-Stars two years in a row. He’s also averaged 33 homers and 107 runs batted in over a six-year career spent entirely with the Bosox.

A left-handed hitter who should be entering his prime, Devers might see the new contract as reason to relax, perhaps producing a 40-homer season for the first time.

A strong season from Devers could also help Boston escape last place, where the team has resided twice in the last three years. In an effort to close the 21-game gap to first place, the Sox not only extended Devers but also signed starting pitcher Corey Kluber, closer Kenley Jansen, set-up man Chris Martin, infielder Justin Turner, and two-time Japanese Leagues batting champion Masataka Yoshida, a contact-hitting outfielder in the Ichiro mold.

The Sox still need a shortstop to replace Bogaerts, however, and don’t want to move 2021 signee Trevor Story there from second base. They’re already planning to move versatile Justin Turner, who played third base for the Dodgers, to the opposite infield corner.

Boston needs a boost behind the plate and help for Yoshida in the outfield, where Alex Verdugo (acquired from the Dodgers in the Betts salary dump) has been a major disappointment.

For a team that used to pound the Green Monster with regularity, the coming season presents a quandary: can the Sox swat more home runs than they allow?

Devers should help answer that question.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books and thousands of articles about the game. He’s also a popular after-dinner speaker; book him at ballauthor@gmail.com.