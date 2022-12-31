Hurricane Ian Leaves Spring Training Scheduling Nightmare

Because of the damage Hurricane Ian did to their Port Charlotte facility, the Tampa Bay Rays will play 2023 home exhibition games indoors. Photo by Vmartin12, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Although Hurricane Ian hurdled into Florida long before the start of the 2022 World Series, its impact is still turning the baseball world upside down.

At least four teams suffered extensive damage to their spring training sites and may not be able to stage workouts or exhibition games — at least not up to major-league caliber.

The Tampa Bay Rays have already said they can’t use their usual Port Charlotte facilities, forcing them to train at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. The Rays will also play a game or two at Disney, abandoned by the Atlanta Braves after 2018 but used for alternate home games by the attendance-challenged Rays for occasional regular-season games.

Three other teams — the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, and the Braves themselves — also reported storm damage of varying degrees.

The Twins and Red Sox train in separate sections of Fort Myers in southwestern Florida while the Braves prep for the season in out-of-the-way North Port, a small, developing community between Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Exhibition game ticket sales are usually brisk before the illuminated Times Square ball signals the arrival of the New Year but not this year.

In fact, media members and fans who normally flock to Florida either don’t have hotels, cars, and flights reserved or are looking at the potential of expensive changes.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, “Mike Dunn and his staff at the Braves’ Spring Training site deserve a lot of appreciation for the countless hours they have spent repairing the fields and facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in September. Some of the buildings were damaged by flooding and much of the infield dirt on the fields was lost. But everything should be ready to go when the Braves arrive in February for the start of Spring Training.”

On the other hand, this year marks yet another clash between regular spring training and the World Baseball Classic, an every-third-year revenue-raising gimmick unwisely scheduled to start March 8 — just when managers want to start evaluating their pitching staffs.

Far too many prominent pitchers will be away from their regular teams, missing their usual workout regimens and jeopardizing their seasons.

But don’t expect teams to do the right thing and reduce ticket prices. In fact, they’re using the hype of games against “national” teams to charge even more for parking, concessions, and tickets.

As a result, spring training — normally the best time of the baseball calendar — will be FUBAR for the third straight year.

First, Covid-19 came along, halting play early in the 2020 exhibition season and forcing the creation of Spring Training 2.0, featuring all teams training in their home ballparks during the heat of summer.

Then it was the 99-day owners’ lockout, wiping out huge chunks of 2021 spring training and eating into the early weeks of the regular season as well.

Now it’s the double whammy of weather plus WBC.

After a wild winter of wacky contract signings that turned off most fans, the game sorely needs stability. Unfortunately, 2023 spring training won’t provide it.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and other outlets. He’s also written 40 books on the game. Dan’s e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.