Hurricane Ian Leaves Spring Training Scheduling Nightmare

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONGta_0jzbE6yb00
Because of the damage Hurricane Ian did to their Port Charlotte facility, the Tampa Bay Rays will play 2023 home exhibition games indoors.Photo byVmartin12, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Although Hurricane Ian hurdled into Florida long before the start of the 2022 World Series, its impact is still turning the baseball world upside down.

At least four teams suffered extensive damage to their spring training sites and may not be able to stage workouts or exhibition games — at least not up to major-league caliber.

The Tampa Bay Rays have already said they can’t use their usual Port Charlotte facilities, forcing them to train at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. The Rays will also play a game or two at Disney, abandoned by the Atlanta Braves after 2018 but used for alternate home games by the attendance-challenged Rays for occasional regular-season games.

Three other teams — the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, and the Braves themselves — also reported storm damage of varying degrees.

The Twins and Red Sox train in separate sections of Fort Myers in southwestern Florida while the Braves prep for the season in out-of-the-way North Port, a small, developing community between Fort Myers and Sarasota.

Exhibition game ticket sales are usually brisk before the illuminated Times Square ball signals the arrival of the New Year but not this year.

In fact, media members and fans who normally flock to Florida either don’t have hotels, cars, and flights reserved or are looking at the potential of expensive changes.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, “Mike Dunn and his staff at the Braves’ Spring Training site deserve a lot of appreciation for the countless hours they have spent repairing the fields and facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian in September. Some of the buildings were damaged by flooding and much of the infield dirt on the fields was lost. But everything should be ready to go when the Braves arrive in February for the start of Spring Training.”

On the other hand, this year marks yet another clash between regular spring training and the World Baseball Classic, an every-third-year revenue-raising gimmick unwisely scheduled to start March 8 — just when managers want to start evaluating their pitching staffs.

Far too many prominent pitchers will be away from their regular teams, missing their usual workout regimens and jeopardizing their seasons.

But don’t expect teams to do the right thing and reduce ticket prices. In fact, they’re using the hype of games against “national” teams to charge even more for parking, concessions, and tickets.

As a result, spring training — normally the best time of the baseball calendar — will be FUBAR for the third straight year.

First, Covid-19 came along, halting play early in the 2020 exhibition season and forcing the creation of Spring Training 2.0, featuring all teams training in their home ballparks during the heat of summer.

Then it was the 99-day owners’ lockout, wiping out huge chunks of 2021 spring training and eating into the early weeks of the regular season as well.

Now it’s the double whammy of weather plus WBC.

After a wild winter of wacky contract signings that turned off most fans, the game sorely needs stability. Unfortunately, 2023 spring training won’t provide it.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and other outlets. He’s also written 40 books on the game. Dan’s e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# World Baseball Classic# Mark Bowman# Tampa Bay Rays# Atlanta Braves# Tropicana Field

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
2087 followers

More from IBWAA

Baseball Blind Spot: Where Are The Women Umpires?

While the 2022 Major League Baseball season started late due to the lockout, as the season progressed, observers noticed one aspect of the game that was substantially improving -- the increased involvement of women. In fact, 2022 saw an impressive number of firsts that made clear that the sport had come a long way from the days when Ladies Days seemed the only bow the game made to the nation’s majority population.

Read full story

Yet Another Endorsement Of Andruw Jones For Cooperstown

Andruw Jones, best-known for his defense, was also a feared slugger.Photo byCarl Fredrickson (Digi360) from Roswell, GA, USA, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. [Editor’s Note: The following was written before New York Post columnist Jon Heyman revealed Wednesday that Andruw Jones was the top choice on his Class of 2023 Hall of Fame ballot.]

Read full story
Houston, TX

Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of Hardcovers

The Pediment Publishing hardcover Kings of the Hill captures the day-by-day excitement of the 2022 Houston Astros' world championship.Photo byPediment Publishing. Tonight is New Year’s Eve — marking the beginning of a six-week slog between the leftovers of the winter meetings and the dates pitchers and catchers report.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign

The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches.Photo byZakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. “Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”

Read full story
2 comments

Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)

The Colorado Rockies are the weirdest team in baseball (e.g., the Nolan Arenado trade, the Kris Bryant signing, and whatever is going on with playing baseball at elevation). Questions surround owner Dick Monfort’s decision to promote scouting director Bill Schmidt to general manager after Jeff Bridich left the organization.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Andruw Jones Is The Most Deserving Baseball Hall of Fame Candidate This Year

In addition to sterling defense (10 straight Gold Gloves), Andruw Jones hit 434 home runs, including a Braves-record 51 in one year.Photo byCarl Fredrickson (Digi360) from Roswell, GA, USA Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Read full story
2 comments

John Sanders and Others Lost to the Major League Baseball Family in 2022

Gaylord Perry, the first pitcher to win Cy Youngs in both leagues, died in 2022.Photo bytwm1340, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. Over the last few years, I have taken on the somber but important responsibility of saying goodbye to those former players lost to Major League Baseball over the past calendar year. According to Baseball Almanac, the game has lost 89 former players during 2022 calendar year with one week remaining.

Read full story

Remembering Hall Of Famer Josh Gibson, Born 111 Years Ago

It is a truly American story, one that ages well as the time passes. 111 years ago today, in a humble, backwater farming community in southwest Georgia, Joshua Gibson was born. Not quite the nativity setting embodied in the holiday season, but in his own small way, Gibson’s baseball excellence helped push the segregated baseball leagues to allow Black players on the field, and in so doing helped propel an entire nation forward in the recognition of basic human dignity.

Read full story
30 comments

The A’s Sign Free Agents? Don’t Get Too Excited

Today, we look at the moves the A's have made this offseason and the position they are in heading into 2023.Photo bycreative commons 2.0. The pre-Christmas MLB shopping season has been intense, with lucrative and long-term deals being signed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Can Steve Cohen Buy Himself Enough Chanukah Presents?

New Mets pitcher Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton wave hello to New York.Photo byErik Drost on Flickr Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. With the eight-day Festival of Lights starting at sundown Sunday, Steve Cohen is doing his best to buy himself a present for every night.

Read full story

A Metrospective: Reflecting On Jacob deGrom’s Career In Queens

Jacob deGrom's All-Star arm will now lead the revamped rotation of the Texas Rangers.Photo byDan Schlossberg, IBWAA. If you spent the last nine years daydreaming about Jacob deGrom finishing his career as a Met with his health intact, leading the Mets to a World Series title, getting his number retired, and entering the Hall of Fame with a Mets logo on his cap, you’re not alone.

Read full story

There's a Way to Stop Baseball's Salary Spiral

Erstwhile Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is running toward a new adventure in San Diego.Photo byKeith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0.

Read full story
1 comments

RUTH vs OHTANI: A Different Perspective...

Babe Ruth broke into the big leagues as a pitcher but left a lasting legacy as a hitter.Photo byFrances P. Burke. By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. Over the last many decades, it has been fashionable to discount many of Babe Ruth's accomplishments. We've seen this a lot. "The Babe was great, but..."

Read full story

6 Baseball Books For This Year's Holiday Shopping List

No sport has generated more great writing than baseball. Whether it is the great sportswriters from Red Smith to Jayson Stark, the serious essayists and writers like George Will and Wilfrid Sheed, the novelists like Bernard Malamud and Mark Harris, or even the poets like Marianne Moore and Donald Hall, something about baseball inspires excellence in writing. Maybe it is the leisurely pace of the game, perhaps it is the individual dramas that play out in the context of a team sport, perhaps it is the very “Americanness” of the game, or its pastoral roots recalling a simpler time. Whatever it is, baseball and great writing seem to go together.

Read full story

Next Contemporary Baseball Player Ballot Will Definitely Be Different

Two-time MVP Dale Murphy will get another crack at Cooperstown in three years.Photo byWhitney & Matt Dellinger from Atlanta, GA, USA Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. When the Baseball Hall of Fame charges up its Contemporary Baseball Player Eras Committee again three years from now, the eight-man ballot should be considerably different.

Read full story

Who, if anyone, was the model for Joe Hardy?

Matinee idol Harmon Killebrew, a muscular member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, might have been the inspiration for "Joe Hardy."Photo byPublic domain. Joe Hardy was the fictional baseball star created by Douglass Wallop in his 1954 novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant, later adapted for Broadway and film as Damn Yankees. Middle-aged Washington Senators fan Joe Boyd makes a deal with the devil to become a great player (Joe Hardy) and, he hopes, lead the lowly Senators to a championship. The devil, of course, has other plans. See this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Damn_Yankees for a full synopsis. The ending differs in the book and film, but the outcome is the same.

Read full story

Wild, Wooly Winter Meetings Capture Tabloid Headlines For Baseball

Agent Scott Boras smiled all the way to the bank at the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.Photo byMissChatter on Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Scott Boras had to be the happiest man in San Diego.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

San Diego Winter Meetings Recap

The Baseball Winter Meetings, held in San Diego, were packed with headline-making player moves.Photo byMajor League Baseball. The scene from San Diego was incredible. The lobby was buzzing when the rumors of Aaron Judge going to the San Francisco Giants were occurring. It seemed like the New York Yankees were going to lose their pilar. How could the Yankees lose the AL MVP?

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The Pirates

More likely than not, baseball fans awoke on Wednesday to the news that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has been awarded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland A’s rounding out the Top 6 picks.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy