Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of Hardcovers

The Pediment Publishing hardcover Kings of the Hill captures the day-by-day excitement of the 2022 Houston Astros' world championship. Photo by Pediment Publishing

By Dan Schlossberg

Tonight is New Year’s Eve — marking the beginning of a six-week slog between the leftovers of the winter meetings and the dates pitchers and catchers report.

For baseball purists like me, it is by far the worst time of the year, with the only break — albeit a small one — being the Jan. 24 revelation of Hall of Fame voting that is quite likely to be as bleak as the wintry weather.

With no baseball to watch or even discuss and no sport worth watching before pitchers and catchers report, this is prime time to curl up with a book or two on America’s national pastime.

Quite by accident, I discovered a off-the-beaten-path publisher that produces lavishly-illustrated yet timely tomes that make historic keepsakes of memorable personalities and events.

Pediment Publishing, tucked away into a tiny corner of the Pacific Northwest, produces calendars, websites, and especially hardcover books in partnership with communications giants ranging from the Los Angeles Times to The Athletic.

It ended the year 2022 by releasing volumes on Vin Scully, Aaron Judge, the World Champion Houston Astros, and the 50th anniversary of the Texas Rangers.

Chasing History: How Aaron Judge Captivated Baseball in 2022 is a 160-page volume detailing each of the slugger’s 62 home runs. Packed with action pictures — many of them occupying full pages — the book also showcases the writing of The Athletic’s veteran staffers, including Jayson Stark and Ken Rosenthal. It’s a true coffee-table book not only for Yankee fans but for fans of baseball history.

Also priced at $39.95 is Kings of the Hill: How Houston Ascended to the Championship in 2022. Produced in conjunction with the Houston Chronicle, it oozes orange, the primary color of the Astros, and covers both highs (a World Series no-hitter fronted by Cristian Vasquez) and bad (the night Lance McCullers, Jr. yielded five Phillies homers). Dusty Baker, smiling all the way to his first ring as a manager, practically jumps off the pages of this 160-page hardcover, which lacks only line scores of the six World Series games. It’s all here — from Jeremy Pena’s 18th-inning homer in the ALCS to the first World Series win of venerable veteran Justin Verlander, ostensibly ending his American League run.

Although the Texas Rangers have never won a World Series, their history is almost as colorful as the rainbow jersey once worn by the Astros. In 50 Years of Texas Rangers Baseball, 1972-2022, the team has produced a keepsake that resembles a half-century of yearbooks all blended into one. Not only is 44-year-old Nolan Ryan here, throwing the final pitch of his seventh no-hitter, but also every highlight, from Josh Hamilton’s four-homer game to the team’s back-to-back pennant-winners. Represented in words and pictures are every great Ranger, including manager Ted Williams, three batting champs, six MVPs, and eight Hall of Famers. The authors, including long-time Rangers beat writer T.R. Sullivan, even pick out the 50 greatest players in team history (listed alphabetically).

So, as the late Vin Scully would have said, “Pull up a chair.” With no games to fill the long, silent nights of winter, how about dozens of Scully tales, culled from a broadcast career that spanned 67 seasons starting with the 1950 Brooklyn Dodgers? The Voice: Vin Scully is Dodgers Baseball fits the Pediment format of 160 oversized pages, large color photographs, and collaboration with an authoritative client (the Los Angeles Times). Baseball’s true poet laureate, Scully said he was still learning about baseball after watching 5,000 games. Seldom, if ever, has any baseball personality earned such respect from so many different sources.

For further information, see www.pediment.com.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is author or co-author of 40 baseball books, including autobiographies of Ron Blomberg, Al Clark, and Milo Hamilton. He covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Memories & Dreams, and other outlets. His e.mail address is ballauthor@gmail.com.