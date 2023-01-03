White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign

The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches. Photo by Zakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

By David Blumberg

“Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”

I watch the White Sox with a sort of combination of bewilderment and bemusement. After all, my wife is a White Sox fan and I’m a Cubs fan, so I try not to insult them too much lest I land in the doghouse. Even my wife, though, has to admit that they made some clear errors in roster-building in 2022.

Have a hole to fill in right field? Yeah, I’m sure the Ghost of A.J. Pollock Past will get the job done! Second base? Let’s sign a past-prime Josh Harrison and platoon him with, for some reason, the favorite player of successive White Sox managers, Leury Garcia!

That all sounds more like an experiment to try the patience of the White Sox fan base than it does a recipe for winning.

There is plenty of talent left on the 2023 White Sox. They return AL Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease, excellent young center fielder Luis Robert, and franchise cornerstone Tim Anderson among others. However, the depth is severely lacking, just as it was in 2022.

Expecting starting pitchers to get hurt is just part of baseball reality. You won’t make it all the way through the season with the same five guys as you start out with. The White Sox addressed this fact by signing Mike Clevinger hoping for a bounceback year after a terrible 2022 that saw him post a 4.33 ERA in 114.1 innings.

That right-field hold still exists, by the way. The White Sox are projected to receive a total of 0.5 fWAR from a combo of Gavin Sheets and Oscar Colas at the position this season, which might be generous, honestly. Colas has dazzling power potential, but he also has a strikeout problem and likely won’t be ready to join the major-league roster until June anyway.



Second base continues to be an even bigger boondoggle. Going into a season with Romy Gonzalez as your planned second baseman is not what teams with competitive ambitions do.

The White Sox finished 29th in second-base value last season with 0 fWAR produced at the position, and that’s factoring in the 0.8 they got from Danny Mendick, who is no longer a Southsider.

Signing Andrew Benintendi to a 5-year, $75M contract will help. It should allow Eloy Jiménez to finally be an everyday DH, a spot at which he might even be able to stay healthy for more than half a season at a time. But the flipside of this is losing beloved first baseman Jose Abreu to the Astros, which means this might end up being more of a wash than anything.



What’s the plan then? Well, only Jerry Reinsdorf and Rick Hahn know, but it looks like the idea is to get by with what’s there and try to sneak into the playoffs the way the Phillies did in 2022. There are worse plans, but there are also better ones.



The White Sox need a more solid long-term plan if they’re going to capitalize on the young talent they have or else it will all have been a waste.