Next Contemporary Baseball Player Ballot Will Definitely Be Different

Two-time MVP Dale Murphy will get another crack at Cooperstown in three years. Photo by Whitney & Matt Dellinger from Atlanta, GA, USA Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

When the Baseball Hall of Fame charges up its Contemporary Baseball Player Eras Committee again three years from now, the eight-man ballot should be considerably different.

Charged to consider players whose greatest impact came during the ‘80s or later, it might consider such stars as Keith Hernandez, Steve Garvey, and Will Clark — who all happened to play first base — or perhaps rifle-armed right-fielder Dwight Evans.

Clutch-hitting outfielders Dave Parker and Joe Carter could be considered too.

It would be nice if Don Mattingly, who got eight votes, and Dale Murphy, who got six, got another look.

But the time has passed for the unfortunate five of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Rafael Palmeiro, Curt Schilling, and Albert Belle, all shrouded in controversy of their own making.

Dale Murphy came up as a catcher, then moved to first base and the outfield before becoming a back-to-back National League MVP. Credit: Topps

So here’s a guess at the next eight-man ballot, in alphabetical order: Will Clark, Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Keith Hernandez, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Jamie Moyer, and Dave Parker.

Murphy and Mattingly would be holdovers from this year’s ballot. Between them, they have three MVP awards, 14 Gold Gloves, two home run crowns, and a batting title. Plus they are poster boys for the Hall of Fame’s “good character” clause.

Garvey fits that description too. A 10-time All-Star who ht .294 with 272 home runs, he holds the NL record for consecutive games played (1,207). He was MVP in the regular season once and in the NLCS twice while also winning four Gold Gloves for his play at first base. Unlike Murphy or Mattingly, he also won a World Series ring.

Evans won eight Gold Gloves as the rifle-armed right-fielder of the Boston Red Sox. He won a home run crown en route to a career total of 385 long balls. A .272 hitter, he was an American League All-Star three times.

Even if he weren’t a Mets announcer or Seinfeld memory, Hernandez would merit Hall of Fame consideration for his defense alone. He won 11 Gold Gloves at first base, won a batting crown, and MVP award, and was known for his clutch hitting. A five-time All-Star, he also won a pair of World Series rings.

Clark competed with Hernandez to start the All-Star Game at first base. Clark, a .303 lifetime hitter, made it six times, mainly while playing for the San Francisco Giants. He won a Gold Glove and an NL rbi crown while collecting 284 home runs between 1986-2000.

Parker was even more powerful. A lethal left-handed slugger, he won two batting crowns, two World Series rings, an RBI title, three Gold Gloves, and seven trips to the All-Star Game while playing for six different teams from 1973-91.

Joe Carter hit 396 regular-season home runs — plus one that gave the Toronto Blue Jays the 1993 World Series. Carter lasted 16 years, making five All-Star teams, winning an RBI crown, and even playing all 162 games three years in a row. Carter’s case is hurt by his .259 career average, however.

Want to add a pitcher to the list? Why not Jamie Moyer? He went 269-209 while lasting 25 seasons, pitching almost until his 50th birthday. Twice a 20-game winner, he was the oldest man to pitch a shutout and the oldest to pitch a complete game. Yes, his ERA was a little high at 4.25 but maybe that’s because he yielded more home runs (522) than any other pitcher. The soft-tossing southpaw was a control artist who was always around the plate.

One thing’s for sure: the voters have spoken about Bonds, Clemens, Palmeiro, Belle, and Schilling. It’s time to move on.

Dan Schlossberg is weekend editor of Here’s The Pitch and baseball writer for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and Memories & Dreams. His e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.