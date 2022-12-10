Wild, Wooly Winter Meetings Capture Tabloid Headlines For Baseball

Agent Scott Boras smiled all the way to the bank at the 2022 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.Photo byMissChatter on Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Scott Boras had to be the happiest man in San Diego.

The boisterous California-based super-agent behaved like a maitre d’ at a exclusive Hollywood restaurant with an elite clientele of show business celebrities.

Overpaid, over-pampered baseball players are certainly celebrities too — especially now that their wallets are so stuffed that they can’t keep them from exploding on the street, as George Costanza’s once did on Seinfeld.

As a witness to the wild winter meetings in San Diego, it was almost comical to field the constant onslaught of rumors, fueled by Boras and other agents angling to get-rich-quick, and watch the baseball landscape change by the hour.

Then again, what happens on paper in the winter does not necessarily translate into success the following summer.

Consider these prime examples:

  • Xander Bogaerts gets an 11-year, $280 million San Diego contract that carries him past age 41 — from a team that already has two more-than-competent shortstops
  • Brandon Nimmo (Brandon Nimmo!) wins eight years for $162 million from Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has so many dollars he doesn’t know where to put them
  • Aaron Judge uses his hometown San Francisco Giants as a wedge to squeeze the Yankees for nearly $150 million more than they had offered him in March
  • Andrew Heaney, a below-average pitcher by any standard, parlays his 36-42 lifetime record into a two-year $25 million contract with the Texas Rangers, who see his left arm as the perfect balance to previously-signed Jacob deGrom
  • The Rangers ink the injury-prone deGrom, 35, to a five-year, $185 million pact in the hope he starts pitching like the two-time Cy Young Award winner he once was
  • Reacting within days, the aging Mets get even older with the signings of Justin Verlander, nearly 40, and fellow pitchers Jose Quintana and David Robertson, who aren’t far removed.

Owners and executives were stumbling all over each other — and not only at the bar — in search of tabloid headlines.

The uber-wealthy Los Angeles Dodgers, for example, watched in bemusement as Trea Turner, their shortstop last year, flew east to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. An 11-year, $300 million contract was a pretty good incentive.

Another shortstop, Atlanta native Dansby Swanson, sought to stay put with his hometown Braves but wouldn’t accept their $100 million offer — mainly because he felt he was worth much more in view of what his colleagues were getting.

The San Francisco Giants kept bidding against themselves for Judge, finally settling for Mitch Haniger, a once-solid outfielder who has morphed into a walking disabled list.

Another would-be contender, the Boston Red Sox, lost their bid to keep Bogearts but did land slow-working closer Kenley Jansen, the pitcher most likely to be impacted by next year’s addition of a pitch clock. They also signed a Japanese outfielder, Masataka Yoshia, they hope will be the second coming of Ichiro Suzuki.

Since there are now a dozen playoff slots available to the 30 teams, just about everybody jumped to the red-hot cauldron of The Hot Stove League.

For nearly a week, it let off more steam than either of the twin volcanoes erupting simultaneously in the Hawaiian Islands.

Teams quickly forgot that it was less than a year ago that the game was paralyzed in the nuclear winter of a lockout that imposed an iron clamp on all negotiations between teams and players.

This winter, the cat got out of the bag with a roar, with many teams spending beyond their means and virtually everyone ignoring the salary tsunami certain to swallow the game during the Nashville Winter Meetings of 2003.

Among those likely to be available are Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar whose $30 million, one-year pact with the Angels is expiring, and Juan Soto, the superlative San Diego outfielder seeking to rebound from an uncharacteristic off-season.

It seems obvious that the day of the $500 million man will soon be dawning. While it’s good for the players and the media who cover them, it’s certainly not good for the fans who will have to pay the freight.

Revealing the intimate details of every big-league contract has created a circle of jealousy that pits players against each other, against owners and executives, and especially against agents aiming to make maximum commission on every deal.

Dansby Swanson’s salary demands probably doubled after he heard what the Phillies gave Turner, for example.

The late labor leader Marvin Miller, whose tight-fisted control of the Players Association stifled the game so many times, would be laughing at what his antics have wrought. But, as the Brooklyn Dodgers always said, “Wait til next year!”

HTP weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ remembers when Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale staged a double holdout in the hope of landing contracts for $100,000 each. Today’s minimum salary has now topped $700,000. Complain to Dan at ballauthor@gmail.com.

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

